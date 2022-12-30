Typecasting is something that can happen to any actor, regardless of their ability to play a variety of roles. It's a term that refers to an actor being cast in similar roles throughout their career, and often comes about because of an iconic early performance. Even if they continue to get steady work, or find a few unexpected roles along the way, the general film-watching public may struggle to separate them from their best-known role.

The following 10 actors have all done far more than just one role in their careers, yet have been typecast to some extent because of their best-known performance. True, one iconic performance that's hard to break away from might well be better than a career with zero iconic performances, but still, it's worth seeking out other roles from the actors below, as each deserves appreciation outside their career-defining roles.

William Shatner as Captain Kirk in 'Star Trek: The Original Series' (1966–1969)

Even though he's not the only actor who's played Captain James T. Kirk, it's hard to separate the role from William Shatner. He first appeared as the character in 1966, in the original series of Star Trek, and went on to continue playing the character in a series of feature films for many years after the TV series concluded.

Given he played the character for several decades - ensuring the role of Captain Kirk had some serious longevity - maybe that's enough. It's important to note that it's not his only role, though, appearing in numerous TV shows and movies (usually in smaller roles or cameos), and keeping busy outside of acting, too, like when he became the oldest person to go to space in 2021, at the age of 90.

Tobin Bell as Jigsaw in 'Saw' (2004)

The Saw franchise might not have become such a lucrative horror franchise without its main villain, the old, gravelly-voiced, and endlessly menacing Jigsaw. It's a role that Tobin Bell made his own, and ensured the filmmakers behind the series kept finding ways to include Bell in it somehow, even after the character had died.

Even when Tobin Bell pops up in something far removed from the iconic horror series that made him an icon, it's hard not to think of him as "that guy from Saw." Even before Saw, he played menacing authority figures and/or villains (like briefly in The Sopranos and 24), and since the series, has similarly become typecast as a villain.

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in 'The Evil Dead' trilogy (1981-1992)

It doesn't really make sense why Bruce Campbell hasn't had a bigger career outside the Evil Dead trilogy. He displays a real versatility in that series, given the Ash Williams seen in Army of Darkness is a far cry from the Ash Williams seen in the first Evil Dead, and Campbell's adept at playing him as a hapless victim, an action hero, and an accident-prone buffoon.

Outside that iconic series, though, it's hard to remember a defining Bruce Campbell movie performance that's more than a hilarious cameo or bit part (he often pops up in such roles in Sam Raimi's non-Evil Dead movies). He had a solid run on Burn Notice, appearing in 111 episodes between 2007 and 2013, but otherwise still feels underrated and underused as an actor, now 40+ years on from his breakout role.

Amy Acker as Fred in 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Amy Acker's first big role is still her best-known: that of the loveably nerdy Winifred 'Fred' Burkle in Angel. She was introduced towards the end of that show's second season, and stayed a regular until the end of its final season, remaining a moral center for the rest of the main cast, whose actions became more morally ambiguous as the show went on.

It probably doesn't help that further roles like those in Dollhouse and The Cabin in the Woods had her playing similar characters. She plays that type of character very well, but at the same time, it's unfortunate that it seems to have pigeonholed her when it comes to roles.

Michael Cera as George-Michael Bluth in 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

It's hard to imagine Michael Cera playing anyone other than a socially awkward nerd, but part of that comes from him doing it so well. Even though his role as George-Michael Bluth in Arrested Development is far from his only famous character, it was his breakout role, and served as a blueprint for the kind of roles he'd play over the next decade or two.

It's easy to imagine Scott Pilgrim and Evan from Superbad finding common ground with George-Michael, and even when he showed up unexpectedly in Twins Peaks' super out-there third season, his character (Wally Brando) felt familiar. He plays likable yet awkward nerds better than most, but it would be interesting to see Cera in an entirely different role entirely at some point.

Helena Bonham Carter as Marla Singer in 'Fight Club' (1999)

Ever since 1999's Fight Club, most of Helena Bonham Carter's roles have seen her playing comparable characters. Fight Club marked the first time she shone as a morally dubious, somewhat twisted and eccentric character, and it's a performance that's led to her having many roles where she plays disturbed characters or outright villains.

It's important to note that many of her roles before Fight Club were different, and she hasn't been 100% typecast since 1999. But when you consider that her other well-known roles include Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd, Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter, and the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland, it's hard not to see her being at least sometimes typecast.

James Cagney as Tom Powers in 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

One of the great James Cagney's earliest leading roles was as Tom Powers in The Public Enemy. It was an iconic crime film that paved the way for many gangster movies to come, being focused on one flawed protagonist who finds success in a criminal life, only to have things come crashing down by the film's end.

Not only did it help define gangster genre conventions, but it also defined many of Cagney's roles going forward. He'd play a fast-talking, charismatic, violent tough guy many more times throughout his career (though broke out of that type of character occasionally), with The Public Enemy ultimately being the film that sent him down that path.

William Atherton as Walter Peck in 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

William Atherton delivered a solid performance in a lead role in the underrated 1974 Steven Spielberg movie, The Sugarland Express. His role there as an anti-hero on the run from the law is unlike the kind of character he'd become known for, which is first seen in the 1984 classic Ghostbusters.

He plays a love-to-hate, smarmy jerk named Walter Peck who's a constant thorn in the heroes' side. His other well-known role in the first two Die Hard movies (Richard Thornberg) is extremely similar, where he's just as much of a nuisance to the main characters, and equally unlikeable. It's not all Atherton's capable of as an actor, but it's a type of role he found a reasonable degree of popularity in.

Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Even if Buffy the Vampire Slayer narrowly misses out on being in the IMDb Top 250 TV Shows, it's still a turn-of-the-century classic series. A big reason it's such a great show is its cast of characters, and few of the main characters are as memorable or compelling as Willow Rosenberg, played by Alyson Hannigan.

Willow changed a great deal throughout the show, meaning Hannigan also had to convey a huge range of emotions and changes throughout seven seasons. Still, the core traits of Willow - being shy, likable, and sometimes awkward - have carried over into other roles, including Michelle in the American Pie series and Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother.

Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

It's hard to talk about Tim Curry without referencing his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the twisted cult classic musical/horror movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He plays the film's most memorable and over-the-top character: a deranged scientist who wants to create life, all the while being unafraid to kill those who wrong him.

It's led to a career where Curry seems to always play characters who are theatrical and over-the-top, and/or villains. He's also well-known for playing Pennywise in the It miniseries from 1990, and the mysterious Wadsworth from 1985's Clue, but few big roles he's played since 1975 can be seen as a radical departure from the role that made him famous.

