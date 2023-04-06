Very few actors across the board can say that they have always been great. Most of the time, actors' skills have to be forged through hard work and dedication.

On Reddit's r/movies, cinephiles decided to talk about actors who used to be far from extraordinary but slowly got better over time. From the extremely versatile Matthew McConaughey to the action legend Keanu Reeves, these performers may have started getting better roles, found a typecast beneficial for them, or sharpened their craft.

10 Blake Lively

Image via Lionsgate

Blake Lively got her break in smaller comedies and then slowly started moving her way up to major Hollywood productions, where she started to shine brighter.

u/shy247er suggested that Lively has improved as the years have passed, which is evident in the increasingly important roles she has been getting. Whether as the lead in films such as The Age of Adaline or in a supporting role in the likes of Café Society, the actress usually stands out as one of the better parts of each of her movies.

9 Daniel Radcliffe

Image via Roku Channel

u/CompleteZilch says that back in his Harry Potter days, Daniel Radcliffe didn't show much promise. Although the movies were undeniably successful, the young actor's performance was rarely a standout.

However, in the years following his tenure in the massive fantasy franchise, Radcliffe has surprised everyone with his fascinating career choices. It seems that with each role he takes, he steers further and further away from being typecast. From playing Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to a talking corpse in Swiss Army Man, he has only kept getting better.

8 Channing Tatum

Image via Columbia Pictures

Although he's now one of Hollywood's most coveted comedic actors, Channing Tatum didn't always have that level of success, as you might judge from his early days in commercials and low-level comedies.

It was the action-comedy cult classic 21 Jump Street that truly let audiences around the world see Tatum's potential. u/MatsThyWit feels that the turning point for the actor's career was "when they let him be fun and charismatic instead of forcing him into generic pretty boy roles," and it's hard to disagree now that Tatum has proved his versatility and charm.

7 Zac Efron

Some years ago, most people would have only recognized Zac Efron from the High School Musical movies and limited roles in smaller productions. Nowadays, however, he keeps very busy with a variety of roles.

Though some, like u/zepzepzepzep, think that Efron is "still stuck in the pretty boy phase," the actor has been doing an increasingly good job at distancing himself from his generic teen actor years. Starring in incredibly fun movies and getting praise for his work in the likes of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the future of his career is nothing if not exciting.

6 Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth's early roles in movies like Star Trek and A Perfect Getaway weren't exactly the kinds of performances that would have you thinking he would become a huge star.

Redditors, like a since-deleted account, think that even when his MCU outing in Thor put him on the map, he still wasn't a great actor. But as the years passed, Hemsworth brought gut-wrenching nuance and complexity to his Marvel role and proved his value as an action star in movies like Extraction.

5 Sandra Bullock

You probably wouldn't know it now that she's an Oscar winner, but once upon a time, Sandra Bullock wasn't nearly as acclaimed an actress as she is today.

Her performances in generic action movies and rom-coms from the beginning of her career are far from extraordinary, and even today; she continues to offer some critically panned performances. And yet, cinephiles like u/sumwaah praise her "great comedic timing" and capacity to "deliver that emotional punch," making her an actress as fun to watch in comedies as in dramas.

4 Dwayne Johnson

The jump that WWE-famous wrestler Dwayne Johnson made to Hollywood movies in the early 2000s wasn't the first time a wrestler became an actor, but it was definitely the most successful.

It's not so much that The Rock has developed the skills of an award-worthy thespian but that he has found the type of roles that allow his charisma to shine and stuck to them. Redditors like this one agree it's just fun "to see that persona in the flicks he does." He rarely pushes himself outside of his capabilities, resulting in performances typically full of charm and grit.

3 Keanu Reeves

Image via Lionsgate Films

Especially nowadays, with the still-growing popularity of the John Wick franchise, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't know Keanu Reeves.

Reeves has offered fans a bunch of memorable performances, from The Matrix to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. However, he didn't particularly shine in those years for his dramatic chops. It has been in recent years that he has found the best roles for his style — as u/spencerlevey playfully points out, all Reeves needs are "minimum dialogue scenes."

2 Matthew McConaughey

Image via Focus Features

Matthew McConaughey is now a highly respected actor with an Oscar up his sleeve and a wide variety of roles. However, when he started in horror movies, rom-coms, and generic action flicks, he didn't exactly get much praise.

It's hard to pinpoint when exactly was the turning point that sparked the McConaissance, but fans like a since-deleted account agree that the actor "really dug into the craft of acting" and that his efforts paid off. Praised for his work in things like Dallas Buyers Club and HBO's True Detective, today's McConaughey is entirely different from '90s McConaughey.

1 Adam Sandler

Image via Netflix

Adam Sandler is regarded by many as a "bad actor," but when given the right role, he can be absolutely phenomenal, and arguably the best part of a given movie.

When starring in the silly comedies that have given him his bad fame, Sandler typically does an admittedly bad job. But with the right material, in films along the veins of Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, or Hustle, he has proved that he can be one of the best in the business, and Redditors like u/Spacegrass1138 have taken notice.

