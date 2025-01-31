There is no award more prestigious and more coveted in Hollywood than the Oscar. Of course, big Oscars like Best Picture or one of the four Best Acting awards are the most intensely chased prizes in the film industry, but any Oscar will do, really. Nearly 1,400 feature films have won an Academy Award at some point during the ceremony's 96-year history; and, as such, this means that many actors have starred in multiple Oscar-winning films. There are, however, only seven actors who have starred in at least 12 Oscar-winning films—an honor that's as big for them as it was in its time for the winners of those Oscars.

From Classical Hollywood stars who have already passed away, like the legendary Spencer Tracy, to modern actors who could very well keep racking up numbers in the category of Oscar-winning movies that they've appeared in, like the always-fantastic Ralph Fiennes, these actors are perennial presences in Oscar-winning movies. This is a stat that isn't often looked at but still gives a pretty cool idea of wich faces Oscar completionists see the most on their journey to watch every single feature film that's ever received a nomination. It's a long journey, but at least it has Ralph Fiennes in it.

7 William Holden

Starred in: 12 Oscar winners

William Holden started appearing on the big screen in 1939. From there, he just kept going up in popularity and acclaim, ultimately becoming one of the biggest box office draws in the 1950s. Versatile, subtle, and incredibly hard-working, Holden chameleonically transformed into whatever a role demanded of him to the nth degree. He could be tough, seductive, or funny, but no matter the situation, he was always memorable. Holden only won one of the three Oscars he was nominated for, Best Actor award for Stalag 17, one of the most underrated war movies ever.

The actor also starred in plenty of other Oscar winners, like the seminal satire Network, the Billy Wilder classic Sabrina, and the noir icon Sunset Boulevard (which may just be his best performance, for which he received his first Oscar nomination). Holden's career was cut short when he passed away at age 63 from a terrible head injury. It's pretty reasonable to say that he would likely have starred in at least a few more Oscar winners had this tragedy not occurred — but his legacy lives on as one of the strongest of any thespian of his generation.

6 Spencer Tracy

Starred in: 12 Oscar winners

Throughout the history of Hollywood's Golden Age, where very theatrical qualities of acting were valued, there were very few performers as human and natural as Spencer Tracy. He was known as highly professional among his peers, which translated on the screen into terrifically endearing and varied performances that showed just how much admirable range he had. Tracy was the first—and, for a long time, the only—actor to win two back-to-back Oscars for Captains Courageous in 1938 and for Boys Town in 1939.

These two definitely weren't his best performances—in fact, they may just be the weakest Best Actor-winning performances of the '30s—but that just goes to show how many exceptional performances Tracy gave throughout his career, particularly in Oscar-winning films. Tracy starred in 12 Oscar-winning movies, including those for which he himself was nominated, like Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and those for which he wasn't, like It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Tracy had one of the strongest filmographies of any actor from his time, which cements him as one of the biggest and most important Hollywood legends in history.