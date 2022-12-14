Every actor, at some point or another, has struggled to get gigs in Hollywood both big and small. So landing a major role that grows into its own movie franchise is a huge success, and always very profitable. Getting one franchise is great, but there are some actors who are in multiple successful franchises.

RELATED: 10 Movies Where Actors Got to Pay Homage to Past Roles

Some actors have gotten tremendously lucky, landing iconic roles in film franchises not once, but twice - and sometimes three times! Vin Diesel and Samuel L. Jackson are some of the rare three-peat actors, and Harrison Ford happens to find himself starring in two of the most influential franchises ever.

Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious, Chronicles of Riddick, & MCU)

The Fast and the Furious is set to finally come to an end with their whopping tenth movie set to release in 2023. Everyone loves Dominic Toretto and his constant talk of family, but you can tell how much the franchise means to Vin Diesel, especially after the passing of Paul Walker.

The Chronicles of Riddick actually made a small comeback 10 years after it's debut with 2013's Riddick. Still, both franchises were essential in making Diesel a household name and an action movie star. Nothing can beat the power of family.

Ser Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings & X-Men)

Ser Ian McKellen has the distinct honor of being knighted twice, in 1979 and 2008. He also played two of the most iconic science-fiction movie characters of all-time, Gandalf and Magneto. He is also a part of the Hobbit trilogy.

It's no wonder McKellen is a member of multiple franchises, with a career that spans seven decades. McKellen is supremely talented, and whether he is playing a hero or a villain, he is able to bring his unique charm to every role.

Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar, & Ghostbusters)

Image via 20th Century

Weaver has the distinction of being known as the most significant female action star on the 20th Century, starring as Ellen Ripley in the Ridley Scott film Alien (1979), and subsequent films Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992) and Alien Resurrection (1997).

With the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water, and it's sequels already announced by Director James Cameron, this would mark another significant franchise under her belt. She is also a recurring character as Dana Barrett in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Hugo Weaving (Lord of the Rings & The Matrix)

Hugo Weaving did portray Red Skull in the first Captain America film in 2011, but he didn't reprise the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, so his role in the franchise does not count. However, he doesn't fall short of successful movie franchises. Weaving plays Elrond, the half-elven character in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, and Agent Smith in The Matrix franchise.

Fans were disappointed to see Weaving fail to reprise his role as Agent Smith in the recent The Matrix Resurrections film, which may have been a contributing factor to its subpar performance and reception. He is another actor that gets the distinct privilege of playing both a great hero and an all-time villain.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Jumanji & Fast and Furious)

Image via Sony Pictures

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a monster box office draw for the better part of a decade now; every film he touches, whether it's actually good or bad, turns into money. He spiced things up shortly after the Fast and Furious franchise rebooted itself and became Agent Hobbs, which resulted in a spinoff for his character in Hobbs and Shaw.

Alongside comedian Kevin Hart, the two close friends also rebooted the Jumanji franchise. Although the story takes place in the same world as the original starring Robin Williams, they turned the story in the opposite direction, where players enter the game instead of the game coming to the real world.

Samuel L. Jackson (MCU, Star Wars, & Unbreakable)

Image via Marvel Studios

Sam Jackson is the man, everyone knows this. He brings a flare and liveliness to every role, big or small. Of course, he plays the unflappable Nick Fury in the MCU, and the intimidating Mace Windu in George Lucas' Star Wars prequel movies.

Jackson found himself in an unlikely third cinematic franchise, when M. Night Shyamalan tied in Split (2016) to his 2000 off-brand superhero movie Unbreakable, which Jackson starred in as Mr. Glass next to Bruce Willis. Willis, Jackson, and James McAvoy all reprised their roles for a crossover in 2019, Glass.

Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes & MCU)

Andy Serkis: the motion capture god. There is no better actor tackling CGI characters like Serkis. Notably, he voiced Caesar in the Rise of the Planet of the Apes trilogy that started in 2011, and Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

On top of that, he is also Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and King Kong in King Kong (2005). Additionally, he plays Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Black Panther (2018) before being killed by Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the latter.

Sylvester Stallone (Rocky & Rambo)

After getting his start by writing and starring Rocky (1976), Sylvester Stallone catapulted himself into being a superstar. By the time the third movie came out Stallone was cast to play John Rambo in First Blood which was a phenomenal box office success.

After Stallone's time as the famed boxer came to an end with Rocky Balboa (2006), the franchise eventually came back in the form of Creed with Michael B. Jordan. Stallone reprised his role in the first two films, but will be absent from the third.

Zoe Saldana (Avatar & MCU)

Zoe Saldana has a role in the two highest grossing movies of all-time: Avatar (2009) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) - a very impressive feat. She plays Neytiri in Avatar, a role she will reprise in The Way of Water and subsequent sequels.

Zaldana also portrayed Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and was famously killed off by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: nfinity War (2018). She was brought back, but it is unclear what role the entire Guardians cast will have after the final Guardians of the Galaxy film comes out next year.

Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Star Wars & Blade Runner)

Image Via Disney

Ford is featured in two of the most iconic franchises ever; you don't get much better than him. Along with Han Solo and Indiana Jones, he tacked on the Blade Runner franchise for good measure when he reprised his role as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049.

The actor notoriously hated Han Solo and wanted his character killed multiple times, but it made him into a household name and a movie star, so all's well that ends well. The Indiana Jones franchise has certainly had its hiccups, as has Star Wars - of late - but Ford is set to return for a final Jones film in 2023.

KEEP READING: 10 Inspirational Movies Where the Characters WereUp Against All Odds