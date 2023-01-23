Finding success in a leading role on one TV show doesn't guarantee popularity or success in another lead role. TV shows inevitably have to come to an end, and actors will often try and keep the momentum going from one successful show to another. Sometimes, it might be a show in the same genre as what they succeeded in before, but at other times, the new show might be radically different.

It's difficult enough to lead one successful show, let alone more than one, but that's just what the following actors have all achieved. It's apparent with Bryan Cranston, who went from a main role in Malcolm in the Middle to the lead in Breaking Bad, and is now excelling in another lead role in the recent series Your Honor. Impressively, Cranston and the other actors below have all successfully jumped from leading one acclaimed TV show to another.

Bryan Cranston

'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013) & 'Your Honor' (2020-2023)

Your Honor is picking up steam in its second season, becoming one of the first TV shows of 2023 to get a large amount of attention from critics and viewers alike. Now in its second season, it centers on a judge who finds himself struggling to uphold his personal and professional values when his son gets involved in a hit-and-run incident that's also linked to an organized crime family.

Cranston's other big lead role in the TV world was also a drama with heavy crime elements: Breaking Bad, which centered on a high school chemistry teacher who, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, takes part in criminal activities to provide money for his family after he's gone. Your Honor seems to be another success, showing that when it comes to Cranston being a lead actor, Breaking Bad was far from a fluke.

Jason Bateman

'Arrested Development' (2003-2019) & 'Ozark' (2017-2022)

While Arrested Development was far from Jason Bateman's first role, it was arguably the one that made him a star. The hilarious and dense comedy series about a very dysfunctional family ran for three seasons between 2003-2006, was brought back for a fourth season in 2013, and then again for a fifth season, which aired in 2018 and 2019.

The other big Jason Bateman-led show, Ozark, was a considerably different beast altogether. It also centers on a family's struggles, though the difficulties shown in Ozark aren't exactly played for laughs. They're two very different shows, but were both critically acclaimed, demonstrating Bateman's range as an actor well.

Nathan Fillion

'Firefly' (2002-2003) & 'Castle' (2009-2016)

Though Firefly was an ensemble show, the closest thing it had to a main character was Mal Reynolds, played by Nathan Fillion. He was the captain of the ship Serenity, with the short-lived sci-fi series following the bounty-hunting exploits and misadventures of its crew.

Fillion's other big show, Castle, fared a lot better when it came to quantity. It ran for an impressive eight seasons, airing close to 200 episodes (in stark contrast to Firefly's 14 episodes). It was also a far more grounded show, being a darkly funny crime show about an unlikely pair solving homicide cases in New York City.

Keri Russell

'Felicity' (1998-2002) & 'The Americans' (2013-2018)

Felicity was a show about being a young adult and navigating the complicated world of college life. It followed the title character across four seasons and four years of college life, with Keri Russell's role as the lead character being her breakout performance.

Russell found even more success in the 2010s with The Americans, a critically-beloved show that might not have been as much of a ratings hit, but had enough momentum to run for six seasons and end on its own terms. It followed two Soviet spies who worked undercover as a seemingly normal American family during the 1980s, with Russell being co-lead with her real-life partner, Matthew Rhys.

Kristen Bell

'Veronica Mars' (2004-2019) & 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

A breakout role for Kristen Bell, Veronica Mars was a well-liked TV show about a high school (and college) student who also worked as a private investigator who solved crimes. It originally ran for three seasons between 2004 and 2007, had a movie in 2014, and then a fourth season in 2019.

Interestingly, this meant Veronica Mars ran at the same time as Bell's other big show, The Good Place. She played the lead in that too, and it was a remarkably different show, being a dramedy about a flawed woman who ends up in a version of heaven that she feels she doesn't deserve to be in. Both shows are immensely strengthened by Bell's lead performances, cementing her as one of the most successful TV lead actors of the 21st century so far.

David Boreanz

'Angel' (1999-2004) & 'Bones' (2005-2017)

David Boreanz first gained significant attention for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer during its first three seasons. He was an integral part of the show, but eventually, it was decided his character - Angel - would be better off in his own spin-off, and so Angel was born. It was a decidedly darker and more morally complex take on fighting demons both personal and literal than its parent show was.

Despite a premature cancelation, Angel still managed to finish strong, but Boreanz's next show proved to be a bigger hit. He played a co-lead role in Bones for 12 seasons and almost 250 episodes, sliding right into the dark comedy/crime-drama series the year after Angel finished, and thriving on the long-running show for well over a decade.

Timothy Olyphant

'Deadwood' (2004-2006) & 'Justified' (2010-2015)

Timothy Olyphant is really good at playing Western/lawmen characters. Deadwood might be a gritty, crime-focused take on the West, but it's still ultimately identifiable as a Western. Justified may take place in the modern day, but it has plenty of Western tropes, and Olyphant's character feels like a modern spin on a cowboy. Even in his supporting role in The Mandalorian, Olyphant essentially plays a space cowboy/marshal.

Even if some of the colorful characters in Deadwood frequently stole the show, Olyphant was its central character. And for anyone who remained unconvinced of his abilities to play the lead character, Justified saw him play a role that was undeniably the show's protagonist.

Kiefer Sutherland

'24' (2001-2010) & 'Designated Survivor' (2016-2019)

A teen star from the 1980s turned leading TV actor of the 2000s, Kiefer Sutherland remains best known for his role as Jack Bauer in 24. Across eight seasons (plus a TV movie and 2014 spin-off), he committed wholeheartedly to the role, effectively portraying Bauer's hardships, flaws, and anti-hero qualities over almost an entire decade.

As a follow-up show, Designated Survivorwasn't quite the long-runner 24 was, but still ran for a respectable 53 episodes across three seasons. It centered on a man who becomes U.S. President after a deadly attack removes everyone else from the line of succession, interestingly letting Sutherland portray the kind of character that Bauer in 24 often worked with and went to great lengths to protect.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

'The New Adventures of Old Christine' (2006–2010) & 'Veep' (2012–2019)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' first big TV show was Seinfeld, though there, she technically wasn't the main character (instead a vital member of the four-person main cast). Nearly a decade after Seinfeld stopped airing, the sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine gave Louis-Dreyfus a leading role, here playing a recently divorced woman who struggles with aspects of her personal and professional life.

It was a moderately successful sitcom, but ultimately became overshadowed by Louis-Dreyfus' next show, the wonderfully profane Veep. It emerged as one of the best political comedies of the 2010s, centering on a Vice-President and her incompetent team of staff, following - in cringe-inducing detail - the chaos that would unfold from their selfish attitudes and professional blunders.

Ricky Gervais

'The Office' (2001-2003) & 'After Life' (2019-2022)

There have been many TV shows co-written by and starring Ricky Gervais, with The Office being his first and arguably best. Only running for two seasons (plus one special), it emphasizes quality over quantity, being a dark, funny, and sometimes sad look at the tedium faced by workers at a paper company in Berkshire.

Gervais' shows after The Office are similarly brief, usually only running for a season or two. This brevity also applies to After Life, which aired its third and final season in 2022. Like The Office, it was also a dramedy, but had a heavier emphasis on drama, due to centering on the way a man's life changes after his wife suddenly passes away.

