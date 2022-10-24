The idea of actors and actresses creating magic behind the camera has existed for a very long time, going all the way back to legendary figures from the silver screen like Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles. Some actors switch because there aren't many roles available, while others just want to learn more about a particular aspect of filmmaking.

RELATED: 10 Amazing Actors Who Also Happen to be Great Screenwriters

Regardless of the reasons, several performers who tried their hand at directing have received even more praise than for their acting credits. Thus, some of cinema’s best works have come from actors who transitioned from front to behind the camera, ranging from big summer blockbusters to micro-budget independent films.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood has been one of cinema's top actors for more than fifty years. He started acting in 1955, playing both contemporary and country/western roles, and soon found fame in titles such as The Gauntlet, Every Which Way But Loose, and the Man with No Names trilogy.

Eastwood's acting career is already regarded as a historical landmark in the movie business, but when he started directing, it was a whole different story. After appearing in a number of box office successes, Eastwood made his debut as a director in 1971 with the thriller Play Misty For Me, gaining renewed recognition from the critics for his skill behind the camera. After 35 films, his directing features have received a total of 47 Oscar nominations at the Academy Awards.

RELATED: 7 Underrated Movies Directed by Clint Eastwood

Robert Redford

Beginning with his appearance in the television series Maverick, Robert Redford's career exploded in the first decade of the 1960s, garnering more than ten acting roles in the year 1960 alone. After that, Redford would continue to enchant viewers on screen for another twenty years, receiving an Oscar nomination in 1974 for his work in The Sting.

Later, in 1980, Redford made his feature film directorial debut with Ordinary People, which went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Writing, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He then went on to direct a few more films, including Quiz Show, another huge hit during award season.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has appeared in countless blockbusters throughout the years such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, making her a well-known face to fans of the action-adventure genre. She is an exceptionally gifted drama actor who doesn't hesitate to experiment with new things on camera. Jolie was also honored with an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the 1999 film Girl, Interrupted.

Jolie made her debut as a director in 2007 when she took the helm of the documentary A Place in Time. Later in 2011, she released In the Land of Blood and Honey, her debut feature film, which received multiple nominations. First They Killed My Father, Jolie's most recent movie, was hailed as one of the best war movies ever made and garnered a BAFTA nomination for Best Film Not in the English Language at the 71st British Academy Film Awards.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig made her acting debut in a TV series called Young American Bodies in 2006. She tripled her efforts by appearing in a few feature films such as Baghead, Yeast, and Nights and Weekends before finding her spotlight in the R-rated rom-com Greenberg, starring opposite Ben Stiller.

Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird which was released in 2017 was universally praised by critics and audiences alike, earning nominations from the ‘Big Five” categories at Oscar including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Achievement in Directing. In 2019, she released her remake version of Little Woman based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name, Gerwig once more made history with six Academy Award nominations and one win for Best Achievement in Costume Design.

RELATED: 10 Woman-Directed Movies That Should Have Won An Oscar

George Clooney

George Clooney is well-known to moviegoers as he has starred in numerous blockbusters over the course of his career such as Ocean’s Eleven, Batman & Robin, and most recently, Ticket to Paradise. Clooney's acting skills are undeniable since he was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the 2011 comedy-drama The Descendants.

After becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Clooney began directing films, starting with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind which received numerous prestigious nominations. Later, he directed the 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, which received six nominations for Oscars, including Best Achievement in Directing and Best Motion Picture of the Year, at the 78th Academy Awards.

Woody Allen

Before becoming an acclaimed director, Woody Allen was once a promising actor in Hollywood with his acting debut in a comedy, What's New Pussycat in 1965. Allen's career has included appearances in a number of highly regarded films such as Manhattan, Crimes and Misdemeanors, Love and Death, and Play It Again, Sam.

Nonetheless, his directing career, which began practically at the same time as his acting career and was superior, received greater acclaim from both reviewers and viewers. His first directorial debut is What’s Up, Tiger Lily? which he co-wrote with Mickey Rose. Allen went on to make 49 films up to 2022 and received 4 Academy Awards for his films: Midnight in Paris, Hannah and Her Sisters, and Annie Hall.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster is one of the most admired and renowned actresses of her generation who made her cinematic debut at a young age in the 1972 film Napoleon and Samantha. Foster later appeared in many other notable films such as Taxi Driver, Contact, and Panic Room, and won two Oscars for her contributions in The Accused and Silence of the Lambs.

Foster stunned everyone in 1991 by making her directing debut with Little Man Tate, and afterward, she directed hits like The Beaver and Money Monster. She also directed some episodes of some acclaimed series such as Orange is the New Black, Black Mirror, and most recently, Tale From The Loop.

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau began his acting career with a minor role in the comedy-drama Folk! in 1992. Later, he had additional project appearances, primarily as a supporting character until rising to wider recognition after his role in the sitcom Friends. Favreau is also known to the MCU fans as Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) assistant and driver. He is featured in several notable works such as Chef, and Disney’s live-action, The Jungle Book.

In 1998, Favreau made his directorial debut with a TV movie called Bad Cop, Bad Cop, and with the release of Iron Man, he became famous for acting, directing, and producing as well. Since then, Favreau has worked as a director on a few episodes of well-known series and movies such as The Orville, The Mandalorian, and The Lion King, a live-action version.

RELATED: Jon Favreau Tried to Stop The Russo Brothers From Killing Tony Stark in 'Avengers: Endgame'

John Krasinski

John Krasinski started out as n intern on Late Night with Conan O'Brien then later, became a household name after appearing in the sitcom The Office in 2005. In addition to his iconic role as Jim Halpert, Krasinski also appeared in a number of well-known films throughout his career, including Aloha, Something Borrowed, and 13 Hours.

Yet not many in the industry paid attention to Krasinski’s talent until he released A Quiet Place in 2018 as the film’s lead actor and also a director. The movie received several accolades and an Oscar nomination, which helped pave the door for a sequel. Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell will appear in the next film directed by Krasinski titled Imaginary Friends, scheduled to release in 2024.

Regina King

In 1985, when she was fourteen years old, Regina King made her acting debut in the television series 227 as Brenda Jenkins. Since then, King has racked up more than 55 acting credits, appearing in movies like The Harder They Fall and If Beale Street Could Talk, for which she won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

King directed her first episode of Southland in 2013, marking her debut as a director. Before making her feature film directing debut with the 2020 film One Night In Miami, which received three Oscar nominations, she directed a few episodes of Scandal, Shameless, and Animal Kingdom.

NEXT: Family Business: 10 Stars With Relatives in the Filmmaking Industry