It's only natural for a director to build up a roster of reliable actors as the years go on and their filmography grows. When it comes to The Coen Brothers, they're in no way an exception to this rule. Joel and Ethan Coen wrote and directed a series of films together between 1984 and 2018, and after a break of several years, appear to be working together once more. With all that time and all those films have come a series of recurring actors who've played multiple roles throughout the filmography in question.

The actors who show up the most are ranked below, starting with those who have a decent number of appearances and ending with those who've had the most appearances. Things become a little complicated when it comes to assessing whether short films should count, and similarly whether The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) - which was solely directed by Joel Coen - is to be included. They're here as honorable mentions, in a way; referenced, but not counted the same way the feature films with both Joel and Ethan Coen cooperating are.

10 Josh Brolin

3 Appearances (& 1 Short Film)

Josh Brolin seems most at home within the Westerns the Coen Brothers have made, most notably their bleak and bloody neo-Western from 2007, No Country for Old Men. He was arguably the protagonist there (sort of; it's complicated), but then played a villainous role in the Coens' next Western, True Grit (2010). Also worth noting that around the time No Country for Old Men was released, Brolin also appeared in a short film the Coens contributed to the anthology movie To Each His Own Cinema.

His final collaboration with the Coens to date has been the starring role in 2016's Hail, Caesar!, where he played a man tasked with recovering a movie star who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. In the years since, Brolin's been notably busy with some very memorable comic book movie roles, including that of Cable in Deadpool 2, and Thanos, the lead antagonist of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

9 Warren Keith

4 Appearances

Of all the people who've shown up multiple times throughout the Coen Brothers' filmography, Warren Keith is probably the least well-known name, and his appearances have been brief overall. Still, he's had four credited roles throughout the 1990s and 2000s, with him portraying a funeral director in what's perhaps the filmmakers' greatest comedy, The Big Lebowski, and also appearing in another comedy of theirs, Raising Arizona, as an FBI agent.

Admittedly, the two other Coen Brothers appearances from Keith have been voice-only cameos, as he's heard (but not seen) in both Fargo and A Serious Man. Still, it's hard to imagine many people turning down the idea of working with the Coens, no matter if the role is small or large, and so having some kind of impact on four of their films has got to be worth something.

8 Bruce Campbell

4 Appearances

Early in their respective careers, The Coen Brothers and Sam Raimi had some noteworthy collaborations, and it's likely this bond that led to Bruce Campbell - perhaps surprisingly - having four small roles in four different Coen Brothers movies. Campbell is best known for his work with Sam Raimi, as he starred in the original (and best) three Evil Dead movies, and has tended to make appearances throughout Raimi's various other movies, including the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy.

Three of these roles have been uncredited cameos - in Fargo, Intolerable Cruelty, and The Ladykillers - but they still count, and prove fun to try and spot for fans of the Coens and/or Campbell. The one role he was credited for is easily the most prominent of the bunch, and was in 1994's The Hudsucker Proxy. In it, Bruce Campbell played a man named Smitty who works at a newspaper that becomes involved in the main plot, which sees a business school graduate getting made a pawn in a complex stock market scam. Undoubtedly, Campbell's energetic screen presence suits the screwball comedy throwback elements of the film well.

7 George Clooney

4 Appearances

George Clooney has proven to be one of the most reliable actors for the Coen Brothers since the start of the 21st century, as all four of his collaborations with the filmmaking duo have been since the year 2000. Notably, all of these have been comedies, and they've all been prominent roles, too, with Clooney featuring in O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Intolerable Cruelty, Burn After Reading, and Hail, Caesar!

Outside his work with the Coen Brothers, Clooney's roles tend to have him playing effortlessly cool or heroic characters more so than cartoonish/comedic ones, but the Coens bring out another side to Clooney incredibly well. When it comes to Hail, Caesar!, he's the actor that the aforementioned Josh Brolin character is told to locate. It might not be a beloved Coen Brothers film, but its cast amazes, with oftentimes brief performances from A-listers like Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, and Channing Tatum.

6 John Turturro

4 Appearances

John Turturro's involvement with the Coen Brothers is sort of like the inverse of George Clooney's, as while O Brother, Where Art Thou? marked the first time Clooney appeared in one of their movies, for Turturro, it was his fourth and final one. He showed up much more often throughout their 1990s films, including very memorable supporting turns in The Big Lebowski (playing an infamous man who goes by the name Jesus) and the underrated Miller's Crossing.

Turturro's most notable collaboration, however, was in 1991, when he played the titular role in the Palme d'Or-winning Barton Fink. His character tries transitioning from being a playwright in New York City to being a screenwriter in Los Angeles, discovering the darker side of Hollywood in the process. John Turturro really makes the lead role his own, bringing a pitch-perfect amount of nervous energy to Barton Fink that helps it stand out as one of the boldest and perhaps darkest comedies the Coens have ever made.

5 Stephen Root

4 Appearances (& 1 Joel Coen Movie)

One of those reliable character actors who seems like he continually shows up in a bunch of great stuff, Stephen Root always brings life to any film he's featured in. Before he had a starring role on the TV series Barry, it was pretty easy to call him under-appreciated, though the Coens noticed him enough for Root to get featured in four of their movies, plus a role in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Like Brolin, he seems to show up most often in their Westerns, with small roles in both No Country for Old Men and one segment of 2018's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The other two movies of theirs he's appeared in - O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Ladykillers - make use of his comedic skills, given Root most often shows up in comedies (two of his best-known films not directed by the Coens would have to be Office Space and DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.

4 Jon Polito

5 Appearances

Like Stephen Root, Jon Polito was a character actor perfectly utilized throughout several Coen Brothers classics. His largest role was that of a gangster in the Prohibition era-set Miller's Crossing, with this being followed by roles in a wide variety of Coen Brothers movies, namely: Barton Fink, The Hudsucker Proxy, The Big Lebowski, and 2001's The Man Who Wasn't There, the last of which is one of the darkest films the brothers ever made.

Polito excelled at playing characters who were morally shady or "love-to-hate" in nature, with his unfortunate and untimely passing in 2016 meaning that total will forever remain at five movies. Still, they're five unique and very creative films, and they make it clear that the Coens did appreciate the energy Polito brought to their films, particularly since he has a solid role (not just cameos) in each.

3 Steve Buscemi

5 Appearances (& 1 Short Film)

It's hard to talk about the films made by the Coen Brothers throughout the 1990s without also mentioning Steve Buscemi, as he featured in all five movies they made within that decade. His roles in the first three - Miller's Crossing, Barton Fink, and The Hudsucker Proxy - were all relatively minor in nature, but then he was featured prominently in 1996's Fargo and 1998's The Big Lebowski, with both those films being highlights within his entire body of work.

The only time the Coens worked with Buscemi outside the 1990s was for a short film they directed and contributed to the 2006 anthology movie, Paris, Je T’Aime. Their segment, called "Tuileries," is a pretty underrated and under-appreciated piece of filmmaking from the duo, and Buscemi's perfectly utilized as a tourist in France who accidentally gets himself into trouble with some locals after he accidentally makes too much eye contact.

2 John Goodman

6 Appearances

Unlike most other noteworthy Coen Brothers collaborators, John Goodman's history with the filmmakers dates back to the 1980s, as he appeared in their second film, Raising Arizona. He memorably played the antagonist in Barton Fink, had a cameo role in The Hudsucker Proxy, and then stole just about every single scene he appeared in when he played the very aggressive, loud, and profane Walter Sobchak in The Big Lebowski.

His remaining two appearances both came in the 21st century, with Goodman having a supporting role in O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and then appearing briefly - but making a sizable impact - in the bleak music-centered 2013 film, Inside Llewyn Davis. Goodman's played a wide range of characters throughout various different types of movies for the Coens, and can easily count himself among the duo's most reliable and prolific collaborators.

1 Frances McDormand

8 Appearances (& 1 Joel Coen Movie)

Frances McDormand made her film debut in Blood Simple, which was also the feature film debut of the Coen Brothers. Shortly after the film was completed, McDormand married Joel Coen, and has continued to appear throughout the Coen Brothers' filmography, with a couple of these collaborations - namely, Miller's Crossing and Barton Fink - being uncredited cameos.

She had far more prominent roles in Raising Arizona, The Man Who Wasn't There, Burn After Reading, and Hail, Caesar!, as well as appearing as Lady Macbeth in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth. However, without a doubt, her most iconic role in a Coen Brothers movie - and perhaps the most iconic role of her entire career - is in Fargo, where she plays the heavily pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson, and won an Oscar (her first of three) for the performance. Fargo's up there with the best movies of the 1990s, and McDormand is a big reason for the film working as well as it does, with it - and the other aforementioned performances - making her the actor who's collaborated the most often with the Coen Brothers.

