It’s not uncommon for actors to portray military personnel in movies and TV shows, from captains to soldiers, snipers to translators, and more. But many actors actually served in the military in real life, too. Some are humble, rarely bringing up their prior service unless asked. Others are well-known for their work prior to acting, and with others, fans might not even realize that a valiant duty for their country is on their resume.

Interestingly, many of the actors with a military background have played, or continue to play, military personnel or persons of authority, like law enforcement. When it comes to art imitating life, fans might be surprised to know of some of the actors who fall into this category. These actors are experienced in matters of the military, adding a layer of realism to their unforgettable performances.

10 R. Lee Ermey - United States Marine Corps

Best Known for 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros.

R. Lee Ermey earned praise for his role as the abusive drill instructor Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in the acclaimed war drama Full Metal Jacket. In fact, this movie is the one that put the actor on the map in Hollywood, earning him a Golden Globe nomination. Ermey likely drew on his experience in the United States Marine Corps as a staff sergeant and honorary gunnery sergeant for the role.

Typecast through much of his career in roles that were often authoritarian figures, the late Ermey, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 74, enlisted when he was just 17 years old. Ermey told The First Shot CMP Online Magazine that he ended up in the military after landing in court a handful of times for juvenile mischief. A judge told him he either joined the military or he was going to send him “where the sun never shines.” He attempted to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Navy, but his record made that difficult. Instead, he spent 11 years in the Marine Corps, rising to staff sergeant until he retired due to injuries. “My father,” he recalled, “was more of a disciplinarian than any drill instructor down there that I knew of.”

9 Adam Driver - United States Marine Corps

Best Known for 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s well-known that Adam Driver is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He has made his past service a big part of his life, even after pivoting to acting, by founding the Arts in the Armed Forces organization. It's a non-profit that focuses on providing free arts programming to active-duty service members, veterans, military support staff, and their family members.

One of the most prolific actors of this generation, Driver is known for playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as well as Academy Award-nominated roles in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. It was the September 11 attacks that drove Driver’s decision to join the Marine Corps, as he said in a 2015 TED Talk cited by Military.com. He declared that enlisting is “one of the things I’m most proud of having done in my life.” Driver served for almost three years before he was medically discharged after a mountain biking injury. At the time of his departure, Driver was in the rank of Lance Corporal.

8 Jake McLaughlin - United States Army

Best Known for 'Will Trent' (2023- Present)

Image via ABC

Jake McLaughlin only started acting in 2007 and has mostly appeared as a guest star in single episodes of a variety of crime drama shows and movies. His best-known roles to date include a lead role as Ryan Booth in Quantico, Gary Hall in the true crime series Black Bird, and currently as Michael Ormewood, a main character in the series Will Trent.

The reason McLaughlin got a late start is that he was in the United States Army as a Dismount Infantry Squad Automatic Weapon Gunner who served in the Iraq War. His backstory and how he got into acting is interesting. McLaughlin heard that Paul Haggis was casting veterans for the movie In the Valley of Elah and decided to audition, he told Coastal Courier. After getting the part, McLaughlin said Haggis relied on his real-life knowledge and expertise to help direct parts of the movie, notably combat scenes. “It’s pretty mind-boggling,” he adds, “that I went from being in Iraq to doing concrete work to being in a major motion picture as my first film.”

7 Ice-T - United States Army

Best Known for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (1999 - Present)

Image via NBC

Ice-T rose to fame as a rapper, but he shifted to acting later in his career. His biggest role to date is in the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His life was marred with trouble, from early (and later) criminal activity to losing both his parents and becoming an orphan. Ice-T, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow, enlisted in the United States Army in 1977 following the birth of his daughter. He worked in the 25th Infantry Division and was honorably discharged after serving two years, given the option since he was a single father. At the time, Marrow had achieved the rank of Private First Class (PFC – E3).

While Ice-T has publicly discussed the crimes he went on to commit after leaving the army, he clearly turned his life around once his music and acting careers took off. Of his time in the army, Marrow notes, according to his IMDb.com bio page: “I didn’t like total submission to a leader other than myself,”

6 Morgan Freeman - United States Air Force

Best Known for 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Morgan Freeman is considered to be one of the best, most prolific actors of this generation. Earning an Academy Award for Million Dollar Baby and starring in iconic movies like Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Invictus, Se7en, and The Dark Knight, he has been acting both on screen and in theater since the ‘60s. Freeman first became known for his role in the PBS children’s show The Electric Company in the ‘70s before his movie career took off. Before that, Freeman enlisted in the United States Air Force, working as an Automatic Tracking Radar repairman and eventually rising to airman first class.

Freeman told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during an interview at the Pentagon in 2023, as referenced by Politico, that he had aspired to be a fighter pilot but did not receive that job. He described himself in his work as a repairman “as mechanical as a bug." When he later had the chance to audition to be a fighter pilot, Freeman claimed he realized his attraction to that position was “all movie stuff.” It’s fitting, then, that the veteran actor would go on to become one of the biggest Hollywood stars.

5 Drew Carey - United States Marine Corps Reserve

Best Known for 'The Price Is Right' (2007 - Present)

Image via CBS

Drew Carey is known for his stand-up comedy and his sitcom The Drew Carey Show along with being host of improv comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? In 2007, he snagged the job of being the new host of game show The Price is Right, a post he continues to hold. But what many don’t know about the funnyman is that he also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Carey was a field radio operator in Ohio, where he served for six years. He told U.S. Veterans Magazine that the experience was a “pivot point in his life” that taught him a lot about leadership both in small groups and under pressure. “The military,” he adds, “is not about yelling at someone to do things, as people wholly unfamiliar with the military would believe. There’s a tremendous amount of trust that other people will do their jobs and that you’ll do yours…You never want to be the one who can’t rise to the occasion. You’re reminded of this dynamic constantly in the Marines. It’s just there. No one has to yell about it.”

4 Bea Arthur - United States Marine Corps Women’s Reserve

Best Known for 'The Golden Girls' (1985 - 1992)

Image via NBC

Acting since she began her stage career in the 1940s, the late Bea Arthur is best known for her role as Dorothy in The Golden Girls, one of the best sitcoms of all time, which earned her the 1988 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. In 1943, in the thick of World War II, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Women’s Reserve, where she trained and served as a typist before working as a truck driver and dispatcher. When she was honorably discharged two years later, she held the rank of staff sergeant.

According to VA News, Arthur, real surname Frankel, was one of the first members of the Women’s Reserve. Interestingly, Arthur denied her involvement in the Marine Corps in a 2001 interview, but official records confirming her position were made public in 2010, a year after her death. It’s unclear why she said she did not serve, but her enrollment is confirmed in the National Archives Catalog.

3 Clint Eastwood - United States Army

Best Known for The Dollars Trilogy (1964-1966)

Image via United Artists

Clint Eastwood is known for his raspy but menacing voice and the rough-around-the-edges characters he often plays in spaghetti Westerns. Shifting his career to work as a director, Eastwood has a long and storied career in Hollywood. He has played some iconic characters in movies like The Dollars Trilogy, the Dirty Harry movie series, Gran Torino, and Unforgiven. Widely considered to be a cultural icon of traditional masculinity, Eastwood also served in the United States Army back in the 1950s.

Eastwood was drafted to the Army during the Korean War, though he didn’t fight on the frontlines; instead, he was a lifeguard during his time there. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Eastwood once dealt with a harrowing situation when a Navy AD-1Q torpedo bomber on which he was a passenger crashed off the California coast following engine troubles. He and the pilot had to swim to shore, a scene that played out similarly in a role he later played in the movie Escape from Alcatraz.

2 Tom Selleck - California Army National Guard

Best Known for 'Blue Bloods' (2010 - Present)

Image via CBS

While Tom Selleck is a staple face in the primetime TV line-up nowadays with his starring role in the series Blue Bloods, he rose to fame playing the titular character in the series Magnum, P.I. He also starred in many iconic movies throughout his career, including Three Men and a Baby and had a memorable recurring role on the sitcom Friends as Monica’s love interest, Dr. Richard Burke.

Selleck was drafted during the Vietnam War. He joined the California National Guard and served for six years from 1967 through 1973 before going to build his successful career in the early 1980s. When talking with Movieguide, Selleck said he was proud to be a veteran. “We’re all brothers and sisters in that sense,” the actor said of fellow soldiers.

1 Rob Riggle - United States Marine Corps Reserve

Best Known for 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Image via ABC

Rob Riggle served his country in the United States Marines. While there, he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Nowadays, he's best known for his humorous roles on shows like The Daily Show, for which he served as a correspondent, and Modern Family. Currently, Riggle is the co-host of the miniature golf game show Holey Moley,

He referenced his former position often on The Daily Show, even calling himself the show’s “military analyst.” Through his 23 years of service with nine years of active duty in places like Libera, Albania, Kosovo, and Afghanistan, Riggle earned several medals. He told People that serving his country was “something I always wanted to do. I thought I could best serve in the military. I just thought,” he added, “service of some kind of important…for citizenship.” Riggle says of his time there that he was “pushed beyond his perceived limits” and gives the military credit for arming him with the confidence to pursue his dreams in other respects, too, including comedy and acting.

