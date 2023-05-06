We've all experienced it. The moment when an actor's performance so captivates you, it's as if they became the character itself. You know what I'm talking about—those standout performances that show us the actor and their character are one and the same.

But what do you get when an actor’s transformation goes beyond a well-executed performance? What happens when an actor dives so deep into a role that they become the character they were meant to portray? Here, we’ll look at 10 actors suggested by Redditors, who did exactly that, and captivated their audiences with performances that seemed more like life imitating art than art imitating life.

10 Samuel L. Jackson - Jules Winnfield

According to Redditor denever23, Samuel L. Jackson brought the character of Jules Winnfield to life in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 cult classic 'Pulp Fiction'. When he read the script, Jackson was amazed at how well-written and rich his character was. As an actor, he felt like he could really identify with Jules and bring him to life.

What's interesting is that Jackson has assumed something of Jules' mannerisms in real life, such as his unique way of talking and his trademark glare when people annoy him. It was no surprise that Jackson became one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood following Pulp Fiction, as his memorable performance as Jules made him an iconic figure in popular culture.

9 Johnny Depp - Jack Sparrow

In the 2003 Disney classic, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Johnny Depp earned a lot of fans with his portrayal of Jack Sparrow. As the swashbuckling, rum-guzzling captain of The Black Pearl, Depp became a living cartoon character. As pointed out by Redditor Weekendsession, "It feels like Johnny Depp became more and more like Jack Sparrow."

Depp also said that he used the effects table on set to become Jack Sparrow - he would pick up random pieces of knickknacks laid across the table and talk about them as if they were real objects he found during his voyage. From all this work, Depp was able to fully embody his character - so much so that many people think of Jack Sparrow first when they hear Johnny Depp's name!

8 Bill Murray - Hunter Thompson

Bill Murray was the perfect man for the job when it came to playing Hunter Thompson in the film Where the Buffalo Roam. When it comes to embodying a character, Murray was no stranger. He'd done it time and time again. Murray was friends with Hunter Thompson in real life.

So, after reading the script and seeing his good friend’s portrayal, he felt he knew exactly who Thompson was and what kind of delivery to use. From his mannerisms and voice to his body language and facial expressions, "Bill Murray couldn't shake Hunter Thompson," said Redditor TapeDelayBrain.

7 Jim Carrey - Andy Kaufman

"Jim Carrey - Andy Kaufman! Great doc on this one," mentioned Redditor OldLivers His transformation into the legendary Andy Kaufman was utterly mesmerizing. Carrey fully embraced Andy's persona and the film had viewers perplexed, not only with the film itself but with Carrey's acting skills.

From his signature mannerisms to his impassioned speech at Kaufman's funeral, Carrey made you forget that you were watching him play a role. In fact, he was so good as Kaufman that when an audience member asked him if he was really Andy playing a part, it took considerable effort for Carrey to convince him otherwise!

6 Henry Cavill - Geralt of Rivia

Have you ever seen someone who seemed like they were born to play a certain character? That's what happened when Henry Cavill stepped into the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The British actor has been a fan of the fantasy series since he was a child, and his love for the characters and world shines through in his performance.

Redditor elizabethaela said, "I feel like Henry Cavill became more like Geralt in interviews - very straightforward answers, stoic and thoughtful, etc." He brings an earnestness to his portrayal that really speaks to fans of the original books. He's managed to become one with Geralt—his voice, mannerisms, and attitude all help to bring the character to life. Cavill even worked out rigorously during filming in order to make sure that he had the physique required for a monster hunter.

5 Leonard Nimoy - Spock

It's hard to think of Leonard Nimoy as anyone but Spock, the iconic Vulcan character he played in the Star Trek franchise. Nimoy stayed in character so well that it was difficult to tell where Nimoy ended and Spock began. He gained a whole new level of popularity after his experience playing Spock, and apparently he embraced the role fully.

He also embraced elements of his character in real life — as seen in his various books, like 'I Am Not Spock', which was also mentioned by Redditor RapunzelUnbraided. His relationship with the character was a bit complicated, but it became an essential part of his identity that was celebrated throughout his career.

4 Jack Nicholson - Jack Torrance

Another one of the actors who became incredibly famous for the character they played is Jack Nicholson in The Shining, according to Redditor SleazyMartianJoint. It was impossible to watch that movie without being reminded of the classic line: "Heeeeeere's Johnny!"

He created a character that seemed to be constantly teetering on the edge of insanity, and it scared audiences everywhere. A deep understanding of the character made Nicholson's performance truly mesmerizing—and he has continued to take on roles since then that require that same transformation into another person.

3 Heath Ledger - The Joker

Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight might have been one of the best cinematic performances of all time. And it’s not too surprising when you consider how far Ledger went to get into his role. For months before filming began, Ledger locked himself in a hotel room and method-acted his way into becoming the character – he even kept a diary from the perspective of The Joker himself.

It worked. Ledger’s performance brought an unprecedented level of realism and deep psychological complexity to the character, delivering an iconic performance that earned him a posthumous Oscar win and left everyone’s jaws on the floor. And it all started with Ledger immersing himself in the character until he became him.

2 Robert Downey Jr. - Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. is perhaps one of the most iconic actors who has become the character he played. Who can forget him as Iron Man? Redditor DMG-Lover certainly cannot. RDJ almost seemed to be born for the role, and his ability to play the genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist was unrivaled.

It wasn't just the way he acted either. He was always so eloquent about Tony Stark's ventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His natural wit and charm matched his character perfectly. In some cases, it felt like Robert Downey Jr. had partially adopted Tony Stark's personality in real life—and that's not surprising considering how famous his character became. It reflects not just great acting, but great character development as well.

1 Al Pacino - Tony Montana

No list of actors completely transforming into their roles would be complete without Al Pacino as Tony Montana in Scarface. The Cuban drug lord will forever be a defining role for Pacino, who perfected the accent and mannerisms that brought the character to life on the big screen.

To achieve this level of transformation, Pacino dedicated himself to a daily 5-hour routine to perfect his accent, which included working with linguists, learning Spanish slang and doing dialect exercises. He was so committed that by the time filming began it was ensured Pacino had truly become Tony Montana.

