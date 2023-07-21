While most will think of Christopher Reeve or perhaps more contemporarily of Henry Cavill, Superman has been flying into the hearts of humanity since his comic book debut in 1938. Since then, the incredible hero has seen success in film, literature, television, and video games.

In addition to the recognizable live-action and on-screen heroes, Superman has been voiced by many individuals over the years for animated projects. Whether it was an A-list celebrity like Channing Tatum, or a relatively unknown, such as George Newbern, the voices of Superman are as vast as they are great.

10 Jack Quaid, ‘My Adventures with Superman’ (2023)

When he’s not trying to rid the world of superheroes in The Boys, Jack Quaid has recently been known to voice the most famous of all supes – Superman, himself. In My Adventures with Superman, Quaid stars as the titular hero as he works on establishing his secret identity.

Beginning in July 2023, the show is one that serves as something of an origin story for the hero and shows the ins and outs of learning to live as a superhero. Along with Quaid as the voice of our favorite hero alien, Alice Lee voices Lois Lane, and Chris Parnell even voices the villain, Slade Wilson.

9 John Krasinski, ‘DC League of Super-Pets' (2022)

While he didn’t get the opportunity to awkwardly break the fourth wall and look at the audience, the amazingly talented John Krasinski once voiced Superman. In the exceptionally fun DC League of Super-Pets, Krasinski served as the voice of our hero.

With Krasinski as Superman, it was quite an entertaining factor to watch Dwayne Johnson voice his loyal dog, Krypto. In a story that shows all the most powerful superheroes trapped, leaving the rescue to Krypto and other super-pets, was remarkable. The story is wonderfully original, and Krasinski was truly marvelous.

8 Channing Tatum, ‘The Lego Movie’ (2014)

He might be a dancer with magical talent, but Channing Tatum is one of the funniest iterations of an animated Superman. When the world needed master builders to come together to save the world, Channing Tatum’s Superman came to the rescue – sort of, in 2014s The Lego Movie.

This version of Superman is absolutely hilarious. Our hero demonstrates the reality of dealing with obsessed fans. Here, we see that Green Lantern (Jonah Hill) is obsessed with Superman, and he must figure out how to avoid him. Tatum plays the humble, yet obviously irritated hero perfectly.

7 Jerry O'Connell, ‘The Death of Superman’ (2018)

Based on one of the most heartbreaking comic story arcs ever, The Death of Superman stars Jerry O’Connell as the hero as he battles Doomsday and is ultimately killed during the fight. O’Connell, from Stand by Me and Sliders fame, is no stranger to voicing the Kryptonian hero.

Along with this animated film, O’Connell also voiced Superman in no less than a half-dozen other animated features. O’Connell brought a charisma to the character that helped to elevate the hero to a new generation and created a new love for the hero of Krypton and Earth.

6 Mark Harmon, ‘Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths’ (2010)

While not the same as solving crime in NCIS, this 2010 version of our hero was voiced by Mark Harmon, and he passed the test with flying colors, no pun intended. With Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, we see an alternate universe Lex Luthor and Joker who are both good and heroic.

Along with Harmon’s Superman, this animated film boasts the talents of Chris Noth as Lex Luthor, William Baldwin as Batman, and James Patrick Stuart as The Joker. While it may have been only a singular take for Harmon as the voice of Superman, he did not disappoint.

5 Justin Hartley, ‘Injustice’ (2021)

In this 2021 film adapted from the video game series of the same name, we get the honor of hearing the king of swoon, Justin Hartley, as he voices the Man of Steel. In this darker take on the hero, we see as he is overcome with grief after a horrific accident and the death of Lois Lane.

The film boasts an incredible voice cast. Along with Hartley is Anson Mount, Laura Bailey, Oliver Hudson, Gillian Jacobs, and Kevin Pollak. Despite the admittedly darker tone of this story, Hartley brings a lightness to the hero and demonstrates that even amid pain, heroism and humility can survive.

4 James Denton, ‘All-Star Superman’ (2011)

Following the story of Superman slowly dying because of an overdose of solar radiation, this version of the hero is genuinely entertaining and deserves recognition. With this immaculate cast, as well, this is sure to be one of the most enduring versions of the hero we’ll ever see.

3 James Wolk, ‘Harley Quinn’ (2019-Present)

While not a main casting role, James Wolk voices Superman in the critically acclaimed black comedy about the titular heroine, Harley Quinn. The show follows Quinn and her wildly entertaining journey of finding herself after she breaks up with the Joker because he doesn’t love her.

With the voice talent of Kaley Cuoco as Quinn, the series never experiences a dull moment. Wolk as Superman brings a graceful new voice to the hero, and while his part as the supe from Smallville is not as prolific as some others, he succeeds at wearing the cape well, even if just with his voice.

2 Kyle MacLachlan, ‘Justice League: The New Frontier’ (2008)

The voice cast for this film absolutely deserves recognition. Jeremy Sisto, David Boreanaz, Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Lawless, Kyra Sedgwick, Brooke Shields, Keith David, Joe Mantegna, and archive audio of President John F. Kennedy. Kyle MacLachlan as Superman in this feature is part of an amazing team!

This film follows an absolute rollercoaster of excitement as heroes like the Green Lantern, The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, and many more, all need the help of Superman. When an entity known as The Centre tries to destroy humankind, Superman and his mighty friends come to the rescue.

1 George Newbern, several shows, movies, and video games

His name may not be readily connected with the character of Superman, but his credits as the voice of Superman are as lengthy as they are amazing. Voicing the superhero in more than a dozen films, series, and video games, George Newbern, of Father of the Bride fame, is the most prolific voice of our hero.

Nerbern’s career as the voice of Superman spans almost two decades and covers over a dozen instances of his voice leading the charge as the Son of Krypton. He truly does demonstrate over the course of his Superman career, that he is the quintessential hero and every bit deserves the title of best Superman!

