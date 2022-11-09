Many actors spend most of their working lives hoping to play just one iconic character, to land the dream role that will define their career and immortalize them as a screen legend for decades to come. But getting a part like that is much easier said than done, and even when actors are fortunate enough to play such a character, it can often become something of a curse that pigeon-holes them into being typecast for the rest of their careers.

RELATED: 10 Most Iconic Actresses From Hollywood's Golden Age (& Their Best Role)

Throughout cinematic history, a handful of actors were lucky enough to portray multiple iconic characters throughout their careers. From action heroes to cowboys, Disney princesses, unforgettable villains, and television giants, these actors' roles make for some of the most iconic characters the world has ever seen.

William Shatner — Captain Kirk, T. J. Hooker, and Denny Crane

William Shatner himself is inarguably one of television’s most iconic figures. He got his big break in 1966 when he was cast as James Tiberius Kirk in the hit sci-fi series Star Trek which ran for three seasons before earning a motion picture revival in 1979. Shatner reprised his role as the captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise in seven films from 1979-1994, establishing him as one of the most renowned characters to ever grace the screen.

Shatner found another iconic television role through the '80s, starring as the titular police sergeant in T. J. Hooker. Then, in 2004, at the age of 73 years, he lent his talents to another television icon, playing the outrageous Denny Crane through the five-season run of Boston Legal.

Patrick Stewart — Captain Picard and Charles Xavier

From one Star Trek legend to another, Sir Patrick Stewart has enjoyed a long and celebrated career as one of the most acclaimed actors on the screen and on the stage. However, his most enduring achievements may come from the realms of sci-fi blockbuster entertainment, where he has become something of a champion to geek culture with his two most iconic roles.

RELATED: Ranking The Top 10 Takes On The Enterprise: Trekking Through the Years

The first came in 1987 with Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the lead of Star Trek: The Next Generation,where he lived up to Shatner’s Captain Kirk as the spin-off series fast developed a cult following. Thirteen years later, he became another icon with his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men.

Emma Watson — Hermione Granger and Belle

Emma Watson sure knows how to pick her roles, as shown by her appearances in the coming-of-age cult classic The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of Little Women. But it is the fantasy genre where Watson’s career has truly flourished.

Her career began when she was cast as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, a character which she made an icon of the screen through eight film appearances. In 2017, she appeared as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, making the part her own in what became one of Disney’s biggest-ever box office successes.

Clint Eastwood — Harry Callaghan and The Man With No Name

As both an actor and a director, Clint Eastwood has been active in the film industry for a whopping eight decades, becoming an undisputed Hollywood legend at that time. While he’s been in everything from romantic dramas to action comedies, he will forever be remembered for his portrayals as two of the most iconic antiheroes in film history.

From the poncho-wearing gunslinger to the cop who lets his .44 magnum do the talking, The Man With No Name and Harry Callaghan would probably be viewed by many today as outdated products of a bygone era. But that does little to hinder their standing as two of cinema’s greatest and most iconic characters.

Uma Thurman — Mia Wallace and The Bride

With a vibrant style, extreme violence, and some of the slickest dialogue ever put to screen, Quentin Tarantino’s filmography lends itself to iconic characters. While there have been plenty, Uma Thurman’s roles in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill movies are among the greatest the director has written.

RELATED: From 'Kill Bill' to 'Les Misérables': Best Uma Thurman Performances

From the mesmerizing dancing to the overdose and even to her domination of Pulp Fiction’s promotional material, Mia Wallace fast became one of the most iconic female characters in cinematic history. When she again worked with Tarantino nine years later, the result was another instant icon, this time as one of the most badass action heroines of all time.s

Arnold Schwarzenegger – T-800 and Conan

Arguably the greatest action hero cinema has ever seen, Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken on every type of bad guy you can imagine. Schwarzenegger’s performance as the villainous T-800 in The Terminator spawned some of the actor’s most memorable one-liners, including “I’ll be back.”

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger's 11 Best Action Movies Ranked

He reprised his role in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, where the T-800 served as the film’s hero, which cemented the character’s standing as one of film’s greatest icons. Conan the Barbarian may not be so universally celebrated as The Terminator movies, but Arnie’s performance ensured the vengeful warrior would become an icon of cult cinema for years to come.

Alan Rickman – Hans Gruber, Severus Snape, and the Sheriff of Nottingham

Inarguably one of the greatest villainous actors cinema has ever seen, Alan Rickman didn’t just get lucky with his famous characters; he’s a big part of the reason they became icons in the first place. From his sneering, smug superiority to his scene-stealing screen presence, it didn’t matter how bad Rickman’s villains got; we couldn’t help but love them anyway.

His performance as Hans Gruber in Die Hardstill stands among the best action movie bad guys of all time and establishes Rickman’s brilliant villainy, which he proved again three years later as the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. However, his most iconic role may not have come until years later, when he appeared as Severus Snape throughout the Harry Potter series.

Julie Andrews — Mary Poppins and Maria von Trapp

The 1960s had no shortage of queens of the screen. The likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Shirley MacLaine all dominated the decade, and yet, Julie Andrews was arguably the best and most iconic of them, with her performances in family classics and musicals of the time earning her plenty of accolades and an induction as one of Disney’s Legends.

She won an Academy Award for her performance as the titular character in Mary Poppins, a portrayal which, nearly 60 years on, is still considered the ultimate version of P. L. Travers’ famous character. She then played the equally iconic Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Musicthe following year.

Sylvester Stallone – Rocky Balboa and John Rambo

For all the gun-toting, iron-pumping macho magnificence of the '80s, few did it quite like Sylvester Stallone. Funnily enough, both of his famous franchises started as something far different from what they became. Rambo was initially defined by its quiet, dramatic undertones before it became a bombastic shoot-em-up, while Rocky was an Academy Award-winning sporting drama before the '80s got a hold of it.

However, both figures—the Italian Stallion and John Rambo—still stand as undeniable icons of film history who have been hitting screens for decades. Whether it's Rambo on a rampage or Balboa in the boxing ring, Stallone’s two most renowned characters are nothing short of quintessential film icons.

Harrison Ford — Han Solo and Indiana Jones

While Harrison Ford has appeared in countless box office hits, spanning from action-blockbusters to pulsating thrillers, terrifying horrors, and sporting biopics, there are two roles of his, in particular, that stand out. They are, of course, his performances as the lovable space rogue Han Solo in Star Wars and the fedora-wearing, whip-cracking archeologist Indiana Jones.

Both characters share plenty in common, including appearing in two of the biggest film franchises of all time, being instantly recognizable to almost anyone in the world, and existing as two immortalized icons of American blockbuster entertainment. An honorable mention goes to his portrayal of Rick Deckard in Blade Runner as well.

KEEP READING:From 'Rocky' to 'Forrest Gump': 10 Iconic TV and Film Locations You Can Visit in Real Life