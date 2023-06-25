Most times, highly talented actors successfully manage to make a name for themselves in the industry and carve a memorable path for themselves in Hollywood, partaking in exciting projects that give them even more visibility. On the other hand, some others are not given the chance to flourish and grow to their full potential despite their undeniable gifts.

From Justified's Timothy Olyphant to Cobra Kai's William Zabka,Reddit users debate which lesser-known actors were the most promising and should've gotten the chance to get even bigger careers in the film industry.

10 Timothy Olyphant

Image via FX Productions

Having made his stage debut in 1995 as Tim Hapgood in the Off-Broadway play "The Monogamist" — which earned him the Theater World Award for his performance — the American actor also partook in HBO's drama Deadwood, slasher film Scream 2 and 2007 action film Hitman.

When cinephiles were asked which actors should have been movie stars, a user mentioned that the actor alongside Walton Goggins, saying that the two "had such charismatic turns on Justified that I can foresee them carrying films all on their own." While Olyphant is fairly well-known as an actor, according to Redditors, he had the potential to ultimately be much bigger in the industry. "Absolutely magnetic" are words ZenithRepairman used to describe him.

9 Elias Koteas

Image via Miramax

Some of the 62-year-old Canadian actor Elias Koteas' most popular roles are the lead in The Prophecy and Casey Jones in 1993's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (a new film is coming out this year). He's also starred in Fallen and popular action crime Chicago P.D. After leaving the show, the gifted actor has been busy with TV and film roles, including Charles Billingham in the 2021 series Guilty Party.

Reddit user foozalicious always thought the actor "should have gotten bigger," and many seem to agree. They also commented that they have "loved him in literally every role." While Koteas has been cast in a few popular projects, Redditors feel that the actor wasn't given the chance to reach his full career potential. " I’ve watched his career since the early days and kept waiting for him to take off," ignoresubs wrote.

8 Billy Zane

Image via 20th Century Studios

As for Billy Zane, viewers may recognize him for his roles in Back to the Future and Phillip Noyce's movie Dead Calm, as well as Twin Peaks and massive James Cameron hit Titanic, which was based on real-life events. While the actor isn't cast in big projects as much anymore, users on the platform believe he has the talents to become a "proper" Hollywood star.

On the platform, bfloblizzard couldn't help noting that they "read a good article a while back (can't find it now) about how Billy Zane had all the makings of a huge star but never quite reached that top level." They also added that the actor seems "at peace" with it, highlighting that Zane "seems like a good guy."

7 Josh Holloway

Image via ABC

Best recognized for his part in the groundbreaking science fiction ABC series Lost, American actor and producer Josh Holloway has also been in 2011's Mission Impossible installment and appeared in Western drama Yellowstone, available for streaming on Peacock Premium.

Holloway also seems to be a popular answer to the question: "Who is a lesser-known actor that should've gotten a better career?" AloeMyChildren wrote on the platform: "Josh Holloway aka Sawyer from Lost. Everybody loved that guy." In a reply, BroomHill1882 admits that they feel sorry that "nothing much has materialized."

6 Guy Pearce

Image via Newmarket Films

Having found fame on the Australian soap opera Neighbours, Guy Pearce, who was a 30-year-long career, has landed a few recognizable roles in movies like L.A. Confidential and Christopher Nolan's well-regarded Memento. While the actor has been around for a while, Redditors believe his career could've been more fruitful.

According to sharrper, who expected Pearce to be "a household name and it just never quite happened," the actor has had a "decent career," even if not as big as the user would have thought. However, Super901 argues that he is actually a superstar in Australia, with catylan agreeing that the talented actor is "a household name" in their country.

5 Bruce Campbell

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Moviegoers may be familiar with actor, producer, writer and director Bruce Campbell for his work in the popular Sam Raimi horror franchise Evil Dead, in which he payed Ash Williams. Campbell's debut was in the short film Within the Woods, released in 1978.

As sd_glokta puts it, "Bruce Campbell should have been an A-list action-comedy star, but it never came together." While some users are saddened by the fact that the actor didn't have a huge breakthrough, others actually let out a sigh of relief at the thought that it didn't happen. "As a huge B-movie fan I'm almost glad Bruce didn't quite break through. I think he would have been good in like a John Carpenter movie in the 80's but I am grateful that we got movies like Maniac Cop instead," mikeyfreshh commented.

4 Robert Forster

Image via Netflix

Although he was Oscar-nominated for his work in Jackie Brown, the late Robert Forster, who tragically passed away in 2019, is a highly mentioned actor on the platform. He also partook in the Breaking Bad universe as the character Ed the "Disappearer."

"An absolute all-timer. He was always so reliable," BrendanCLittle wrote. In a reply, ilsdarr had nothing but nice things to say about the actor, given that they had the "honor of working with him for about a year." In their words, "he was an absolute gentleman. ​​​​​​​He was a gem of a human being."

3 Billy Crudup

Image via Columbia Pictures

Almost Famous' memorable Russell Hammond, who was inspired by Eagles' Glenn Frey, is brought to life by Billy Crudup, who has also partaken in other exciting projects like Watchmen and Too Big to Fail. The actor's new futuristic TV show, Hello Tomorrow!, is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

While Crudup has been around for a while now, users on the website surely believe he deserves even more recognition and praise for his work, as well as more exciting opportunities. "He’s absolutely magnetic in Almost Famous and great in everything else he’s been in," TheBoyWonder13 wrote.

2 Logan Lerman

Image via 20th Century Studios

With Bullet Train among his most recent projects, the 31-year-old actor who has starred in the famous Percy Jackson live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's books of the same name, as well as the book-to-screen adaptation of Stephen Chbosky's The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Logan Lerman is hardly an unfamiliar face on the small and big screens. However, Redditors believe that the actor had the potential to be even more popular in the industry than he is now. "I honestly thought Logan Lerman would have been bigger than he got," Thatoneasian9600 admitted. "Sure, Percy Jackson happened, but I didn't think he was terrible in the role. But I thought he was great in Stuck in Love, Fury, and especially The Perks of Being a Wallflower."

1 William Zabka

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Best known for his role as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid and the spin-off Cobra Kai series, American actor William Zabka is also one of the many actors Reddit believes could've had reached a higher level career-wise.

On the platform, Jack-Cremation revealed that what saddens them most is how typecast Zabka was after his role in the popular franchise. "I think Zabka unfortunately got type casted as the mean, blonde bully kid," they explained. "He played kinda the same role as Johnny Lawrence in Back to School and then he broke Audrey’s heart in European Vacation." In a reply, JLDcorby added that "seeing him in cobra Kai has solidified my thoughts that's he's always been very talented."

