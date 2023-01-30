Avatar: The Way of Water just crossed the $2 billion mark, becoming the fifth highest-grossing picture and cementing the franchise as one of Hollywood's most successful. Aside from its groundbreaking achievements in VFX, Avatar is also a perfect example of the power and emotional impact of a great motion capture performance. Zoe Saldaña delivers some of her finest work in the film, yet she will go ignored throughout awards season, unfairly so.

Saldaña is far from the only actor whose work in motion capture gets unjustly disregarded by most major awards organizations. From Andy Serkis to Bill Nighy, these artists delivered exceptional motion capture performances that should've been recognized by the Academy.

1 Zoe Saldaña - 'Avatar (2009) & Avatar: The Way Of Water' (2022)

James Cameron's Avatar movies get a ton of deserved credit for their groundbreaking VFX and immersive quality. However, they wouldn't be as compelling or entertaining without the performances of their cast, particularly the ever-reliable Zoe Saldaña.

As Neytiri, Saldaña is a hurricane of emotion, portraying a determined and fiery character that becomes the series' beating heart. If audiences connect to the Na'vi beyond the beauty of the visuals is because of Saldaña's performance, which goes a long way in elevating the alien race beyond their one-dimensional characterization. Saldaña has delivered many brilliant performances, but her work in Avatar is among her best and most challenging.

2 Josh Brolin - 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Marvel movies often get called out for their safe approach to storytelling. Concerned more with action setpieces than genuine emotional impact, the MCU favors spectacle, placing it above everything. The few characters that transcend this MO are usually those played by veteran actors who elevate the material; such is the case with Oscar nominee James Brolin's take on Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War presents a complex and fascinating version of Thanos, and Brolin's nuanced approach to the character's villainy is a triumph. In his hands, the Mad Titan is menacing yet personable; his evil never feels contrived but intimate and purposeful. The MCU is famous for wasting its villains, but Infinity War's Thanos is the exception. It's a shame that the franchise ruined his characterization in the sequel, but that's another story.

3 Alan Tudyk - 'I, Robot' (2004)

I, Robot isn't a triumph of the science fiction genre. Despite an intriguing premise, the film fails to live up to its full potential, instead settling for being a run-of-the-mill action vehicle for Will Smith. However, it's not without merits, mainly the impressive VFX and the cast's performances, particularly Alan Tudyk as the complicated robot, Sonny.

At its best, I, Robot is a thought-provoking entry into the man-versus-machine genre, thanks to Tudyk's remarkable performance. As Sonny, Tudyk is a revelation, portraying the robot's struggle for purpose in a sympathetic but off-putting way, creating a performance that's both remarkably unsettling yer deeply relatable.

4 Benedict Cumberbatch - 'The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug' (2013)

Few actors play antiheroes as brilliantly as Benedict Cumberbatch. The two-time Oscar nominee displays his mastery of greyish characters in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, playing the titular and greedy antagonistic dragon.

Cumberbatch plays Smaug as the ultimate British gentleman: overly rude, posh, and highly vain, with a panache that few other Middle Earth characters have. The Hobbit movies were nothing like the novels they adapted, but Cumberbatch's portrayal of Smaug is a highlight because it captures what made Tolkien's dragon so special. Never had a dragon had so much personality or presence, and it's all thanks to Cumberbatch's deliciously wicked performance.

5 Jason Cope - 'District 9' (2009)

District 9, Neil Blomkamp's 2009 feature film debut, took the science fiction world by storm. The ambitious and cerebral film imbues its traditional sci-fi premise with weighty themes about racism and social segregation, creating a fascinating and challenging picture.

As the alien trying to find his way out of Earth, Jason Cope's performance is nothing short of exceptional. The film's brilliance relies heavily on Cope's portrayal of the alien Christopher, whose struggle will resonate with audiences worldwide. District 9 is among the best non-horror found footage films, a superior entry into the crowded sci-fi genre, and a showcase for Cope's acting abilities.

6 Toby Kebbell - 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' (2014)

Matt Reeves's Planet of the Apes duology is among the greatest achievements in motion capture technology. The films serve as origin stories to the beloved and now-iconic 1968 science fiction classic about a planet ruled by evolved apes who have enslaved humanity.

The second entry in the series, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, features a memorable antagonistic performance by once-rising star Toby Kebbell. As the treacherous and scheming bonobo Koba, Kebbell is a brutal presence in the film, driven by his hatred for humans after years of neglect. Delivering a performance that expertly blends tragedy and rage, Kebbell creates one of the most complex and sympathetic villains of the 2010s.

7 Andy Serkis - 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Motion capture rose into the mainstream thanks to Andy Serkis' charismatic and utterly unforgettable performance in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Serkis plays the dual roles of the innocent Smeagol and the cruel Gollum in an iconic performance that defined the 2000s and changed how audiences see motion capture forever.

Gollum is already a rich and layered character on paper. However, in Serkis' hands, he becomes a creature of pure dynamism central to the trilogy's success. Gollum is the perfect foil to the heroic Frodo Baggins, acting as friend and foe and embodying the true lengths of the One Ring's power and corruption. Serkis' performance is masterful, from the extreme voice to the hectic mannerisms, each choice a perfect representation of Gollum's broken psyche. Few actors could take on such a challenging role and excel, but Serkis is truly one-of-a-kind, an actor deprived of vanity and committed to the craft he single-handedly elevated into the mainstream.

8 Bill Nighy - 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Although Jack Sparrow is the central figure of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, it's Bill Nighy's villainous Davy Jones that's the true star. The underrated English actor portrays the undead and deformed dark lord of the seven seas and captain of the Flying Dutchman.

Jones' CGI is impressive even today, and the care and attention that went into creating him are apparent. However, if the character has become such an icon is entirely because of Nighy's acting choices. From the over-the-top voice to the flamboyantly menacing persona, Nighy turns Jones into the smartest villain in the Pirates series, an enemy that's equal parts intimidating and entertaining. Above all, Nighy finds the humanity behind the sea monster, reminding audiences that there is a man beneath the octopus's beard.

9 Andy Serkis - 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' (2017)

Andy Serkis has delivered many unforgettable motion capture performances, but Caesar, the chimpanzee, remains his crowning achievement. As the central figure in the Planet of the Apes, Caesar is in nearly every scene, acting as the series' beating heart.

It isn't an overstatement to say Serkis gives one of the best performances of the 2010s in the Apes series. Caesar's journey from infancy into the messianic figure of a revolution is spectacular, and Serkis is the confident hand guiding the entire process. And while he is stellar in each entry, War for the Planet of the Apes is his magnum opus, a multi-layered performance that's confident, powerful, and comprehensive. Caesar is at his most savage, but Serkis maintains the sympathy and empathy that made the character a leader in the first place. The Apes trilogy is a triumph, and Serkis is the key to its success. The Academy will forever live in infamy for ignoring such a brilliant performance.

