Sometimes, when a celebrity plays a fictionalized version of themselves in a movie or show, it can be an opportunity for the filmmakers to pay tribute to their successes and show their admiration for the star. From Bill Murray’s appearance in Zombieland to Alice Cooper’s iconic cameo in Wayne’s World — and, of course, Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — cinema is replete with examples of actors whose self-performances give them a moment to shine — or at least allow them to come across as basically lovely and likable.

But where’s the fun in that? Seeing an actor play themselves as all wonderful and sweet might feel good, but it’s nowhere near as interesting or just plain funny as when a movie is used to stuff a real-life actor with every character flaw imaginable and exaggerate their failures to breaking point.

Neil Patrick Harris — 'Harold & Kumar' Franchise

We all like a party animal, but if you’re the kind of party animal who wants to get so high on shrooms that you swerve to avoid imaginary unicorns while driving, then it’s probably safe to say that you’re a maybe a little too off the rails. Neil Patrick Harris — or Neil Patrick Harris as he portrays himself in the Harold & Kumar movies, at any rate — brings a new meaning to the phrase "one-track mind," presenting himself as a spontaneous hedonist focused on getting loaded with girls, drugs, and not much else.

The first installment, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, came out in 2004; by 2006, Harris had publicly announced he was gay. Not to be deterred, later Harold & Kumar movies held that his coming out was all but a cunning lie designed to let him get close to women without arousing suspicion. This led to a scene featuring an attempt at a black comedy sexual assault that, in many respects, has aged rather poorly. But at least it ends with him getting kicked in the face and leaves no doubt that the NPH that exists in the Harold & Kumar universe is one that we’re all happy to keep there.

Jessica Biel — 'BoJack Horseman'

In the BoJack universe, Hollywoo (formerly known as Hollywood until Bojack (Will Arnett) drunkenly stole the "D" from the sign) is peppered with egotistical celebrities who vastly overestimate the importance of themselves and their work — but even for such a toxic atmosphere, Jessica Biel’s satirical self-portrayal is hideous. Following a brief appearance in one episode in Season 3, the actress asked the writers to be meaner to her in future episodes, feeling that they had been toning down their jokes for her. Well, be careful what you wish for.

In Season 4, a fracking-induced earthquake plunges a fancy fundraiser she’s attending into the bowels of the earth, and it takes a little under 30 seconds for her to suggest setting other people on fire for warmth. She eventually makes good on her suggestion, declaring the dawn of the Rule of Fire and murdering Zach Braff (also voicing himself, though he's less evil) with a lighter and deodorant, then eating his corpse. Well, Biel did ask to have the kid gloves removed, and she ended up leading a cult of cannibalistic pyromaniacs. It’s fair to say she got what she ordered.

Dave Grohl ('Studio 666')

Studio 666 is an outrageously gory horror-comedy that sees the Foo Fighters move into a creepy haunted mansion to record their tenth album. All the band plays themselves to varying degrees of likeability (keyboardist and hippie sleazeball Rami Jaffee is also something of an acquired taste). Still, none are quite as bad as Grohl himself — though it’s not a particularly tough competition, seeing as the movie revolves around Grohl’s descent into madness and attempts to murder his fellow bandmates.

Alright, it turns out that the reason for his demented bloodlust is that he’s been possessed by a demon who wants to write a song that will open up a portal to hell. But the lines between Demon-Grohl and Regular-Grohl are pretty blurred, not least because he was hardly perfect before he had his brush with the occult. Swinging between pure laziness and an irritating fixation on getting the "perfect sound," he even goes so far as to use the death of one of the band’s roadies to guilt everyone into remaining at the spooky house to complete their album, despite the evident danger. Therefore, everything that happens in the movie is entirely his fault, including, but not limited to, the most disgusting (and awesome) chainsaw-related death in horror movie history. Sorry Dave, but we might have to look at revoking that "nicest guy in rock" accolade.

Daniel Radcliffe — 'Extras'

“I’ve done it. With a girl. Intercourse-wise.” So begins the fictionalized Daniel Radcliffe’s attempts at flirting with a woman twice his age before he’s interrupted by the appearance of his mother. Her coddling might go some way to explain his exceptionally embarrassing and undeserved machismo.

Extras, written by and starring Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, ran for two seasons and featured a different actor playing a fictional version of themselves in each episode — but Radcliffe’s self-parody was by far the most cringingly awful ever to appear on the show. Only 17 at the time, Radcliffe plays himself as hopelessly awkward and utterly unable to keep his raging teenage hormones in check. Coupled with all the seedy arrogance you would expect of a pampered child star, this results in Radcliffe hitting on pretty much every woman who enters his field of vision, vying for their affections by pretending he smokes or by showing off the unraveled condom he carries around with him in his pocket. Who could resist that?

Owen Wilson — 'Lost in London'

Lost in London, Woody Harrelson’s directorial debut, was a feat of technical mastery. Broadcast into cinemas live from the streets of London where it was being filmed; the movie stars Harrelson as a fictionalized version of himself who, frankly, is no saint either. After his wife discovers he has been cheating on her, he heads out for a wild night on the town, where a series of mishaps land him in jail. But while the fictionalized Harrelson is thoughtless and manipulative, he is also layered, self-aware, and remorseful — which certainly gives him a one-up on the fictionalized version of Owen Wilson.

Wilson bumps into Harrelson in a club and starts calmly explaining to his depressed and broken friend that everyone thinks he’s a scumbag now (which, as we’ve discussed, he kind of is, but there’s such a thing as tact, right?). His only recourse is to offer Harrelson some useless advice — interspersed, of course, with the shameless indulgence of any fan who comes over to quote his old movie lines at him. Finally, he drops the casual bombshell that just because he is Harrelson’s best friend, that doesn’t mean the feeling is mutual (Wilson reserves his best-friend spot for Wes Anderson). Careless, self-centered, and highly annoying, Wilson seems to delight in playing a version of himself so irritating that you’d wonder why anyone would want to be his best friend in the first place.

Matt LeBlanc — 'Episodes'

The practice of remaking British shows for American audiences is mixed, with hits such as the US Office being the exception rather than the rule. In Episodes — a show that follows two English writers trying to remake a hit UK sitcom in the US — things are no different, with profit-hungry executives meddling with everything that made the show popular in the first place. However, the worst change of all is their decision to have the show's main character — the headteacher of a prestigious boarding school — played by Matt LeBlanc. Or, as one of the pained writers puts it: “For the erudite, verbally dexterous headmaster of an elite boy’s academy, you’re suggesting… Joey?”

Matt LeBlanc’s Matt LeBlanc is not much like Joey, though. He’s worse. Superficially charming but really just crude and rather manipulative, LeBlanc spends much of his time being carelessly offensive and entitled in the way that you can probably afford to be if your last big gig saw you earning $1 million per episode. LeBlanc as LeBlanc manages to shed every last piece of goodwill the audience once had for him as Joey Tribbiani. To brilliant effect, he’s very, very horrible and very, very funny.

