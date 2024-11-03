The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the highest-grossing and one of the most popular film franchises on the planet, but being an actor in it isn't always sunshine and rainbows. While most actors to come out of this cinematic universe seem to have had a pretty good time and found a lot of fame in it, some truly do regret some of, if not all, of their time in the Marvel machine.

There are a few truly noteworthy actors who really didn't enjoy their time spent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some actually have very good reasons for their distaste for Marvel, which goes to show that even the studios and franchises people idolize can have their darker sides. The Marvel life really isn't for everyone, and these actors just go to show that.

10 Hugo Weaving

Played Red Skull in 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

Keen eyes and Marvel fans noticed that during his surprise introduction in Avengers: Infinity War, Red Skull was no longer played by his original actor, Hugo Weaving. He was, in fact, replaced by Ross Marquand. So, understandably, many people had questions for Weaving about why he wouldn't come back as the iconic and terrifying Marvel Cinematic Universe villain.

In an interview with Time Out London, Weaving was asked about that very thing and had this to say about it: "We were all obliged to sign up for three pictures: I was thinking [Red Skull] probably wouldn’t come back in Captain America, but he may well come back as a villain in The Avengers. By then, they’d pushed back on the contracts that we agreed on, and so the money they offered me for The Avengers was much less than I got for the very first one, and this was for two films." So, while he may not have hated his time playing the Red Skull, he most certainly regrets the time he spent with Marvel negotiating a fair contract.

9 Idris Elba

Played Heimdall in Multiple Movies

Image via Marvel Studios

Idris Elba's words about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are much harsher than others who have spoken out about being in the film universe. Once, when speaking with The Telegraph, Elba said: “I was like, ‘This is torture, man. I don’t want to do this.’ My agent said: ‘You have to, it’s part of the deal,'” when talking about returning for Thor: The Dark World after his stint as Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Although his words are quite harsh, Elba's stance on everything is actually quite understandable. Because of the nature of their schedules, Marvel's contracts are infamously tight and prevent actors from pursuing other opportunities. Moreover, Elba's role as Heimdall often felt like Marvel wasting this incredible actor by giving him nothing of substance to do besides standing near a door and delivering the occasional line. No actor wants to feel forced to do a role, especially if it's not particularly challenging or even interesting.

8 Christian Bale

Played Gorr the God Butcher in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is easily the best and most underutilized aspect of Thor: Love and Thunder, and it really upset a lot of fans. Turns out, the actor portraying the character doesn't have great thoughts about the film, either. Christian Bale described his time working on Thor: Love and Thunder as a less-than-ideal experience.

Bale described acting with primarily green screens as something that was really not for him in an interview with GQ: "I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next." The way Bale describes acting on Marvel sets definitely makes them seem like a bit of a bore. It's also interesting to express his dissatisfaction with Marvel, especially when he already had a more practical superhero experience in the Christopher Nolan Batman movies.

7 Christopher Eccleston

Played Malekith in Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

The malicious leader of the Dark Elves, Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), had the potential to be an incredible villain who truly posed a great threat to Thor. Unfortunately, as many are well aware, Thor: The Dark World was a massive flop and failure for Marvel Studios, known as one of the worst Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Thus, it's understandable that Christopher Eccleston didn't have a great memory working on the film.

"Marvel were dishonest to me. Because they never, ever let me know that there'd be that amount of make-up," he said to BBC Radio 2. "And Thor? Just a gun in your mouth. Gone in 60 Seconds was a good experience. Nic Cage is a gentleman and fantastic actor. But G.I. Joe and Thor were … I really paid for being a wh*** those times," he also told The Guardian. The Thor films seem to have terrible luck when it comes to their actors' enjoyment on set.

6 Anthony Hopkins

Played Odin Borson in Multiple Movies

Image via Marvel Studios

Despite being cast as one of the most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Hopkins spoke very poorly about his time portraying the All-Father Odin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anthony Hopkins is a very traditional actor, so it's not super surprising that he didn't enjoy the more spectacle-focused production cycle of a Marvel Studios film.

“They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it," he informed The New Yorker when asked about his time as the legendary Norse icon. This marks yet another actor who didn't like the green screen-centric filming process of superhero films, which is very understandable. Having so little to work with can feel super uninspiring, especially for an actor like Anthony Hopkins, who came up during the New Hollywood age.

5 Natalie Portman

Played Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in Multiple Movies

Image via Marvel Studios

Many questioned what happened to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) after her disappearance post-Thor: The Dark World. The films found a good way to write her off, but many were asking Natalie Portman why she left the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether it was by choice. Turns out, it was. While she eventually let go of her grudge against the studio, the argument about why she left makes a ton of sense.

Portman initially left the franchise due to her negative feelings towards the firing of Patty Jenkins, who was originally supposed to direct; in fact, Portman was said to be "furious" over the director's departure and only stayed because she was contractually obligated. It's easy to understand why she may have felt some betrayal regarding the firing of Jenkins. It would be six years before Portman agreed to return to the MCU after Taika Waititi won her over with the new direction for the character in Thor: Love and Thunder.

4 Mickey Rourke

Played Ivan Vanko/Whiplash in 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Image via Marvel Studios

Iron Man 2 gets enough hate as it is. It's found more appreciation over the years but still finds itself being quite a mess, and Mickey Rourke, who played the film's villain, seems to agree. In a discussion with Crave Online, Rourke had some fighting words to say about the role:

"You know, I explained to Justin Theroux, to the writer, and to [Jon] Favreau that I wanted to bring some other layers and colors, not just make this Russian a complete murderous revenging bad guy. And they allowed me to do that. Unfortunately, the [people] at Marvel just wanted a one-dimensional bad guy, so most of the performance ended up on the floor. Well, you know, it is f**king too bad, but it’s their loss. If they want to make mindless comic book movies, then I don’t want to be a part of that."