Somehow, these marquee names have thus far avoided the most fashionable genre of modern times...

Nowadays, it seems everyone wants to appear in a superhero franchise. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars have headlined or played major supporting roles in comic book movies, from Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam to Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad. It makes sense, considering superhero movies are box-office juggernauts; every actor wants a piece of the heroic pie.

However, not every star is interested in appearing in a comic book movie. These A-listers have successfully avoided comic book projects, and in some cases, it doesn't seem like they will be appearing in a Marvel or DC movie any time soon.

Emily Blunt

Despite being one of Hollywood's most in-demand and versatile actresses, Emily Blunt has yet to appear in a superhero property. In fact, the actress has expressed her lack of interest in starring in a Marvel or DC project, claiming the superhero genre "has been exhausted."

Blunt was originally meant to play Black Widow in Iron Man 2, but scheduling conflicts forced her to drop out. Nowadays, Blunt is at the height of her career, starring in critically-acclaimed vehicles and box office successes; she hardly needs a superhero franchise, explaining why she's so reluctant to appear in one.

Tom Cruise

One of the few iconic 80s movie stars to endure to this day, Tom Cruise is, some would say, the last movie star. His name still commands respect and prompts audiences to go to the cinema to watch his latest action vehicle, as proven by the record-breaking success of this year's Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise already leads two hugely successful franchises, so it's not like he's in dire need of another vehicle. Still, a star of his caliber would be a massive get for Marvel or DC, and Cruise is no stranger to blockbusters; it's not outside the realm of possibility to think he could suit up and play a superhero. Alas, the notoriously involved Cruise might find it difficult to operate inside the MCU's confining universe. There's always DC.

Keke Palmer

Few actors had such a great 2022 as Keke Palmer. Although she was not a newcomer by any means, 2022 was the year Palmer graduated to the A list, thanks to Jordan Peele's ambitious neo-Western Nope, which is already generating Oscar buzz for her.

Palmer is the sort of star the MCU and DCU love: a bright and promising talent young enough to carry a franchise for years to come. Many fans are already fan-casting her as Rogue, and she even got in on the game by dressing up as her for Halloween. So, while Palmer is currently a stranger to the superhero genre, it wouldn't be surprising if the MCU snatches her before DC can get their act together.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most respected actors. A bona fide leading man, DiCaprio is famous for avoiding franchises throughout his career. He's starred in box-office smashes, most notably Titanic, but he has staunchly avoided commercial films made to spawn franchises.

It doesn't seem like DiCaprio will join any cinematic universe soon. The actor seems to enjoy his independence, often going years without a film -- there was a four-year gap between his Oscar-winning role in The Revenantand his Oscar-nominated turn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That freedom only comes from not having contractual obligations with a massive studio.

Denzel Washington

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington is an acting institution. In a career spanning four decades, Washington has made a name for himself thanks to his trademark intensity and versatility, playing a wide range of characters that explore nearly every facet of the human spectrum.

Washington's talents would elevate any superhero property; he'd be a perfect villain or an inspiring hero. However, despite being a fan-favorite pick for characters like Magneto, the actor seems to have no interest in slumming it down with the likes of Marvel or DC. He may never star in a comic book film, but Washington isn't going anywhere, and cinema is better for it.

Ryan Gosling

After rising to prominence in the early 2000s, Ryan Gosling made a career as an indie darling before rising to become a hunky leading man. Starring in numerous genres, including character studies, rom-coms, ambitious sci-fis, and even subversive comedies, Gosling is one of the most prolific actors of his generation.

Gosling is a popular choice for characters like Ghost Rider, and he's rumored to be one of Marvel's favorite picks for the role of Sentry in the upcoming Thunderbolts. Only time will tell if Gosling indeed joins the MCU's ranks, but for now, he remains superhero-less.

Meryl Streep

Legends rise and fall, but there's only one Meryl Streep. The most-nominated actress in the Academy Awards' 95-year-old history (twenty-one nominations!), Streep is already a cinematic icon. The actress has played roles in nearly every major genre, easily going from intense dramas to musical comedies.

La Streep isn't afraid to have fun or laugh at herself -- she's played silly roles before. It isn't ridiculous to think she might one day lend her considerable talents to a superhero property. However, the opportunity hasn't come yet, and it might never come. Still, if Streep ever graces the screen in a superhero suit, audiences would probably erupt in applause.

Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton broke the internet when it premiered in December 2020. The show made an instant star out of Regé-Jean Page, who promptly left it to pursue a blossoming film career.

Since his breakthrough in Bridgerton, Page's name has been thrown into numerous fan casts. He is a favorite for everything, from James Bond to a rebooted Batman. Page has the talent and presence to make for an imposing and compelling superhero, so the question is not if but rather when he will don the cape and tights and for which studio. Fans better place their bets because Page's career is only getting hotter.

Sandra Bullock

Oscar-winner and America's sweetheart Sandra Bullock proved that she's still a major star with 2022's surprise hit The Lost City. The actress, who rose to prominence in the early 90s and became one of Hollywood's highest-grossing leading ladies, remains as popular as she was twenty years ago, a feat few performers can achieve.

Like DiCaprio, Bullock values her time and privacy. She only starred in a handful of films throughout the 2010s, including the massive juggernauts Gravity and Bird Box. Bullock has proven she isn't against commercial filmmaking, but the confining commitment required by a superhero franchise might be a deal-breaker for her.

Timothée Chalamet

2017's queer romantic coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name made a star out of Timothée Chalamet. The young actor received his first Oscar nomination for the film, quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors.

Chalamet is already venturing into big-budget filmmaking with Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Paul King'sWonka, so it's not like he's against headlining a franchise. However, Chalamet also seems to value his artistic integrity, meaning he might not be as easily persuaded to star in a superhero vehicle without a firm vision behind it.

