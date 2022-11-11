With about 83,000 characters from DC and Marvel Comics combined, studios are bound to run out of actors during casting call sessions. It’s understandable how actors can play roles that derive from one comic book company, but then crossover to embody a character from a rival imprint. However, it’s surprising when a studio selects a thespian to play different personas that share origins from the same comic book series.

RELATED: Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Delayed Till February 2025

Repeated casting choices that started off as a head scratchers occasionally morph into favorable experiences for the audience. For example, Marvel was met by an angry mob of fans who believed it was foolish to cast Chris Evans as Captain America after he had already dawned fiery threads as Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four franchise. Since then, it’s hard to imagine anyone else wielding the shield.

Matt Damon

Studios typically want a big name attached to their tentpole properties. Matt Damon’s modest foray into Marvel movies, involved the actor flying under the radar with two small cameos. Damon had cameo appearances in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder as a theater actor and in Deadpool 2 as Redneck #2.

Damon has been outspoken on his displeasure with Hollywood’s favoritism towards comic book films so it's a shock that he opted to play multiple Marvel characters. Both of his roles were a result of friendship as his close friend Chris Hemsworths suggested Damon for the part in the Thor franchise and Ryan Reynolds pitched the Deadpool 2 cameo idea to Matt while they were at dinner together. Damon surprisingly agreed to both recruitment offers.

Peter Dinklage

The respected Peter Dinklage brought gravitas to one of the most critically acclaimed X-men films. Dinklage starred as military scientist Boliver Trask in X-men: Days of Future Past and four years later, he portrayed Eitri, the King of the Dwarves, in Avengers: Infinity War.

Trask and Eitri exist in different cinematic universes, but share character backstories from Earth-616 in Marvel Comics. The hair extensions and CGI did little to mask the fact that Marvel Studios double-dipped Dinklage and cast him in his second Marvel role.

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau was cast as Matt Murdock’s best friend, Foggy Nelson, in 2003’s Daredevil. As the director of 2008's Iron Man, Favreau cast himself as Happy Hogan, one of Tony Stark’s closest friends and his bodyguard.

Avi Arad, the founder of Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, served as co-producers on Daredevil. Favreau was anxious to work with both of the producers again and signed on as the director for the MCU’s first installment. After the director nominated himself for his second Marvel role, he reprised his role as Happy Hogan in six MCU movies.

Lawrence Fishburne

Lawrence Fishburne is no stranger to comic book properties and has performed four different comic book roles. His portrayal as The Silver Surfer and his display of Goliath both share origins tied to Marvel Comics.

On Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, it was a last minute decision on whether the Chrome Dome would have speaking lines and Fishburne's voice was enlisted two months before the film's release date. When casting calls for Ant-Man and the Wasp rang, Fishburne was busy working in the DC Extended Cinematic Universe as Perry White in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He was excited about a chance to work with Marvel again and stated he considered himself a “Marvel guy”.

Mark Strong

Most entertainers stray away from similar roles out of fear of being typecast. The brave Mark Strong shows confidence in his acting chops and has portrayed four different characters from three different comic book franchises. Two of those characters are villains from the DC universe.

Mark Strong starred as Sinestro in Green Lantern and although the Green Lantern Corp member was as a good guy for most of the film’s runtime, Sinestro's evil turn was hinted during a post-credit scene. In Shazam!, Strong recieved the part of Dr. Sivana, Shazam's nemesis. Strong was elated to play another DC villain and stated that Dr. Sivana was an “evil bastard” and those roles are “always fun to play”.

John Glover

John Glover has had a lengthy string of appearances in DC properties dating back to his role as Dr. Jason Woodrue in Batman & Robin. After pulling the strings connected to Poison Ivy and Bane in the Batman film, Glover would go on to play three different DC wrongdoers in five different releases.

When reminiscing about his first DC role, the DC Comics loyalist mentioned “it was hard to act…” because of the cartoonish tone of Batman & Robin. Glover didn’t let the experience deter him from partnering with the comic book company and would later go on to lend vocals for the Riddler in 3 Batman animated series. In addition, the actor also played Lionel Luther in Smallville and Mr. Sivana in Shazam!, fathers to two members of DC’s rogues' gallery.

Michael B. Jordan

Fantastic Four’s 2015 reboot featured a race-reversed casting choice of Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm. Shortly after serving as a quarter of Marvel’s first family, Jordan agreed to join Marvel Studios' A-list ensemble and star as Killmonger in Black Panther.

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Best Comics to Read Before the Highly-Anticipated Sequel

Ryan Coogler was chosen to helm the Black Panther project and drafted his muse, Jordan, who had collaborated with Coogler on the director's previous two feature films. Their rapport made it simple to ignore Jordan’s previous Marvel role.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has recently been tapped to lead Marvel’s Wonder Man series on Disney+. Prior to joining the MCU, Abdul-Mateen lent his acting chops to DC for his roles as Dr. Manhattan in HBO's Watchmen series and Black Manta in the Aquaman films.

RELATED: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Cast as Lead in Marvel's 'Wonder Man' Series

After playing the adversary to DC’s Aquaman, Yahya signed on to play opposite Regina King in Watchmen. The actor shared that the studio kept tight lips regarding his backstory and didn’t reveal that he was cast as Dr. Manhattan, one of DC Comic’s most elite superheroes. His portrayal ultimately scored him an Emmy Award, and it’s no wonder casting directors are willing to overlook his past roles in shared comic book universes.

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin has starred as five different comic book characters in the short span of eight years. It was a matter of time before the cinematic universes collided, and he played characters from the same comic books. Brolin joined forces with the X-force in Deadpool 2 as Cable after going toe to toe with the Avengers in the Infinity Saga as Thanos.

To 20th Century Fox’s credit, the studio did everything in their power to avoid casting Josh Brolin as Cable since he already was in the middle of multi-picture deal with Marvel studios. Countless actors were considered for the role of Cable including Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon, David Harbour and Pierce Brosnan before the part eventually went to Brolin.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans was center stage in Fox’s Fantastic Four franchise as the Human Torch. Marvel circled back to Evans when they were looking for a leading man to dawn the mantle of The Super Soldier in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Evans declined the Captain America part three times before agreeing to work with Marvel a second time following his work as Johnny Storm. After the backlash of starring in two critically panned Marvel movies, Evans admitted that his decision to opt out was fear based, and he eventually reversed his decision with no regrets.

NEXT: 10 Iconic DC & Marvel Characters Who Didn't Originate in the Comics