Immersing oneself in a persona of the opposing gender, whether it be a man playing a woman or a woman playing a man, seems like a terrific approach to start knowing the other side of our dualism. When actors portray gender-transitioning characters, they add to the viewers’ awareness of gender as a whole and, in turn, to the comprehension of our own humanity.

Cross-dressing plotlines may be found in a variety of genres, from Shakespearean tragedies to '90s comedies. Many actors and actresses have tried out parts of the other gender on-screen and been successful in not just completing the movie but also getting the best out of the characters.

Tilda Swinton - ‘Suspiria’

Tilda Swinton is a famous actress who is widely known for her role as the White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, or Mason in Snowpiercer. With her role as Dr. Klemperer in Suspiria, she is one of several gifted performers who can expertly play the other gender.

Suspiria is a supernatural horror film directed by Luca Guadagnino and inspired by Dario Argento's 1977 film of the same name. It centers on an American woman (Dakota Johnson) who enrolls at a prominent dance academy run by witches in Berlin. Fans will not realize Swinton portrayed Dr. Klemperer if they don’t look at the credits, thus her portrayal of him is undoubtedly convincing.

Cillian Murphy - ‘Breakfast on Pluto’

Cillian Murphy is a well-known actor in the field because of his work on productions like Peaky Blinders, Inception, and 28 Days Later. In Breakfast on Pluto, a movie that centers on a transgender foundling, played by Murphy, who is looking for love and her long-lost mother in the fictional Irish town of Tyrellin in the 1970s.

Murphy is reported to spend weeks learning how to dress and observing the body language of real-life drag queens for his role. In a year filled with excellent lead performances, Murphy's very endearing effort stands among the best, earning him a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes the following year.

Jared Leto - ‘Dallas Buyer Club’

Due to his roles in films such as Morbius, Blade Runner 2049, and Requiem for a Dream, Jared Leto is a familiar face for cinephiles. Because of his superb representation of the opposite gender in Dallas Buyer Club, the gifted actor earned an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Dallas Buyer Club follows AIDS patient Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey), who was diagnosed in the mid-1980s, a time when HIV/AIDS medicines were little studied. Leto portrayed Rayon, a fictional HIV-positive trans woman who aids Woodroof. Leto portrayed the vulnerable but street-smart Rayon with such careful and meticulous depiction after months of preparing for the role.

Eddie Redmayne - ‘The Danish Girl’

Many moviegoers are familiar with Eddie Redmayne from his roles as Newt in Harry Potter’s prequel, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Marius in Les Misérables; or Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, the latter of which brought him an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Redmayne astounded the audience in 2015 by playing Einar Wegener/Lili Elbe, one of the first known patients of sex reassignment surgery in the film, The Danish Girl. With every head tilt and ankle movement, Redmayne skillfully conveys Einar's study of a certain stylized feminine body language. Because of how lovely and convincing the portrayal is, Redmayne garnered another Oscar nod for his work.

Meryl Streep - ‘Angels in America’

Meryl Streep is a well-established actress in the film business due to her involvement in a lot of films including Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, and The Devil Wears Prada, and her many accolades throughout her active years. She is also one of several performers who can masterfully portray characters of a different gender in the TV miniseries, Angels in America, which is based on Tony Kushner’s 1991 Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name.

Streep played a number of roles in the series, including The Rabbi, who requires her to perform with a bear mask and an accent. Despite this, it didn't pose any difficulties for her; instead, it helped her step up her game.

Hilary Swank - ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Over the years, Hilary Swank has been involved in a lot of initiatives such as P.S. I Love You, Amelia, and Million Dollar Baby, the latter earned her an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. However, she had already received an Oscar for portraying a transgender man named Brandon Teena in the 1999 biopic Boys Don't Cry for her performance.

Swank lived as a male for a month in order to prepare for the role after being cast because of how closely her demeanor matched that of the character's real-life counterpart. The honest complexity of Hilary Swank's portrayal, which managed to retain optimism despite the mind-numbing tragedy, won plaudits.

Dustin Hoffman - ‘Tootsie’

Dustin Hoffman, an Academy Award-winning actor, has built a lengthy career on his flexibility, and the 1982 comedy Tootsie is a prime example. The actor played Michael Dorsey, a meticulous actor that no one wants to collaborate with. Moreover, instead of portraying a woman directly, Hoffman plays a guy impersonating a woman.

Tootsie was a smash hit and is regarded as a movie of cultural and historical significance. Moreover, the wig and the glasses in the disguise are a little over the top, but in an odd manner, Hoffman’s character's portrayal of the lady resembles certain real-life drag queens and truly gives the audience a great time.

Robin Williams - ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

With his natural acting talent and spot-on comedic timing, Robin Williams was the guy with the eternal grin who made fans all laugh, weep, and transform everything he touched into gold. In 1993 Mrs. Doubtfire, Williams portrayed Daniel Hillard, a divorced man who disguised himself as a woman and pretended to be a nanny called Euphegenia Doubtfire to gain a second opportunity to prove that he can be a decent parent and husband.

As the film received an Academy Award for Best Makeup, Williams' transition into a lady was genuinely spectacular. His persuasive portrayal of a soft, chubby lady would trick the audience just as it did the other characters in the movie.

Cate Blanchett - ‘I’m Not There’

I'm Not There is a cinematic love letter to Bob Dylan, with six performers playing various facets of Dylan's persona. The most intriguing of these representations is perhaps Cate Blanchett's since she is the only actress to play Dylan, in sharp contrast to the other actors.

Blanchett played Dylan's electric guitar-era persona, known in the movie as Jude Quinn, and offended many fans who were anticipating and hoping for folk music from him. It is difficult to imagine anybody else surpassing her fascinating and strange performance since she faithfully depicted Dylan and gave the part such a wonderful dimension.

Hugo Weaving - ‘Cloud Atlas’

The primary ensemble of Cloud Atlas, the Wachowskis Sisters’ ambitious attempt to capture transcendent grandiosity on film, plays various parts as the story is spread over six distinct periods and locales. Hugo Weaving, the uncontested king of sci-fi and fantasy movies, portrays Nurse Noakes, a relentless and cruel character whose goal is to keep publisher Timothy Cavendish (Jim Broadbent) confined to a nursing facility.

In addition to Nurse Noakes, Weaving portrays five other characters. Although it divided audiences and reviewers, it was lauded for being daring and multi-layered, and it was certainly one of the unique roles Weaving had ever taken on.

