You'd think that after an actor played a role in a film or TV series, that would be it for them. An ongoing series tends to want to build a believable, consistent fictional world, and one thing that can shatter that illusion is seeing a familiar actor pop up whom all the characters refer to by a different name. You'd expect someone to at least acknowledge a physical similarity.

But sometimes, these multiple roles go unnoticed, and an actor gets away with playing different people. This could be because of make-up, special effects, a large amount of time passing between appearances, or because the first character they played was relatively minor. And sometimes, if it's a comedic series or otherwise not too serious, it doesn't end up breaking immersion. The following seven actors all managed to play more than one different character within the same series without it being distracting or detrimental to the ongoing narrative in any way.

Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva in 'Captain Marvel' (2019) & Sersi in 'Eternals' (2021)

Gemma Chan had a supporting role in 2019's Captain Marvel as a member of Starforce, the team Carol Danvers is a part of, before becoming Captain Marvel. Then in 2021, she went on to have top billing in the ambitious and somewhat divisive Eternals, an ensemble movie about a team of superheroes where Chan nevertheless emerged as the lead character.

Even if the characters of each film haven't met, both films exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so Chan is one of the few actors (so far) to have multiple roles within the series (unless you count Stan Lee's cameos of course). It shouldn't provide problems going forward, though, as Minn-Erva died during Captain Marvel. And viewers may not have even picked up they were played by the same actor in the first place, given the very different appearances both characters have.

Lee Van Cleef as Col. Douglas Mortimer in 'For a Few Dollars More' (1965) & Angel Eyes in 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Clint Eastwood is the one constant force throughout the Man With No Name trilogy, playing the titular man with no name in all three films. He gets a different nickname in each movie while playing the same character.

The other prominent actor to appear in multiple films within this trilogy is the western legend, Lee Van Cleef. Unlike Eastwood, though, he plays two different characters in his two films. In the trilogy's second film, For a Few Dollars More, he's a bounty hunter who's more or less one of the good guys (or at least an anti-hero), while in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, he's a full-on villain, playing the role of "the Bad" referenced in the film's title, living up to his nickname with a chilling performance. It's clearly the same actor, but it's a testament to Lee Van Cleef's talent that both characters ultimately feel very different.

Hugh Keays-Byrne as Toecutter in 'Mad Max' (1979) & Immortan Joe in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Hugh Keays-Byrne appeared in two similar roles within the Mad Max series, but it's hard to tell, even from watching both the first film and the fourth back-to-back. Put simply, he was the main villain in the first Mad Max and then appeared as a different antagonist in Mad Max: Fury Road (not too surprising, given his character's violent death in the first movie).

Some 36 years had passed between the first and fourth movies, and on top of that, Keays-Byrne's character in Fury Road, Immortan Joe, had a drastically different appearance (plus a mask covering half his face). This means it was relatively straightforward for the actor to pull off two roles without viewers noticing, but even knowing, it's pretty cool to realize the same actor succeeded in playing two memorable villains that each tormented a different version of Max (both Mel Gibson's and Tom Hardy's take on the character).

Joseph R. Gannascoli as Gino & Vito Spatafore in 'The Sopranos' (1999-2006)

The Sopranos had numerous minor characters introduced throughout its six seasons, with Gino being one of them. The only thing that makes him anything more than an extra is the fact that his one scene in the show's first season does have a bakery cashier refer to him by name (and for what it's worth, the character does have his own page on the Sopranos Wiki).

Gino's actor, Joseph R. Gannascoli, reappeared in the show's second season - and all the way to its sixth - in a more prominent role as Vito Spatafore, a soldier (and later captain) in Tony Soprano's crew. Vito went from a background character himself to a supporting character in the show's last couple of seasons, especially once he got a storyline that involved him having to go on the run after his homophobic crime family associates found out he was gay.

Garret Dillahunt as Jack McCall & Francis Wolcott in 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

In a surprising pair of roles, Garret Dillahunt portrayed two important characters within the western series, Deadwood. In the show's first season, he played Jack McCall, the man who notoriously killed Wild West legend Wild Bill Hickok, while in the show's second season, he plays Francis Wolcott, a similarly villainous character who works for George Hearst, the mining magnate who's one of the show's main antagonists.

Each character is evil in their own way; McCall is petty and jealous, whilst Wolcott is more calculating and sociopathic. Dillahunt has a surprisingly different appearance in each role, and some viewers may miss that he's even the same actor in two different roles, as he's skilled in making each remarkably unlikable for different reasons.

Harry Morgan as Maj. Gen. Bartford Hamilton Steele & Col. Sherman T. Potter in 'M*A*S*H' (1972-1983)

Harry Morgan debuted as a one-off character in the third season of M*A*S*H, playing a brash and over-the-top general who visits the regular characters of the 4077th MASH​​​​​​​. When the actor who played Henry Blake, the unit's commander, left the show after the third season, Morgan came back as an entirely new character: Colonel Potter, who remained in the show as a member of the main cast from season 4 until 11.

While M*A*S*H was a sitcom that had its fair share of dramatic moments, the identical appearance of two different characters doesn't break the show or anything. After all, the show itself defies logic at a certain point, given M*A*S*H was on the air for 11 years, whilst the Korean War - which the show was set during - lasted only three. Plus, the fact Morgan's two characters were so different helped, too.

Ben Affleck as Holden McNeil in 'Chasing Amy' (1997) & Bartleby in 'Dogma' (1999)

At first, Chasing Amy and Dogma might not seem to take place within the same universe or series, but filmmaker Kevin Smith considers them to be part of the View Askewniverse. Additionally, both contain the characters of Jay and Silent Bob in supporting roles, which further confirms the connection between the two.

Ben Affleck is probably the most prominent actor to appear within the series in two different roles, as he stars in both Chasing Amy and Dogma as two different characters (a down-on-his-luck comic book artist in the former, and a literal fallen angel in the latter). Further, he actually had smaller roles in two other View Askewniverse movies - playing himself in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and a supporting role in Mallrats - plus apparently a new character entirely in Smith's upcoming Clerks 3. Admittedly, while the films in the View Askewniversemight not make up a series in the strictest sense, they are grouped together by the director, which means Affleck technically plays five different characters throughout (including two entirely different main characters in both Chasing Amy and Dogma).

