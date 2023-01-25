Anya Taylor-Joy is back on the big screen with her Golden Globe-nominated turn in the horror comedy The Menu. Thus, the actor continues to cement her dominance over the horror genre, which began with 2015's The Witch and continued with films like Split and Last Night in Soho.

Like Taylor-Joy, many other actors are closely related to a specific genre and thrive on it. Whether because they constantly appear in films of that genre or because they have given their most iconic performances in them, these performers' names have become synonymous with a certain type of movie.

10 Julia Roberts – Romantic Comedy

If there's an actor worthy of the title "Queen of the Rom-Com," that's Julia Roberts. Sure, there are other worthy contenders – Sandra Bullock, Meg Ryan, Resse Witherspoon – but Roberts ranks above them thanks to her collection of iconic films that redefined the genre throughout the 90s.

Projects like Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill and Runaway Bride cemented her as the ultimate rom-com leading lady. Recent offerings like Eat, Pray, Love and Ticket to Paradise confirmed her staying power and her enduring appeal with audiences. Roberts is a remarkably versatile actor with numerous accolades to her name, including an Oscar, but her place in rom-com history is undeniable.

9 Clint Eastwood – Western

Many actors are most famous for their Western roles, but few have as many classics under their belt as the one and only Clint Eastwood. In a career spanning over sixty years, Eastwood has played many iconic characters, including The Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" of Spaghetti Westerns.

Eastwood's numerous Western films include Hang 'Em High, High Plains Drifter, The Beguiled and Pale Rider. Eastwood won the Oscar for Best Director for 1992's Unforgiven, which also earned him a Best Actor nomination. He remains active in the genre, with recent examples like Cry Macho.

8 Keira Knightley – Period Drama

At this point, it's not a stretch to say that Keira Knightley lives in another era. The actor is famous for her numerous performances in period pieces, with her name becoming synonymous with the class and ethereal beauty that often comes to mind when hearing the term "English rose."

Knightley has starred in acclaimed period films like Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Dutchess, Anna Karenina, The Imitation Game, Colette and the Pirates of the Caribbeantrilogy. Her presence in period dramas is so common that it feels weird to see her in normal clothes on the rare occasions she stars in a modern film.

7 Jim Carrey – Comedy

Few actors have made such an impression in the comedy genre as Jim Carrey. Following his four-year stint on the sketch comedy show In Living Color, Carrey rose to stardom with a trio of now-iconic comedy films, all released in 1994: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber.

What followed was a succession of comedy hits, including Liar, Liar, The Truman Show, Me, Myself, & Irene and Bruce Almighty. Carrey has starred in numerous underrated films and proven his versatility in more dramatic roles, winning back-to-back Golden Globes for his performances in The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. However, his name will always be closely associated with comedy.

6 Mia Goth – Horror

2022 was a landmark year for Mia Goth. Although already a familiar face for audiences, the actress leveled up with her leading performances in two of the year's best horror films: X and Pearl, both written and directed by Ti West. For her work in Pearl, Goth received near-universal praise, with many considering it among the best horror performances of the new millennium.

An upcoming third entry into the series, MaXXXine, and her work in previous films like Suspiria and A Cure for Wellness cement Goth as one of the most celebrated scream queens in modern cinema.

5 Tom Cruise – Action

Rising to stardom in the 80s thanks to the action film Top Gun, Tom Cruise quickly became one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men. Cruise built a hugely successful career throughout the late 80s and 90s, earning Oscar nominations for his roles in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

Cruise's name has become synonymous with the action genre in recent years, mainly thanks to his impressive work in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Films like Edge of Tomorrowand the recent Top Gun: Maverick have ensured his action icon status. The actor has also cultivated a reputation for performing his increasingly daring stunts, earning the respect of fans and critics.

4 Eva Green – Fantasy

Eva Green's debut was in Bernardo Bertolucci's controversial romantic drama The Dreamers, but her ticket to stardom was the 2006's Bond reboot Casino Royale. Her Hollywood career then specialized in fantasy genre films, starting with 2007's The Golden Compass.

Other fantasy films in Green's resume are Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Dumbo and arguably 300: Rise of an Empire. On television, Green starred in the fantasy period shows Camelot and Penny Dreadful, earning a Golden Globe nomination for the latter.

3 Jason Statham – Action

Few action stars are as consistent as Jason Statham. While other action men experiment with other genres, Statham seems content with staying in his lane, making a name for himself as the ultimate British action star. He was one of the leading figures in the rebirth of the action genre during the noughties, paving the way for his successful career in the 2010s.

Films like the Transporter trilogy, Crank, The Meg and the Fast & Furious and The Expendables franchises have contributed to his reputation as one of the most bankable stars in the world. Although often criticized for lacking range, no one can say Statham is unconvincing in the tough-guy roles audiences so love.

2 Saoirse Ronan – Period Drama

Like Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan has made a name for herself as a queen of the period genre. The actor received her first Oscar nomination for her supporting performance in 2007's Atonement, co-starring Knightley. Ronan then achieved Oscar nominations for her work in Brooklyn and Little Women, period dramas that earned critical acclaim.

Some of Ronan's other period pieces are Mary Queen of Scots, On Chesil Beach, Ammonite and the recent See How They Run. Despite her young age, Ronan is already among Hollywood's most acclaimed performers and an undeniable queen of the period film.

1 Robert De Niro – Crime

In a career spanning more than fifty years, Robert De Niro has played numerous iconic roles in films of all genres. However, the actor is closely associated with the crime genre thanks to his numerous collaborations with director Martin Scorsese.

De Niro's most notable crime films include Mean Streets, Goodfellas, Casino, The Untouchables, Once Upon a Time in America, Heat and The Irishman. He will return to the genre with Barry Levinson's upcoming film Wise Guys, playing dual roles as gangsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello.

