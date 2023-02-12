For cinephiles who spend their time on IMDb and Wikipedia during films, looking up the career histories and connections of every actor before them, actor lookalikes are an exciting find, an opportunity to search the all-important question: "are these two people related?"

Although most search results are inevitably disappointing, letting viewers know that these actors who resemble each other a little too much are not in fact related, some duos continue to hold a special place in the hearts of viewers. And while some Redditors have taken to joking about such actors, insisting that The Rock and Dwayne Johnson should play siblings, or even the famous Chrises (Evans, Hemsworth, Pine, Pratt), Hollywood would be crazy not to cast these celebrity duos as siblings.

10 Jesse Plemons and Matt Damon

Fans of Breaking Bad will already be familiar with this uncanny resemblance, with Jesse Plemons' character on the show being lovingly referred to as "Meth Damon." For Redditor Gandalvine, this was so significant that they wrote, “I didn't even know his name, he's just always been Meth Damon since watching Breaking Bad.”

Plemons addressed the name in an interview with GQ, saying “I’ve noticed fewer people refer to me as Meth Damon... Maybe a few more people know my actual name.” But there is no denying the resemblance between him and Matt Damon, and with both actors having excellent reputations for their dramatic roles, the two could certainly do some major award-winning things if they were to pair up.

9 Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Few celebrity lookalikes are so good that they warrant an entire song, but the resemblance between Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard is the exception. A Fan took to YouTube in 2015 to release the brilliantly titled song "I Am Not Jessica Chastain," in which she sings, "we were both in "The Help" - Yes. But who did I play? You don't know, it's a blur thanks to Jessica Chastain."

Redditor AdamFiction wrote “the two actresses have a running joke with each other because reporters often confuse one for the other in red carpet interviews." So, it's time to really confuse fans by having the two star alongside each other as siblings. If fans thought the Moonlight/La La Land mix-up was messy, just wait.

8 Emma Stone and Jane Levy

Perhaps a less spoken-about resemblance is that between Emma Stone and Jane Levy, but it's time to put an end to that. Redditor Wombat_H summarized it perfectly, writing “Jane Levy is like the badass version of Emma Stone.” As well as having their iconic red locks in common, the two also share a certain sarcastic flare and ease with their acting that makes them effortlessly funny.

As showcased in her role as Zoey on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Levy, like Stone can also sing. Perhaps a movie musical starring the two as sisters could finally bring this duo together.

7 Orlando Bloom and Luke Evans

Redditor marlefox said it best when they wrote, "damn The Hobbit was so close." And while the two do both star as key characters in The Hobbit films The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies, this is unfortunately not in a brotherly capacity.

However, with Orlando Bloom's series Carnival Rowset to release its final season this year, the actor will, fortunately, have some time in his schedule that fans can only hope is dedicated to reuniting with Luke Evans and finally putting their resemblance to good use.

6 Viggo Mortensen and Ed Harris

Viggo Mortensen and Ed Harris are another celebrity duo that continue to taunt viewers with their insane resemblance by appearing together in films. The two starred alongside one another in Appaloosa and A History of Violence, but a quick Google search will reveal their characters did not share a last name, expecting viewers to believe that their characters are somehow not related.

Their resemblance even inspired a since deleted Reddit user to explore, in great detail, exactly what type of film these two should star in for their on-screen brotherly debut. They wrote, “I want them to be bank robbers, or career criminals of some sort, in a very thoughtful violent movie,” and really, who could argue with that?

5 Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

In a long list of celebrity lookalikes destined to play siblings, this one is the most extreme. Not only do Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan need to play siblings, but the pair need to play twins. Or, as a since deleted Reddit user pointed out, triplets, writing “can we have formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso as their estranged brother?”

Whilst Alonso's acting abilities are not yet clear, Bardem and Morgan could most certainly pull of a more dramatic, gruesome and just all round badass revival of The Parent Trap, but I'm sure fans would settle for anything.

4 Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

It seems there is no shortage of redheaded lookalike duos in Hollywood, but one of the most famous pairs is Amy Adams and Isla Fisher. Even Fisher's husband Sacha Baron Cohen has joined in on the running joke, with Redditor Sisiwakanamaru recalling Baron Cohen's post about Fisher joining Instagram, writing, “I laughed so hard when Sacha Baron Cohen posted this on his Instagram.”

Their resemblance was acknowledged in Tom Ford's 2016 film Nocturnal Animals, in which Fisher plays a book character who represents Adams' character in the film. While this was a good taste of the magic that can happen when these two appear alongside each other in a film, their resemblance will continue to be wasted until the pair appear as sisters, in a rom-com specifically.

3 Brad Pitt and Benicio Del Toro

Fortunately, fans have already had the privilege of seeing Brad Pitt and Benicio Del Toro work side by side in Snatch. Their other work has also more than proved their capacity for complete and utter chaos in their acting, so why not double the madness by having them go total 'Tyler Durden' and rebel against society together as all brothers should.

And although they are in fact different people (unlike Pitt and his other co-star Edward Norton) the resemblance is undeniable, with Redditor Pixelmeow writing “I'm so happy I'm not the only one who sees that resemblance.”

2 Jennifer Lawrence and Haley Bennett

This is a lookalike duo that has certainly flown under the radar, but a marvelous one nonetheless. Where some of Jennifer Lawrence's former on-screen siblings have not been entirely convincing in their resemblance, Haley Bennett's resemblance with the Oscar Award-winning actress is so strong that viewers though Bennett was Lawrence.

Redditor Film_ANTHologist acknowledged this, writing “How about: Jennifer Lawrence and Haley Bennett as sisters..."

1 Peter Dinklage and Hugh Laurie

Fans of both Game of Thrones and House will already agree that Tyrion Lannister and Dr. Gregory House are similar even without the resemblance, so put Peter Dinklage and Hugh Laurie together and add a complicated brotherly relationship and viewers would surely be in for a treat.

Redditor DropC even wrote, “I'd pay top money to watch Gregory House and Tyrion Lannister squabble. Preferably drunk.” The pair also share a birthday of June 11th, making this a duo that the cinema Gods simply cannot ignore.

