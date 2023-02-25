Being an Hollywood star is no easy job, and there are many actors who are undoubtedly talented in their field. What may come as a surprise to some, though, is how many stars viewers get to see on the big (and smaller) screen are also very keen on singing, some of them even leading bands and arranging concerts from time to time.

Because we love multi-talented celebrities who can act their fingers to the bone and chant a delightful little tune, here are some of the many talented stars who do an amazing job at it — some of which sing solely for fun, others whom you have/had actual singing careers.

1 Robert Pattinson

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Many years have gone by since Robert Pattinson's breakout performances. After appearing in major movie sagas Twilight and Harry Potter, the British actor has been stealing hearts all over the world with his undeniable acting talent, which has been equally showcased through several indie and big-budget movies over time. One of his most recent and memorable roles is Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Aside from acting, Pattinson is also a musician — and a very talented one at that. His voice is actually featured on the Twilight soundtrack in both his original songs "Let Me Sign" and "Never Think." Apparently, the actor has been playing guitar, singing, and songwriting since he was very young, and his gifts are very apparent.

2 Ryan Gosling

Image via Netflix

Having started his acting career on the Disney Channel Mickey Mouse Club, Ryan Gosling's talents took him incredibly far. He is now one of the most beloved actors in the film industry and has starred in many well-known movies, including Academy Award-nominated ones such as Damien Chazelle's La La Land.

Although the Canadian actor has already showcased his voice in the musical that was just mentioned, his undeniable gifts date way back: Gosling would show off his skills at local talent shows when he was just a child, so his musical talents have been crystal clear for a long time.

3 Maya Hawke

Image via Netflix

With Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's genes in her blood, it only makes sense that Maya Hawke's talents show through the screen. The Stranger Things star has gained recognition for starring as Robin Buckley in the prized Netflix sci-fi series, and has also had a small role in the big ensemble movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Still, it comes as a pleasant surprise that Hawke is also a very skilled alternative/indie musician on top of shining on the big and small screen. The actress has been making music since 2019 and released her first debut album, "Blush", in 2020. On September 23, 2022, the follow-up album named "Moss" came out.

4 Kate Hudson

Image via Netflix

American actress Kate Hudson, daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, has made a name for herself through the years. Her film debut was in 1998's drama Desert Blue. Ever since, Hudson took on many supporting roles in movies, including in Cameron Crowe's musical drama Almost Famous, which, funnily enough, rose the actress to global fame.

While the actress has appeared in several episodes of Glee, where she made her talents clear, as well as in the 2009 movie musical Nine, the Glass Onion star has shocked many with her voice. Hudson is seemingly pursuing a career in music and has already recorded 26 songs for her upcoming debut album, which is set to release this year.

5 Scarlett Johansson

Image via Marvel Studios

The Avengers star and the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 has been in the film industry for long before stepping foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as badass Russian spy Natasha Romanoff. Scarlett Johansson made her film debut in the fantasy comedy North and gained recognition in her first lead role as the 11-year-old sister of a pregnant teenager in 1996's Manny & Lo.

The Black Widow can carry a tune, and that is for sure — proof of that is her singing as Ash in Sing. Johansson has been an actress for a really long time now. It turns out that she's also been in the music industry for almost just as long: Johansson has released two studio albums, four extended plays, and four singles in the past. Her first studio album, "Anywhere I Lay My Head," was released on May 20, 2008.

6 Penn Badgley

Image via Netflix

Viewers may know him as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl and, more recently, as the creepy stalker Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You. However, the talented Penn Badgley has also been kicking it in MOTHXR, a four-piece indie pop band from Brooklyn led by the actor.

Badgley's acting skills are apparent; what many wouldn't expect is probably how good his singing voice sounds. MOTHXR released a song titled "Easy" in early 2014, which attained great fame on Soundcloud.

7 Toni Colette

Image via A24

A huge part of what makes Ari Aster's genius horror film Hereditary remarkable is Toni Collette's astounding performance. The actress made her film debut in 1992's Spotswood, but her breakthrough role (a role she famously gained 18kg to play) came in later with the comedy-drama Muriel's Wedding, which even earned the gifted actress a Golden Globe.

As it turns out, the Australian actress' skills are not limited to the big screen. From 2006 to 2007, Colette led a band named Toni Collette & The Finish. Although it only lasted for a year, her singing talents are undeniable. She's also dazzled audiences with a cover of Ben E. King's unforgettable song in Cosi.

8 Keanu Reeves

Image via Summit Entertainment

Keanu Reeves is handsdown one of the most internationally treasured and adored celebrities in the world. Although his first success was the role of Ted Logan in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989, Reeves' career hit its peak during 1999's The Matrix, a very popular sci-fi saga even today. He is also known for his memorable role in the action-packed franchise John Wick.

Aside from his acting talents, the actor has also been the bassist of an alternative rock group called Dogstar, which was formed when Reeves was "at the peak of his pre-Matrix" fame during the mid-90s.

9 Kevin Bacon

Image via Peacock

The famous praised American actor who debuted in Animal House has received numerous acclaim throughout the years, including a Golden Globe Award for Taking Chance. With his breakthrough role in the 1984 musical-drama film Footloose, Kevin Bacon has been showcasing his talents over time.

Bacon takes his music very seriously; he even formed a band called The Bacon Brothers with his brother Michael Bacon back in 1995 and had seven albums released. In one of his most recent projects, Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the actor sings with the band Old 97's. He also doesn't miss a chance to post heartwarming videos of him singing to his goats on his Instagram.

10 Milla Jovovich

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

When she was only 15 years old, Milla Jovovich took her first role in the 1988 musical thriller The Two Moon Junction, though she got more recognition as the lead in the 1991 movie The Return to the Blue Lagoon also starring Brian Krause. Still, Jovovich's reccurring role in the Resident Evil franchise is arguably how most people recognize her.

Apparently, Milla was a singer-songwriter long before she took her science fiction/action badass roles. In April 1994, the Resident Evil star released her first studio album "The Divine Comedy," which combines the genres of folk and rock to amazing results.

