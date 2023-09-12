In the glitzy world of Hollywood, some actors have managed to carve out impressive careers, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen. Yet, there is a contingent of fervent fans who believe that despite their already impressive resumes, these stars are destined for even brighter and bigger careers for multiple reasons.

These actors have proven their mettle, wowed us with their versatility, and left us wanting more. With their charisma, remarkable talent, and ability to bring characters to life, it's no wonder fans are eagerly anticipating their meteoric rise, as demonstrated in this Reddit discussion.

10 Joel Kinnaman

Image via Netflix

“Joel Kinnaman. He's so good, and yet he's been dealt such a sh*t hand with movies,” said Reddit user Rayliex. Kinnaman is a Swedish actor who is widely known for his performances in projects like RoboCop, Altered Carbon, and The Suicide Squad. However, his legion of devoted fans believe he's destined for an even more illustrious career in Hollywood despite his quite impressive resume.

His ability to breathe life into roles with authenticity and charisma is truly mesmerizing. Hollywood doesn't appear to be aware of this, as they frequently place him in similar roles instead of exploring his breadth and aptitude.

9 Daisy Ridley

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Daisy Ridley is the British actor who won our hearts as Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and has garnered a dedicated fanbase that's rooting for her to reach even greater heights in her career. “When The Force Awakens came out in 2015, I was sure that Daisy Ridley would be the next big star, but she still hasn’t done much beyond Star Wars.” said Reddit user ScullyBoyleBoy.

Ridley's magnetic presence and acting prowess have shone through in her portrayal of Rey, a character who captured the imaginations of millions. Moreover, her ability to convey strength, vulnerability, and determination with such authenticity is truly remarkable. Thus, many fans eagerly anticipate Daisy Ridley's evolution as an actress, hoping to see her take on diverse roles that showcase her versatility and range.

8 Matthew Lillard

Image via Dimension Films

Named by Redditor sledgehammer_77, Matthew Lillard is the dynamic actor who is renowned for his unforgettable roles in classics like Scream and Scooby-Doo. While he's already had a fantastic career, some fans believe it's time for Lillard to step into an even brighter spotlight.

Fans adore Lillard for his boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm that bring every character to life. He completely commits to every part, whether it's cracking laughs as Shaggy Rogers or giving the audience the chills as the infamous Stu Macher. However, in the eyes of his fans, Lillard is a cinematic treasure waiting to shine even brighter with more challenging and prominent acting opportunities.

7 Thomas Haden Church

Image via Sony

As nominated by Reddit user Scassd, Thomas Haden Church is the charismatic actor who is best known for his roles in Sideways and Spider-Man 3 and has an undeniable charm that leaves fans craving to see more of him on the big screen. While he's had an impressive career, some fans believe he deserves an even bigger spotlight.

Church's exceptional capacity to infuse humor and depth into his characters is one reason why fans are pulling for him. Whether he's playing a lovable oaf or a complex anti-hero, he brings a unique flair to every role. His talent and charisma are simply infectious, leaving audiences wanting more.

6 Rosamund Pike

Image via 20th Century Studios

According to a deleted Reddit account, “Rosamund Pike. She's always great but usually ends up being the best thing about some very lackluster projects.” Besides her remarkable performances in films such as Gone Girl and Pride & Prejudice, fans feel Pike should have more roles of that caliber.

One of the reasons is her exceptional range and ability to immerse herself in diverse roles. From playing the enigmatic Amy Dunne to the stoic Ruth Williams Khama in A United Kingdom, she consistently proves her prowess as a versatile actress. Fans feel the industry should acknowledge Pike’s enormous potential and give her larger, more complex roles.

5 Ciarán Hinds

Image via Paramount Vantage

Ciarán Hinds, the Irish acting dynamo, has consistently delivered stellar performances that have left audiences spellbound. As stated by Redditor McRambis, “Ciaran Hinds. He's fantastic in everything.” This is true, especially in movies like There Will Be Blood and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, where he showcased his incredible talent and versatility, leaving fans to push him to step into a wider spotlight.

Because of his talent for effortlessly transforming into any character he plays, fans are rooting for Hinds to have a more successful career. Whether he's a brooding villain or a compassionate mentor, his on-screen charisma is undeniable. Thus, many fans wish that he would be cast in prominent roles that properly showcase his extraordinary acting talent. Moreover, with Hinds' talent and charisma, the sky's the limit, and fans can't wait to see him soar to even greater heights in the world of cinema.

4 John Cho

Image via NBC

“John Cho. He's had a decent career. But I feel like it should've been bigger.” said the Reddit user TheCosmicFailure. John Cho has had iconic roles like Harold in Harold & Kumar and Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek franchise. He has left a lasting impression with his talent and charm. Yet, some fans believe his filmography doesn’t do any justice to his massive talent.

Fans adore Cho for his incredible range as an actor. He plays every character with honesty and charisma, whether he's serving up hilarious humor or taking on serious drama. His magnetic presence is infectious, and his fans are eager to see him take on more leading roles that truly showcase his versatility.

3 Clive Owen

Image via Universal

Reddit user Chichudan doesn’t hesitate to name Clive Owen, the dashing British actor who is known for his spectacular performances in movies like Children of Men and Closer, and has a fanbase that's buzzing with excitement about his potential for an even grander career. Although he has already established himself in Hollywood, fans feel he deserves more recognition because his acting roles don't seem as prominent as they once were.

From suave spies to troubled writers, he crafts his roles with precision and charm. Many fans are sure that it's time for Hollywood to recognize Owen's enormous skill once again and use him in roles that are more visible, challenging, and significant so that his talent may once again shine.

2 Dan Stevens

Image via PBS

“Dan Stevens [...] I was always kinda hoping he'd get to be James Bond, but he's so good in the smaller, weird stuff, that he does - that I wanna see that more frequently too.” as stated by Reddit user JDandJets00. Dan Stevens is no stranger to fans of Downton Abbey and Legion and is well-known for his incredible range, effortlessly transitioning from the aristocratic charm of Matthew Crawley to the enigmatic complexities of David Haller.

However, fans believe that his talents shine in a unique way, which is through smaller and more bizarre roles. His brilliance is evident in his ability to embody each character he plays completely. Dan Stevens may already have a reputation for himself, but fans feel it should grow into something massive.

1 Sharlto Copley

“Sharlto Copley. Took a while until I noticed the protagonist from District 9 and the mercenary from Elysium being played by the same person, sparked my interest, he's great.” as stated by Redditor NeAldorCyning. Copley is a South African actor who, despite having already impacted Hollywood, fans still believe they aren’t loud enough.

Fans adore Copley for his great versatility, which allows him to easily switch between roles that range from serious and grim to quirky and humorous. He infuses every role he plays with an unmistakable sense of realism, whether he's portraying a desperate government agent or a crazy oddball. Thus, with his magnetic charisma and unique approach to acting, Copley has all the makings of a true cinematic sensation if given a bigger chance.

