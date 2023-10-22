While the James Bond franchise has more installments than nearly any other film saga, the series doesn't have a whole lot of recurring characters. One of the most important aspects of the 007 saga - at least before the Daniel Craig era turned to a more serialized approach - is how disconnected the films are from each other. It's possible to watch the films out of order and still enjoy them.

Although Bond has a few allies that pop up in each of the main films, his employer, the posh and elusive M, serves as the main connective tissue between isolated installments. M is Bond's superior and head of MI6. They're often a critic of Bond's methods but a staunch supporter of the daring agent, which adds some humor and complexity to the series. Not every Bond film gave M a major role, and each era of the long-running franchise treated the character differently. However, M is vital to Bond's lore, and each performer brought something unique to the already iconic role.

6 David Niven/ John Huston

Columbia Pictures

Casino Royale was the first Bond novel Ian Fleming ever wrote, serving as an origin story for the character. While Casino Royale eventually got the adaptation it deserved in 2006, a non-EON production crew first brought the original Bond novel to the big screen in 1967 with a parodical version. 1967's Casino Royale may have been a somewhat clever parody of the series back when the spy genre hadn't been parodied to death. However, this first adaptation is almost unwatchable compared to the modern iteration of the franchise.

One of the reasons that Casino Royale is so chaotic is that it casts several actors as 007 and the other characters. David Niven and John Huston co-star as M, but neither gives a particularly memorable performance, mainly because the antics around them are so wild that their work gets lost amid the loud and senseless noise.

5 Edward Fox

Warner Brothers

1983's Never Say Never Again might be the weirdest film in the entire Bond franchise. The film was produced as a result of a disagreement over the character's rights, resulting in a second adaptation of the novel Thunderball. Sean Connery reprised his role for the first time since Diamonds Are Forever, bringing some additional dignity to an otherwise misguided effort.

To the film's credit, it leans into the idea that Bond is no longer a young man and cannot do the same things that he used to. Even though Never Say Never Again alludes to elements of Bond's past from the previous films, it feels somewhat removed from the core chronology of the series. As a result, Edward Fox's version of M gets considerably less screen time than the previous iterations, feeling almost like an afterthought. Sean Connery's James Bond movies are iconic, but Never Say Never Again is the black sheep, standing in the corner, never fully acknowledged.

4 Robert Brown

EON

Robert Brown portrayed M for the first time in 1983's Octopussy and continued until License to Kill in 1989. Brown's tenure as the character was interesting, as Roger Moore and Timothy Daltons' interpretations of the character couldn't be more different. Although Moore leaned into an eccentric, often comedic version of Bond, Dalton played the role much more seriously, reflecting the original intent of Fleming's novels.

Brown's version of M fit perfectly for Moore's Bond. His sharp, witty, almost sassy comments about 007's indiscretion added an element of humor to films that were already quite funny and campy. However, Brown's lighthearted version of M didn't necessarily clash with the darker tone in Dalton's films, creating an uneven and necessarily chaotic vibe.

3 Ralph Fiennes

EON

The brilliant Ralph Fiennes was first introduced as Gareth Mallory in 2012's Skyfall. Initially, Mallory isn't involved with MI6 and looks down upon the old-fashioned espionage agency. His opinion changes after seeing the sacrifices the previous M (Judi Dench) and Bond himself make for their country. This inspires Mallory to take a greater interest in MI6 and become the new M once Dench's character passes.

Mallory plays an even more important role in Spectre, where he must defend MI6 against the neurotic government agent C (Andrew Scott). Although this was an interesting way to continue his character arc, 2021's No Time To Die didn't give him a proper conclusion. Perhaps Fiennes will reprise his role as M once the new saga begins, much like Dench remained in the role once Craig took over.

2 Bernard Lee

Bernard Lee's version of M is as old as the franchise itself. After first appearing in 1962's Dr. No alongside Sean Connery's Bond, Lee appeared until 1979's Moonraker. Lee helped establish some important precedents about the character; it was important to know that Bond worked for a straightforward, professional espionage agency that took itself seriously.

Had Lee not added this gravity to the scenes in MI6, Bond's indulgences wouldn't stand out in contrast as much. Although the films he appeared in varied in quality, Lee could always be relied upon to give a great performance. The actor laid the foundation for the character's future, becoming a pillar of the franchise alongside Connery.

1 Judi Dench

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Judi Dench's M made her debut in 1995's GoldenEye, becoming the franchise's first female M. It was evident from her first scene that her version would be radically different compared to her predecessors. M calls Bond a "sexist fossil of the Cold War," voicing many of the major criticisms that the character has drawn over his history and quickly humbling Pierce Brosnan's debonair take on 007.

Several films introduced villains with personal vendettas against Dench's M, notably 1999's The World Is Not Enough and 2012's Skyfall. Every film with Dench reinforced how important M and Bond were to each other; both characters have given up a normal life for the sake of protecting their country. Skyfall explored this fascinating side to their dynamic further by having M go on the run with Craig's Bond, with the two actors excelling at playing off each other. Although previous versions of M felt like nothing more than an empty suit, Dench's M was a fully realized and well-fleshed-out character. Her death in Skyfall is one of the more thoughtful moments in the series, humanizing Craig's Bond like no other female character could. Bond and M's relationship is a high point of the Craig era and further confirmation that Dench is among the greatest living thespians.

