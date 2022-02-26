Though oftentimes, especially in the 1990s, the character of Batman can get overwhelmed by the villains in his own movies, the entire Batman film franchise wouldn’t exist without this caped crusader. Dating back to 1966, and even further back if one wants to count the 1940s serials, audiences have always turned out in droves to see this DC Comics superhero take down bad guys and exhibit acts of heroism on the big screen. Batman has become a fixture of the world of theatrical exhibition and the same can be said for so many of the actors who’ve portrayed him.

Everyone from Christian Bale to Will Arnett to Robert Pattinson has gotten a chance to put on the Batsuit and fight crime as this character. However, getting these exciting choices to take on the role is not an easy deal. Getting to these final casting choices was a laborious process, one full of alternate choices that got varying degrees of closeness to getting cast as one of the biggest superheroes of all time. Though these seven especially exciting performers didn’t get a chance to headline a Batman movie, they’ll always fascinate the imagination over how their unique gifts as performers could’ve been utilized in this eternally appealing character.

Willem Dafoe (Batman)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

For years, a rumor that just won’t die is that Willem Dafoe was supposed to play The Joker in Tim Burton’s original Batman movie from 1989. That’s not true, though Dafoe was linked to a key role in this blockbuster. Dafoe was once a candidate to play Batman himself. Though his penchant for playing unpredictable psychos may make it seem like Dafoe could only play The Joker, the actor was a conventional leading man in projects like The Last Temptation of Christ and Mississippi Burning in the late 1980s. It’s no surprise, then, that he’d be on people’s radar to play a superhero in this era.

Plus, if any superhero could’ve benefited from Dafoe’s brand of chaotic energy, it’s Batman. In every movie incarnation of this character, Batman is never portrayed as totally stable mentally. Dafoe could’ve channeled this psychological uncertainty into new and potentially unnerving directions. Of course, Dafoe never did get this part. Michael Keaton would soon become the face of Burton’s time in the Batman franchise. It can be bittersweet to lose out on a high-profile gig like this one, but luckily for Dafoe, another major comic book movie gig was waiting in the wings in the 21st-century that he’d be even more perfect for…

Ethan Hawke (Batman Forever)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Once Michael Keaton walked away from the role of Batman after Batman Returns, it was time for somebody new to take on the Batman mantle. An exhaustive search ended up producing countless candidates, including a notable name of 1990s indie cinema. Ethan Hawke was a top candidate to take on the sort, and it’s not hard to see why. Hawke had a different enough vibe as a performer to ensure he wouldn’t be a retread of Keaton, while also being capable of bringing the charm necessary for the part.

Unfortunately, while Warner Bros. was aggressive in pursuing Hawke as Batman, the actor just wasn’t interested in pursuing superhero work. The actor would eventually pass on the role, a decision he would later express mixed feelings over. Though Val Kilmer would eventually get the Batman role in Batman Forever, Hawke would finally receive the opportunity to portray this superhero through voicing the character on the kid’s cartoon Batwheels decades later.

Joaquin Phoenix (the unmade Batman: Year One with Darren Aronofsky)

In the interim period between Batman & Robin and Batman Begins, Warner Bros. Pondered several routes to take the Batman franchise. Among these options was a Batman: Year One film adaptation helmed by Darren Aronofsky. This distinctive filmmaker was planning on making his Batman movie a unique creation right down to his decision to have Joaquin Phoenix inhabit the lead role.

Decades before he won an Oscar for playing the proto version of The Joker, Phoenix was the top choice to play Batman under the direction of Aronofsky. It’s easy to see how this Director could’ve been a perfect fit for Phoenix, as the two are committed to immersing themselves in their craft and taking an unflinching look at people in their weakest moments. However, this match seemingly made in cinematic heaven was never meant to be. Aronofsky’s Batman: Year One would eventually get scuttled thanks to Aronofsky’s insistence on Phoenix playing the lead role, while Warner Bros. wanted a more commercial performer to inhabit the role.

Billy Crudup (Batman Begins)

For Batman Begins, director Christopher Nolan was looking to ensure that this version of Batman, one grounded in reality rather than camp, would be exceedingly different from the incarnations of the character that had preceded it. This included pursuing people who weren’t necessarily household names, a contrast to the famous faces who starred in the two Joel Schumacher Batman movies. To wit, one person that was considered for the role was Billy Crudup, a performer who had got onto Hollywood’s radar a few years earlier with Almost Famous.

Crudup can conjure up an everyday quality in his performances that isn’t easy for Hollywood leading men. That could’ve been an interesting facet to bring to the parts of Bruce Wayne/Batman, particularly the former personality. Instead of being just a playboy, Crudup’s take on Wayne could’ve been conveying an aura of normalcy concealing pent-up trauma. Juggling those kinds of disparate pieces is something Crudup has shown a gift for in his most famous performances, but alas, he was never meant to headline Batman Begins. Crudup would eventually get his chance to prominently feature in film adaptations of DC Comics properties thanks to Watchmen and Justice League.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Batman Begins)

Image via Summit

Among the bigger names considered for the part of Batman in Batman Begins was Jake Gyllenhaal. The then-young actor was already a veteran of blockbusters thanks to his work headlining The Day After Tomorrow while he briefly flirted with the prospect of becoming a superhero when he almost got the chance to play Spider-Man in Spider-Man 2. For a moment, it did look like the stars were aligning and that Gyllenhaal was in the perfect position to become the next Batman actor.

It helped that Gyllenhaal wasn’t just flirting with big-budget tentpoles in this era. He’d already proven his dramatic chops in titles like Donnie Darko, making him a perfect fit for a project that would eventually feature esteemed performers like Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman. However, despite having the chops for the part, Christian Bale would score this incarnation of Batman over Gyllenhaal. Perhaps it was for the best. In the context of his whole career, Gyllenhaal has proven that he’s at his best being chaotically comical, a talent that wouldn’t have been well-suited to this version of Batman.

Josh Brolin (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Image via Warner Bros.

With Zack Snyder envisioning an older, grizzled Bruce Wayne/Batman at the center of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, a very specific type of performance would be required for the role. This movie required someone who wasn’t a spring chicken, but who could still convey a sense of believable authority. This is where Josh Brolin came into the picture.

The lead of No Country for Old Men wasn’t just considered for this part, Brolin and Snyder had extensive conversations bailout the role. Unfortunately, Brolin would end up getting passed over for a part that seemed tailor-made to his sensibilities. Eventually, Ben Affleck grabbed this part, while Brolin would get his superhero blockbuster fix by portraying Thanos across multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. Plus, Brolin’s made it no secret that, in the long run, he’s glad he didn’t get this part.

Nicholas Hoult (The Batman)

Image via Screen Media Films

Many attempts to recast Batman ended up inspiring a casting search that spread far and wide across Hollywood, ensnaring countless A-list movie stars of different eras. In the case of The Batman, though, the search was a lot simpler. In fact, in the weeks leading up to the official casting announcement, only two names were bandied about as serious contenders for the role. The first was the eventual choice for the part, Robert Pattinson. However, also becoming a major player in this casting was Nicholas Hoult, who’d previously dabbled in the world of superheroes through playing Beast in X-Men: First Class and its sequels.

Thanks to him being covered in blue fur in those movies, not to mention not being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hoult was still considered a viable player for the role of Batman by Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. executives. Given that this performer was hot off memorable supporting roles in titles like The Favourite, it’s no surprise he’d be on their radar. After doing a screen test for the part alongside Pattinson, Reeves made his decision for who’d be the next to put on the cape and cowl and, unfortunately, it wasn’t going to be Hoult. Though he lost out on a big superhero role, Hoult’s career has been fine since thanks to him scoring major parts in big movies like Renfield.

