Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series, Wednesday. Ortega excels as the somber and surly Wednesday, student of Nevermore Academy, where she grapples with her emerging psychic powers, pursues a killer monster, and fends off cute boys.

Many viewers no doubt still think of Christina Ricci in the iconic role thanks to the 1991 film, The Addams Family. In a brilliant fit of casting, the new series has Ricci in a prime role, the school’s ‘normie’ carnivorous plant teacher, Ms. Thornhill. In an age of reboots and remakes, fans get a special thrill seeing members of the original cast popping up to give a tacit blessing to the new edition.

Ming-Na Wen, ‘Mulan’ (2020)

Then known for her breakout role in 1993’s Joy Luck Club and as a regular on ER, Ming-Na Wen was cast as the voice of Mulan in the 1998 Disney animated film. She’s the reason Mulan touches her hair so often during the film; animators observed Wen doing so while recording. She voiced Mulan again in 2004’s direct-to-video sequel, Mulan 2, and in 2018 in Ralph Breaks the Internet, along with her Disney Princess brethren.

In 2020’s live-action remake, Ming-Na Wen passed the torch to Liu Yifei. Her role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. prevented her from playing Mulan’s mother-in-law during the matchmaking scene, so appeared as the esteemed guest who introduced Mulan to the Emperor. Director Niki Caro kept fans waiting until nearly the film’s end for the cameo, but it was well worth the wait.

Leonard Nimoy, ‘Star Trek’ (2009)

Leonard Nimoy played Spock for nearly fifty years, beginning with the original series in 1966, followed by the first six films of the franchise, an animated series, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

When JJ Abrams planned to reboot the series, he told Nimoy they would not and could not do the film without him. In 2009’s film, Nimoy plays a substantial role as Spock Prime, a Spock from the future who travels in time, creating an alternate timeline where this new franchise and its crew exist. He returned in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and after his death in 2015, was given tribute and farewell by new Spock, Zachary Quinto, in an emotional scene in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

Lynda Carter, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020)

Lynda Carter originated the iconic role of Wonder Woman in the 1970s live-action series. It aired first on ABC and took place during the 1940s, with Diana fighting Nazis. The show transitioned to CBS and jumped in time to the 1970s. Diana would spin to transform into Wonder Woman, her magic belt providing strength, her bracelets stopping bullets, her tiara a boomerang-like weapon, and her lasso compelling truth.

Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film but due to scheduling conflicts, Carter was unable to appear in the first film despite Jenkins’ best efforts. In its 2020 sequel, Jenkins finally delivered the goods. Carter masterfully plays Asteria, the ancient Amazonian warrior who originally owned the golden flight armor Diana wears in the movie. It creates a literal connection between generations and allows fans to appreciate Carter all over again.

Charlton Heston, ‘Planet of the Apes’ (2001)

In the 1968 film Planet of the Apes, Charlton Heston played George Taylor, an astronaut who wakes from deep hibernation to find his ship has crashed on a planet where talking apes have created technology and humans are pre-lingual, oppressed and enslaved.

In the remake by Tim Burton, Mark Wahlberg plays the displaced astronaut and Heston makes an uncredited appearance as Zaius, a "damn dirty ape." Because of Heston’s real-life connection to the NRA, Zaius is the only ape with a gun, which he passes on to his son Thade as he dies, speaking “Damn them! Damn them all to hell!,” an homage to his character’s last lines in the original.

Rita Moreno, ‘West Side Story’ (2021)

In 1961, West Side Story was adapted from the Broadway musical into one of the most beloved and successful musical films of all time, telling the Romeo and Juliet-inspired story of Maria and Tony, two young people from two rival New York City gangs, who fall in love. Maria’s brother Bernardo is the leader of the Sharks, and Rita Moreno plays Anita, his girlfriend and Maria’s best friend.

In Steven Spielberg’s remake, Moreno serves as producer and plays Valentina, the widow of the original character Doc. The role was reconceived especially for Moreno to serve as a mentor to the younger characters, including Ariana DeBose who portrays Anita, and even gets a song to further showcase her talents. DeBose became the first Afro-Latina and openly queer woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and the second actor after Moreno to receive an Academy Award for playing the same character.

Johnny Depp ’21 Jump Street’ (2012)

In the 1987-1991 television series, Johnny Depp played Tom Hanson, one of the baby-faced undercover police officers working in a unit specializing in youth crime. In the 2012 film, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum playing rookie cops sent to high school undercover to bring down a drug ring.

Depp appears as his original character, still eating in every scene, still undercover with buddy Penhall (Peter DeLuise), now DEA agents posing as bikers. Nearly all original cast members, including Holly Robinson Peete, have cameos in 21 Jump Street, except for Richard Grieco and Dustin Nguyen who appear in the 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street.

Sigourney Weaver, ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016)

Sigourney Weaver played Dana Barrett in the original Ghostbusters, a cellist living in a haunted apartment building that would become the interdimensional gateway to the apocalypse. Weaver reprised the role in the sequel, in which she and baby Oscar become the targets of a malevolent spirit. Dana reappeared in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, married to Peter (Bill Murray) and enjoying pestering him in their retirement.

In the 2016 all-female reboot, Weaver plays Dr. Rebecca Gorin, mentor to Holtz (Kate McKinnon). Weaver’s in good company; the film also featured original cast members Murray as a paranormal debunker, Dan Aykroyd as a taxi driver surprisingly well-versed in parapsychology, Ernie Hudson as Patty’s (Leslie Jones) uncle, a mortician who lends them his hearse, Annie Potts as a hotel receptionist, and Harold Ramis’ son Daniel as a metalhead.

Burt Reynolds, ‘The Longest Yard’ (2005)

Burt Reynolds starred in the 1974 film The Longest Yard as a former NFL quarterback known for points shaving who recruits his fellow prisoners to play football against their guards to help the warden clinch a championship for his team.

In the 2005 remake, Adam Sandler stars as the quarterback sentenced to prison and Reynolds appears as a former college football star and inmate Nate Scarborough, who agrees to coach. Scarborough wears 22 on his jersey, the same number Reynolds wore in the original film as quarterback Paul ‘Wrecking’ Crewe.

Dick Van Dyke, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ (2018)

In 1964’s Mary Poppins, Dick Van Dyke played Bert, a close friend to Poppins and a veritable jack-of-all-trades, including a one-man band, chalk artist, chimney sweep, and kite seller. Van Dyke also portrayed Mr. Dawes, the old director of the bank where the children’s father works.

Fifty-four years later, in Mary Poppins Returns, Van Dyke portrays Mr. Dawes, Jr. Like his father before him, Dawes Junior is the retired president of the bank, now run by his nephew (Colin Firth). Van Dyke performed difficult choreography with gusto, which often prompted spontaneous applause in theaters considering he was 91 at the time.

Pamela Anderson, ‘Baywatch’ (2017)

For eleven seasons, David Hasselhoff played Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch (1989 - 2001), the Lieutenant entrusted to lead a team of Los Angeles lifeguards in saving lives, fighting crime, and somehow surviving increasingly over-the-top adventures, not to mention romantic entanglements. But it was Pamela Anderson as C.J. who put the show on the map, with her iconic red swimsuit and perhaps even more legendary slow-motion Baywatch running.

In the 2017 film, Dwayne Johnson took over as Emerald Bay’s hero lifeguard, and Kelly Rohrbach as C.J. Parker. New recruit Matt Brody (Zac Efron), brash and insubordinate, proves difficult to train, but when a new synthetic drug threatens the safety of sunbathers, it’s somehow up to Mitch’s lifeguards to save the day. Hasselhoff cameos as Mitch’s mentor, also named Mitch, while fans had to wait until the end of the film to see Anderson as the lifeguards’ new captain, Casey Jean. Without a single word, Anderson owns the beach in a white power suit and tantalizing slow-mo.

