So good, they had to do it twice (or more!)

Sometimes, when a TV network has a hit, there's not much else they can do but sit back and enjoy the viewership. However, some shows have characters so loved and memorable that the actors don't mind portraying once or twice (or many times) more.

Including spin-offs, some of the actors on the list built their careers on their respective characters, and more than that - they're often known only as them. Richard Belzer and Kelsey Grammer are probably John Munch and Frasier to whoever meets them. Next to them, more actors reprised their roles across various shows, thus making an excellent career move.

Richard Belzer as Detective John Munch

The list would be tough to start without Richard Belzer, the man who reprised his role as Detective John Munch over seven times! The public was first introduced to the silent but witty detective in the series Homicide: Life on the Street in 1996. David Simon had him appear in The Wire in the same role after writing his second acclaimed series in 2002.

However, younger and more current audiences likely know Richard Belzer as John Munch from Law & Order: SVU. There, he starred in 325 episodes and was part of the regular cast together with Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni as Elliott Stabler from 1999 to 2016.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman

Better Call Saul is a spin-off that might surpass its original series, Breaking Bad. Despite Breaking Bad being one of the greatest shows of all time, Bob Odenkirk returned as the ditzy but extremely clever lawyer Saul Goodman in a show that increased in quality with each season.

Fans of both shows know that Odenkirk isn't the only one reprising his role from Breaking Bad, though. There's also Jonathan Banks as the broody Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo Fring, the owner of the fast-food restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos and a major drug kingpin.

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane

Another legendary character that labeled the sitcom era of the 1990s is Frasier Crane, played by the charming Kelsey Grammer. Grammer debuted his character of the pompously silly psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers, where he was meant to appear as Diane's love interest only in several episodes.

The producers loved Grammer's performance so much that he stayed on the show for over 200 episodes, and even got his spin-off after Cheers ended in 1993. In the self-titled spin-off, Frasier moves back to Seattle after his divorce and reunites with his estranged father and brother, Martin and Niles. There, they get into some funny and awkward situations.

Kate Walsh as Doctor Addison Montgomery

Before Kate Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery joined Private Practice, she was an OB/GYN at Seattle Grace Hospital in Grey's Anatomy. First appearing as the estranged wife of Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey), the romantic protagonist, Dr. Addison was somewhat of a negative character. Her depiction of a cold and unforgiving spouse likely had a lot to do with it.

However, over time, her strong and dedicated nature came to show, and after a couple of seasons, she was rewarded with a spin-off titled Private Practice. Kate Walsh played Dr. Addison simultaneously in Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice from 2007 to 2013. She returned to Grey's Anatomy in 2021.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani

Many would say Matt LeBlanc didn't hit the mother lode with the spin-off Joey since the show lasted for a couple of years. Still, the role brought fans closer to Joey Tribbiani and solidified him as the most charming and caring character in Friends (will fight for this fact). In the series, Joey moves from New York to Los Angeles, so he can be closer to acting opportunities.

Joey lasted from 2004 to 2006, but LeBlanc is the only one who can brag about having a Friends spin-off. Still, the most famous sitcom of all time was never going to be replicated or duplicated in any way, which may have been what the producers (and LeBlanc) wanted out of Joey.

Lisa Kudrow as Ursula Buffay

Another Friends cast member reprised roles in different sitcoms, but not in their own spinoff. Lisa Kudrow played the eccentric and adorable Phoebe Buffay in Friends, but she'd occasionally step into the shoes of Phoebe's twin sister, Ursula. However, Kudrow's first appearance as Ursula wasn't in this popular show.

Ursula Buffay first became known to the public in the sitcom Mad About You. Similarly to her Friends role, Kudrow made Ursula seem absent-minded but charismatic. Interestingly enough, the Mad About You series finale, which was in 1999, was set 22 years in the future and showed that Ursula ended up becoming the Governor of New York.

Frank Cady as Sam Drucker

Similarly to Richard Belzer, Frank Cady simultaneously played the same character, Sam Drucker, in three different shows. Younger audiences may not be all too familiar with this actor, as this was during the 1960s. However, Cady is legendary for his portrayal of the fairly grounded general store shopkeeper in The Petticoat Junction, Green Acres, and The Beverly Hillbillies.

Cady was one of three original cast members of The Petticoat Junction that stayed until the final episode. His portrayal of Sam Drucker in all three shows took place in 1968 and 1969. Paul Henning created all three shows as a representation of life in rural environments.

James Spader as Alan Shore

Although Boston Legal and The Practice share many of the same characters, the most memorable was perhaps Alan Shore. Fantastically portrayed by James Spader in what was probably his signature role, Alan Shore remains a character that defined 2000s television.

In both series, Shore is an amoral but extremely talented lawyer. Although he was only in the final season of The Practice, together with William Shatner, Rhona Mitra, and Lake Bell, he was among the main cast. Additionally, Chi McBride appeared as Steven Harper in both shows, and Boston Public to boot. These are some impressive stats for the cast.

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

When The Good Wife wrapped up in 2016, it seemed like a void was left on CBS. This legal and political drama starring Julianna Margulies was one of the most consistent series regarding quality and popularity. That's why many fans of the show were ecstatic to see Christine Baranski, who played Diane Lockhart in the main cast, return to the spin-off The Good Fight in 2017.

Although Baranski is a legendary actress with a massive talent and career, her role as Lockhart made monumental television moments. It also brought her six consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series​​​​​.

David Boreanaz as Angel

Probably everyone who watched Buffy the Vampire Slayer had a crush on Angel, played by David Boreanaz. He went from Buffy to his own, self-titled spin-off, Angel, and made millions of people happy. Boreanaz may be more known to younger audiences as Agent Boone from the crime drama Bones, but the real fans know he's always going to be Angel.

Buffy lasted from 1997 to 2003, and Angel lasted for six seasons until 2004. In both, Boreanaz stars as the vampire Angel, who gets his soul back as punishment for his bad deeds. He's Buffy's romantic interest, although he leaves after realizing he can't give her the life she deserves. Angel then seeks redemption in LA, where he works as a private detective.

