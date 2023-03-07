There are some actors who have just never seemed to break out of iconic roles. William Shatner will always be Captain Kirk, and Daniel Radcliffe will always be Harry Potter. There are some actors, however, that have had iconic roles that completely switched gears.

Some actors, like Rupert Grint, were attached to iconic franchises but decided to explore completely different genres. Others, like Ted Danson, were able to graduate from a role in an early career and make something new. It is possible for some actors to re-invent themselves after they've played a career-defining role.

1 Rupert Grint

As Harry Potter's lovable sidekick, Rupert Grint made an impact on fans around the world. Grint embodied Ron Weasley's personality to near perfection. Grint never played this character to be mocked but instead played him with a lovable earnestness throughout the series.

Since his Harry Potter days, Grint has massively expanded his acting repertoire. His projects have ranged from comedy to horror, making it difficult to associate him with one role only. Grint appeared in Knock at the Cabin, and will appear in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

2 Ted Danson

Ted Danson's starring role in Cheers, as barkeep Sam Malone kicked off a career that's still going. As a whole, Cheers is remembered as a successful ensemble, with many actors having successful careers, with Danson being the standout as the leader of the group.

Since Cheers, Danson has made a name for himself in drama and comedy. He starred in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: Cyber. More recently, Danson was known for his role as Michael on The Good Place, a return to the actor's comedic roots.

3 Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson traded one iconic role for another. Teens everywhere fell for Edward Cullen and Pattinson's portrayal of the sparkly, brooding vampire. Twilight was a cultural moment, and Pattinson was among the cast that brought the franchise to life.

Pattinson has become the latest version of the Batman, definitively shedding his vampire persona. This role set the stage for Pattinson's future as DC's favorite vigilante. In general, most of Pattinson's work post-Twilight has consisted of more serious roles, like an unhinged preacher in The Devil All The Time.

4 George Clooney

George Clooney's breakthrough role, Doug Ross on ER, went down in TV history as one of the most iconic roles of the 1990s. The character's relationship with nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) was a legendary TV romance. The character left a massive impact on the show.

Of course, since these early days, Amal Clooney's husband has made a name for himself as an A-list heartthrob. His roles have been extremely varied since his TV days. Mostly, George Clooney plays himself, just enjoying life to the fullest.

5 David Tennant

David Tennant has been everywhere. In his breakout role as the Tenth Doctor, Tennant brought a unique brand of humor and emotion to this character who has lived many lives. Tennant's Doctor on Doctor Who is still often measured against all subsequent versions of this character.

Tennant has appeared in the Harry Potter franchise and other TV series like Around the World in 80 Days and Good Omens. He has also had successful runs in crime series like Deadwater Fell and Broadchurch. He has even had experience in the superhero genre in Jessica Jones.

6 Zac Efron

Zac Efron caught his big break as a teen heartthrob on High School Musical. Efron was one half of a teen romance that captivated high schoolers in the 2000s. High School Musical has an enduring legacy.

Since his experience in High School Musical, Efron has explored various genres. He has sometimes kept to musicals, as he did with The Greatest Showman. He has had several adult comedy roles, including Neighbors and Dirty Grandpa.

7 Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried's Karen of Mean Girls fame is unforgettable. There are so many things about this incredibly lovable character. Her less-than-accurate weather predictions and lack of talent when faking sick create fascinating, hilarious lore.

While Seyfried continued her comedic sensibilities in the romantic comedy franchise Mamma Mia!, she has also developed her talents in other areas. She also starred in the limited series The Dropout. This required Seyfried to delve deep into a character based on a real person.

8 Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh got her start as a celebrated action star in Hong Kong action films. Yeoh gained international acclaim as a Bond girl in Tomorrow Never Dies. She was also known for her iconic performance in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

In recent years, Michelle Yeoh has continued to wow audiences everywhere with phenomenal roles and performances. She conquered the multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shang-Chi's aunt Ying Nan.

9 Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz had a very particular image early in her career. She was associated with her comedic performances in The Mask and My Best Friend's Wedding. She has played variations of these roles throughout her career.

Diaz was eventually able to break out of the comedic genre with two iconic performances. Her roles in Being John Malkovich and Any Given Sunday. These roles proved that Diaz could succeed in more dramatic roles.

10 Kristen Stewart

Another Twilight star, Kristen Stewart, embodied the teen romance genre. She embodied a sullen teenage Bella who falls in love with a vampire. While some criticized the performance, Stewart was incredibly memorable in the role.

Since Twilight, Stewart has proven that she has a versatile range. Her take on Princess Diana in Spencer ended up being a critical success. Stewart received an Oscar nomination for this role.

