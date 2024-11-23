There is no surefire way to predict commercial and critical success in the film industry. Many production houses have discovered that certain triumphs can flounder while dismissed and hidden pictures can soar. This mystifying guessing game of accomplishment and catastrophe applies even to actors, with many of the biggest movie stars Hollywood has ever seen passing on major roles that would have marked noteworthy highlights of their careers.

Be it because of conflicts of scheduling with other projects or a simple misunderstanding of the concept of the script and story, these 10 actors came to regret turning down major roles in some of the biggest movies ever made. Many of the films in question have excelled not only as immediate box office hits, but as some of the most cherished and celebrated blockbuster hits of all time.

10 Christopher Plummer

Gandalf in 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-2003)

Christopher Plummer is an undisputed icon of cinema, a star whose immaculate career ranged from ageless classics like The Sound of Music to modern gems like Knives Out. Throughout such expansive a career, there is always going to be roles turned down and missed opportunities to be rued, with Plummer emphasizing the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy—which eventually saw Ian McKellen nominated for an Oscar—as the one that tears him up the most.

In a reflection on Plummer’s career, Looper covered the actor’s comments on the talk show Conan, in which Plummer admitted that despite his love for J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, the 13-month shoot was simply too long a commitment at the time. While he waxed lyrical about McKellen’s performance, and highlighted the warmth and charm the actor brought to the part, Plummer still regretted passing up the role, even joking “I hate the son-of-a-b****” when speaking of McKellen’s brilliance.

9 Eddie Murphy

Eddie Valiant in 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Eddie Murphy is one of the biggest names Hollywood comedy has ever seen, be it for his iconic 80s hits like Coming to America or his hilarious voice work in the Shrek movies. He could easily have been the face of one of the defining movies of the 1980s as well, with the producers of Who Framed Roger Rabbit initially chasing him to fill the lead role.

While it may seem impossible to see anyone but Bob Hoskins playing Eddie Valiant, Murphy had proven his ability to juggle police drama with comedy in the Beverly Hills Cop films from earlier in the decade. As reported by Indie Wire, Murphy stated that it remains the only movie in his career that he has genuinely turned down that went on to be a hit success. He is quoted as saying “I was like, what? Animation and people sounds like some bulls*** to me. Now every time I see it I feel like an idiot.”

8 Burt Reynolds

Han Solo in 'Star Wars'

With starring roles in iconic films like Deliverance and Smokey and the Bandit, Burt Reynolds is one of the major icons of the 1970s. However, he could have been even more significant a figure of the decade had he not passed up the part of Han Solo in the Star Wars movies. Speaking with Business Insider in 2016, Reynolds said “I just didn’t want to play that kind of role at the time,” an understandable position considering Star Wars was something of a financial risk in production.

Reynolds went on to express regret over the call, saying “now I regret it. I wish I would have done it.” Of course, Star Wars became a record-breaking success and Harrison Ford became an instant phenomenon as Solo. To add further insult, Reynolds has also spoken to The Guardian about how he regrets passing on the chance to succeed Sean Connery as James Bond.

7 Henry Winkler

Danny Zuko in 'Grease'

Famous for his portrayal of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the hit 70s sitcom Happy Days, Henry Winkler is somewhat synonymous with how modern audiences remember the greaser aesthetic of the 1950s. His excellence in the role and style meant that he was one of the first choices to star in the iconic teen musical Grease, but he turned it down as he wanted to avoid being typecast.

The 1978 classic was pivotal in making John Travolta one of the biggest stars of the decade, and the significance of the role is certainly not lost on Winkler. Reflecting on his decision with Variety, Winkler said “I should have just shut up and had a really good time making the movie.” He elaborated further, commenting “now I go home, I say no, and I have a Diet Coke. John Travolta goes home, and has done the movie, and he buys a plane.”

6 Madonna

Trinity in 'The Matrix' (1999)

There is perhaps no greater icon of the 1980s and 90s than Madonna. Rising to prominence with her success as a musician, the eye-catching songstress has always had an eagerness to transfer her performative nous to the screen, an endeavor which has been met with mixed reviews thus far. However, that could all have been different had she accepted to part of Trinity—which Carrie-Anne Moss thrived in—in the heady sci-fi action flick, The Matrix.

Speaking with Far Out Magazine, Madonna conceded that she does still live with some regret having turned down the impressionable part, saying “I turned down the role in The Matrix, can you believe that?... That’s like one of the best movies ever made… A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.” In the same interview, she also expressed regret turning down the part of Catwoman in Batman Returns, a role that was made iconic by Michelle Pfeiffer.

5 Denzel Washington

David Mills in 'Se7en' (1995)

As far as crime thrillers go, there are few films as celebrated nor as confronting as David Fincher’s 1995 classic Se7en. It stars Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as detectives investigating a serial killer whose murders are inspired by the seven deadly sins. While the dynamic between the two stars is an integral part of the film’s brilliance, it was very nearly another major star who played Mills in lieu of Pitt.

A rising star at the time, Denzel Washington was offered the part but ended up turning it down due to the disturbing nature of the story and his own apprehensions about working on such a project with an inexperienced director. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014, Washington openly stated how he regrets the decision and how he misinterpreted the screenplay. However, he also commented how Pitt was perfect for the role, and it should have always been his from the outset.