While many associate silver screen stardom with youth, that isn't always the case. Yes, some actors, like Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence, achieve fame and success at a young age and become Hollywood stars. Some endure their success later in their career, while others eventually peter out after early fame.

However, for many actors, it takes years of grinding their teeth and tiresome auditions to break into the industry. Whether they had been circling around since their youth or stage actors just waiting for their big chance, these actors eventually became A-listers, but it definitely took some time.

1 'Jon Hamm'

It was a windy road before Jon Hamm became one of the most famous actors on the planet. Moving out to Los Angeles in the mid-90s, Hamm would try his hand on stage and in minor roles on TV shows like Numb3rs and CSI: Miami before landing his Emmy-winning role as Don Draper on Mad Men at age 36.

Beating out the likes ofPeter Hermann and Thomas Jane for the part, Mad Men would earn Hamm universal acclaim, with USA Today calling Hamm's turn a "star-making performance". Since then, Hamm has proven to be just as adept on the big screen as on the small one, starring in well-regarded film and TV projects of varying genres, including Top Gun: Maverick and Confess, Fletch.

2 'Jessica Chastain'

It is a surprise that it took so long for such a natural performer as Jessica Chastain to break through to worldwide stardom. A Julliard graduate, Chastain would hone her skill on stage where she would appear in all-star productions such as The Cherry Orchard opposite Michelle Williams and Salome opposite Al Pacino. Chastain would reach new heights at age 34, appearing in multiple applauded films including Take Shelter, The Tree of Life, and The Help.

As proven by her performances in Zero Dark Thirty and Miss Sloane, Chastain is a great movie star, one who holds the command of the frame like few others. Her seemingly natural power on screen is what makes it curious why it took so long for her to achieve movie illustriousness. While it may have taken her a little while to break in, Chastain has proved she's here to stay.

3 'Christoph Waltz'

A prolific television actor in Germany during the late 20th century, Christoph Waltz was largely unknown to wider western audiences until 2009. That was when Waltz was cast as Hans Landa, also known as 'The Jew Hunter', in Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds. At age 53, Waltz would sweep the critics' awards circle and go on to win an Oscar for his role.

Tarantino credits Waltz with saving the picture, fearing he might have written an "unplayable" role. Following the success of Inglorious Basterds, Waltz again appeared in Tarantino's Django Unchained, a part Tarantino wrote specifically for him. Again winning Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dr. King Schultz, Waltz has since gone on to have a bountiful career.

4 'Harrison Ford'

An American film icon, Harrison Ford has defined the term 'leading man' throughout his career. Appearing in bit parts in films in the 1960s, Ford would become a self-taught carpenter before appearing in a supporting role in George Lucas's American Graffiti in 1973 at age 31. After that, Ford would achieve universal fame as Han Solo in Lucas's next film, Star Wars.

Post-Star Wars, Ford would continue to lead beloved blockbusters with generation-defining directors including Raiders of the Lost Ark with Steven Spielberg and Blade Runnerwith Ridley Scott, both of which would become franchises. Rarely in supporting roles, Ford is slated to star in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise at age 80.

5 'Morgan Freeman'

Predominantly a character actor at the time, it wasn't until the late 1980s that Morgan Freeman would rise up the ranks. After small parts in well-known movies like Brubaker and Teachers, Freeman would receive his first Oscar nomination at age 50 for the film Street Smart. For his role as the tough street hustler, critic Roger Ebert would praise Freeman for creating "an unforgettable villain".

Freeman would grow in stature during the 90s, appearing in some of the most iconic films of the decade including Unforgiven, The Shawshank Redemption, and Se7en. Known by younger fans for his role in the Batman franchise and trademark voice, it should be continued to be noted how much of an anomaly of an actor the five time Oscar nominee is.

6 'Gene Hackman'

It will surprise some fans to realize that, despite his distinctive wearied brow and fading hair, Gene Hackman was not born at 40 years old. Instead, he clawed his way from being voted "Least Likely to Succeed" by his peers to being a multiple-time Oscar winner, with his first coming at age 37 for Bonnie and Clyde.

Hackman is a unique actor, adept at both gruff, charging performances like The French Connection to more contemplative ones like Night Moves. Every new decade for Hackman felt like a new reinvention, a new breath, with each character feeling related without being synonymous. As both a leading man and supporting actor, Hackman created one of cinema's most enduring legacies.

7 'Bryan Cranston'

One of the most versatile actors of his era, Bryan Cranston has had one of Hollywood's most envious careers. First gathering the attention of audiences as Tim Whatley on Seinfeld, the dentist who converted to Judaism for the jokes, Cranston would land a leading role on the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle at age 34. As the show's animated father, Cranston would earn 3 Emmy nominations.

Cranston would subvert expectations by being cast as Walter White, the lead of AMC's Breaking Bad. The show would become a sensation and earn Cranston 4 Emmy Awards during its run. With his striking features and excellent deftness at comedic darkness, Cranston has gone on to success on screen and stage, often playing real-life figures such as Lyndon B Johnson and Dalton Trumbo.

8 'Viola Davis'

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors of her generation, Viola Davis was ranked ninth on The New York Times' list of the best actors of the 21st century. The Julliard graduate was a well-known performer in the theater, earning Tony nominations for the August Wilson plays Seven Guitars and King Hedley 2. Davis would gain vaster attention at age 43 for her role in the film Doubt.

Earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, many critics would point out Davis's role in Doubt as a highlight of the film, with Roger Ebert stating that if Davis was not Oscar-nominated, it would have been an "injustice". Davis has transcended her claim as just a great actor to now, by leading hit films like Widows and The Woman King, proven to be a true movie star.

9 'Samuel L Jackson'

How it took so long for an actor like Samuel L Jackson to become a star is peculiar, although not unanswerable. With as much charisma and magnetism as any actor alive, Jackson would appear in smaller roles with great directors such as in Goodfellas and Jurassic Park. A landmark film, Jackson would become a sensation at age 48 with Pulp Fiction.

Jackson would steal the role of Jules Winfield, originally written with Laurence Fishburne in mind, and run with it. Quickly becoming a heavy hitter, Jackson would capitalize by appearing in leading and supporting roles in hits like A Time to Kill and Unbreakable. Jackson's reputation has grown to become larger than life as he has also become one of the highest-paid actors of all time.

10 'Steve Carell'

Deemed "America's Funniest Man" by Life magazine, Steve Carell was an underground sensation for he got his big break at age 43. The former Second City performer achieved some notoriety as a correspondent on The Daily Show, while other comics knew of him as an elusive but brilliant talent. Carell would jump to fame by playing the lead role in Judd Apatow's The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Along with The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Carell would find acclaim on the small screen playing Michael Scott in the American adaptation of the British sitcom The Office. Originally suffering mediocre ratings, the show would eventually blow up, becoming one of the most popular comedies of the 21st century. In the time since, Carell has only expanded his range, earning an Oscar nomination for his role in the drama Foxcatcher.

