Plenty of legendary actors never really got the opportunity to swear up a storm on screen, mostly those who were only active before movies got a little more relaxed with how much profanity was allowed. So, yes, someone like Humphrey Bogart showed that it was possible to be cool without swearing, but who knows what an F-bomb-dropping Bogart could’ve done. And maybe Clark Gable wanted to say more than just “damn” on screen.

American actors got progressively filthier dialogue to chew on once the Hays Code ****ed off, with more swearing appearing in movies from the late 1960s on. TV took a little longer to catch up, but all bets were off once HBO and other cable stations started rising in popularity. In celebration of swearing, here are some of the actors who do it best, focusing mostly on movies but including a couple of TV stars, too.

10 James Gandolfini

Most profane in: 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

The Sopranos, like various gangster movies before it, is filled with angry characters not just swearing up a storm, but swearing up enough to rival the worst of the worst hurricane seasons out there. It did this on TV, too, and at a time when such swearing on the small screen might've been shocking; one of many reasons it was groundbreaking stuff. Of all the great actors on the show, none shone brighter than James Gandolfini, given how consistently amazing he was in the lead role, playing Tony Soprano.

Nowadays, the death scenes on the show are probably more likely to make jaws drop than the language, but Tony is still a frequently angry and almost always potty-mouthed protagonist. Gandolfini also gets to swear a lot in a few of the movies he starred in (In the Loop has tons of creative profanity and insults, for example), but he’s at his sweary best in The Sopranos.

9 Seth Rogen

Most profane in: 'Pineapple Express' (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Though he’s more recently been branching out into less comedic roles (see The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg), Seth Rogen rose to prominence – as far as movies are concerned – with some pretty profane comedies. Some of these heavy-hitting films packed with bad language include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Superbad, Sausage Party, This Is the End, and Pineapple Express.

It’s probably the latter that’s best representative of Rogen’s penchant for swearing, and perhaps also the one where his character swears the most (though it would take hours to figure that out for sure; sometimes, you just have to go with your ****ing gut). Pineapple Express is also packed with drug use and some surprisingly gnarly violence, but it’s also a good time. It’s chaotic and distinctly 2000s in its approach to comedy, but that kind of thing is becoming weirdly nostalgic now, given the 2000s was – as hard as it is to acknowledge – two decades ago now.

8 Leonardo DiCaprio

Most profane in: 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Thanks to working more than once with filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio seems to find himself playing characters with a keenness for swearing with decent regularity. He gets to have plenty of outbursts in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and then in The Departed, just about everyone seems to love dropping F-bombs.

Then there’s The Wolf of Wall Street, of course, which is one of the most profane movies of all time and DiCaprio’s character gets to narrate the whole thing in a typically vulgar fashion. Going by the quantity of swears, DiCaprio’s career is a fruitful one, but it’s also the quality of the swearing that matters. Given Leonardo DiCaprio is unafraid to chew scenery, he tends to make the most of the bad language his characters often end up deploying.

7 Adam Sandler

Most profane in: 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Image via A24

Honestly, without playing the lead role in Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler might not actually be a true contender when it comes to crowning the actors who swear the best on screen. He’s been in plenty of broad comedies where he gets to yell a lot, sure, but many of them don’t exceed having PG or PG-13 ratings, which means Sandler’s characters are ultimately limited in the range of swear words they can use.

There are no limitations when it comes to Uncut Gems. It is a relentlessly loud, chaotic, and profanity-filled movie, being filled with such constant stress and various agitated characters that it makes sense for there to be hundreds of F-bombs throughout. Sandler’s sworn in other movies, sure, but consider his placement here ensured by the perfectly profane movie that is Uncut Gems alone.