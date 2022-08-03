Some people, it seems, have direct access to the world's funny bone. Episode by episode, series by series, these people find new and inventive ways to make us laugh until our stomachs hurt. Whether it's a series about five horrible people who own an Irish bar or a bumbling office manager determined to be friends with his staff, the last few decades have treated us comedy fans to some hysterical comedy series.

These shows may be wildly different, Seinfeld was filmed in front of a live studio audience, whereas Catastrophe and other shows opted against that dated method to increase the show's realism, but they're all hysterical and deserve to be watched again and again.

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant - 'The Office'

The Office is one of the most revolutionary comedies of all time. Created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the series followed David Brent (Gervais), a cringe-inducing manager who went to extreme lengths to be liked by his staff. The mockumentary directly inspired hit shows such as Parks And Recreation and People Just Do Nothing, while The Office (US) ran for nine seasons and won five Emmys. The Office is an absolute masterclass whose influence on modern comedy cannot be understated; it's no surprise that the show is considered the best Ricky Gervais series, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Jerry Seinfeld - 'Seinfeld'

The fact that Seinfeld, a show that first aired in 1989, is still so relevant and talked about over thirty years later is a testament to the quality of the show and the genius of Jerry Seinfeld. The series followed Jerry Seinfeld, a neurotic New York stand-up comedian, and his equally neurotic friends.

Seinfeld opened the door for edgy comedy, providing us with main characters who rarely learned from their mistakes and episodes that ended without a moral lesson. Seinfeld's natural charm and razor-sharp wit elevate Seinfeld above other sitcoms of the era. The show won a whopping ten Emmys and is considered the 37th best TV show of all time, according to IMDB.

Tina Fey - 30 Rock

After her successful stint working on Saturday Night Live, it's safe to say that Tina Fey knows everything there is to know about the inner workings of a hugely popular sketch comedy show. She used this knowledge to her advantage by creating 30 Rock, a series following Liz Lemon (Fey), the head writer on a massively popular sketch show who battles with arrogant TV stars and a disruptive new boss.

Starring a never-better Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan, 30 Rock claimed a mightily impressive 16 Emmys across its seven seasons. Liz Lemon is a truly iconic character, and though it's a near impossible task to pick her best episodes, we think we might have nailed it.

Rob McElhenney - 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

Has there ever been a more quotable series than It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia? Between belting out songs from The Nightman Cometh and proudly declaring that you drink Fight Milk, it seems that everybody is familiar with at least the odd episode of the show.

The series, which was created by Rob McElhenney and developed by his co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, follows the owners of Paddy's Pub, all of whom are selfish, narcissistic, and utterly terrible. Filled with running gags and rewatchable episodes, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia shows no signs of ending any time soon, and we're eternally grateful for its longevity.

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

After co-creating Seinfeld and on the back of his critically acclaimed comedy special I, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David was given his own show, Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series follows the life of Larry and the many predicaments and awkward exchanges he stumbles into.

With eleven seasons already released and a twelfth season on the way, audiences have seen countless hysterical exchanges between Larry, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), and Jeff (Jeff Garlin), and we're going to see many more too. Curb Your Enthusiasm has amassed a massive following since the pilot aired over twenty years ago, and the show is considered the 56th best series ever, according to IMDB.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - 'Fleabag'

Fleabag is one of the most memorable characters created in modern times. Not only is she utterly hilarious and chaotic, but she's also profoundly lonely and desperate for love. Her relationships with her family have been fractured since her mother's death, and she feels responsible for the death of her best friend.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's writing is razor sharp, but her performance is even better. She embodies the character and wears her troubles on her sleeve, battling for the love that she needs and deserves. Boosted by an incredible supporting cast including Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott, and Brett Gelman, Fleabag is truly excellent and deserves to be seen by everyone.

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney - 'Catastrophe'

Catastrophe is a TV show that finds comedy in total honesty. The show is as realistic a portrayal of modern life as you're likely to see on the small screen. The series, which Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney created, follows Rob, an American man, who gets Irish woman Sharon pregnant while on a business trip in London.

Their relationship is anything but smooth, yet the pair do all they can to make it work and actually fall in love in the process. Catastrophe ran for four seasons which is all the more impressive considering Delaney and Horgan first met one another through Twitter.

Mindy Kaling - 'The Mindy Project'

After writing many episodes and starring in almost every episode of The US Office, Mindy Kaling had proved she had the writing and acting chops to create an extraordinary show of her own. This show arrived in the form of The Mindy Project, a series that follows a young Ob/Gyn doctor who attempts to balance her personal and professional life whilst being surrounded by a set of quirky co-workers.

The Emmy-nominated show ran for six seasons and co-starred Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks, and Chris Messina. Kaling has kept busy in the years since the show concluded, creating The Sex Lives Of College Girls, Never Have I Ever, and a small screen adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Aisling Bea - 'This Way Up'

After acting opposite two different versions of Paul Rudd in the criminally underappreciated Living With Yourself, Irish comedian Aisling Bea was more than ready to create and star in her own show. This Way Up follows a young woman's attempts to put her life back together after suffering a nervous breakdown.

Not only is This Way Up a very, very funny program, but it's also surprisingly touching, dealing with mental illness in a genuine, honest way, ensuring the show is relatable to those with similar struggles. The second season of the Bafta-nominated show dealt with the beginning of the pandemic, and it will be interesting to see if the show continues to address this should it be renewed for a third season.

Michaela Cole - 'I May Destroy You'

After creating and starring in the hit British comedy series Chewing Gum, Michaela Cole followed it up with I May Destroy You, a ground-breaking TV series that has won two Emmys. The show, which was considered to be one of the ten best shows of 2020, explores the question of sexual consent in modern life in the new landscape of dating and relationships.

The show is hysterical, but it's also brutal and moving, handling the tragedy of sexual assault in a completely unique way. Fans were devestated when Cole revealed that the show would not return for a second season, but the actress will soon be back on our screens in the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

