Ever since the first paparazzo set out, eons ago, to snag a slice of celebrity life and bring it back for show-and-tell, the world has been transfixed by the rich and famous. Social media has only kicked this obsession into overdrive, and as a consequence, notable figures in the entertainment industry are often treated like celebrities first, and professionals second. This is why it's especially gratifying when an actor's on-screen is exemplary; it redirects attention to the fact that acting is a vocation, one which demands serious skill and effort.

2022 offered western audiences a spate of cinematic treats, from the knockout storytelling of Everything Everywhere All At Once to the return of Daniel Craig's eternally charming detective, Benoit Blanc. Although many hands had a part in crafting these excellent media experiences, the work done by actors was a particularly rich facet. These ten, in particular, must be lauded for the versatility they demonstrated in their recent roles.

1 Keke Palmer's Magnetic Emerald Haywood in 'Nope'

Image Via Universal Pictures

Keke Palmer has been known to possess excellent comedic skills since her days as Disney's True Jackson, which she carried forward to later projects such as Scream Queens. She has also shown herself capable of adopting more somber personas in films like Pimp, and held her own beside industry veterans like Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

In 2022, Palmertook on the role of Emerald Haywood in Jordan Peele's Nope, and brought together all her various talents into this one character. Palmerperfectly captured the restless, electric nature of a woman who believes herself to have tremendous potential, but is stuck waiting for a ticket out of her humdrum life; her Emerald is a perfect counterpoint to costar Daniel Kaluuya's quiet, understated OJ.

2 Robert Pattinson Breathes New Life Into The Batman

Image via Warner Bros

Robert Pattinson has poured tremendous effort into proving himself, raising his hand for tasks that range from tearjerker Remember Me to the mind-boggling The Lighthouse. Pattinson can act; that's not in question. However, many fans who had followed him from those initial Twilight days were left wondering whether he could command a screen as something other than a heartthrob.

The Batman gave Pattinson ample opportunity to prove himself capable of leading a blockbuster, and Pattinsonrose to the occasion with a complex, dynamic portrayal of the titular vigilante. After a long run of offbeat, niche roles, Pattinsonused 2022 to show that he could take on bigger, splashier projects, and infuse them with his own signature melancholy.

3 Daniel Craig Brings Back Detective Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig's name will forever be entwined with that of James Bond, and for good reason: Craig put everything he had into his version of the beloved spy. Or rather, put almost everything he had. Rian Johnson's Knives Out gave us a different version of Craig, a restrained and hilarious Southern gentleman detective that won hearts worldwide.

In 2022, Benoit Blanc returned to our screens in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a film eagerly awaited by fans of Craig who wanted to see how the star would reprise this unexpectedly popular role. Not only did Craigdeliver by hitting those comedy notes again, but he crafted a version of the detective that was more restrained, allowing Janelle Monae's Helen to steal the show.

4 Ke Huy Quan Enchants As Waymond

Image via A24

Ke Huy Quan appeared in Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom in 1984 as a child actor, and took on very few major acting roles in the time since then. Those who enter show business in their youth can often find it hard to sustain acting as a career as they age, and for Ke Huy Quan, the path back into Hollywood was certainly a challenging one.

However, in 2022, the actor landed an incredible role as gentle soul Waymond in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and has received a Golden Globe for this performance. Waymond was an intricate character, a delicate commentary on masculinity and love, and it is a testament to Ke Huy Quan'stalent that he was able to balance those notes, while also making audiences burst out laughing.

5 Joey King Takes Over 'Bullet Train'

Image via Sony

Bullet Train was a stampede of talented actors, from Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Brad Pitt. Yet it was Joey King's character, The Prince, who stood out amidst this flood of talent. The Prince was a complex, salty gem of a character. Her sheer ruthlessness made her easy to hate, and yet King's pitch-perfect elements of childishness added extra layers to the performance, making it difficult to dismiss from the memory.

King has previously taken on lighter roles, such as Ramona in comedy Ramona and Beezus, or Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth. It's pleasing to see this relatively untested actor step up to the plate and give audiences such a stellar experience with The Prince.

6 Taylor Russell Gives Us Cannibal Maren Yearly

Image via MGM

Compared to some of the other names on this list, Taylor Russell has flown under the radar, popping up in the occasional film but never generating serious media buzz. In Bones and All, however, Russell stepped away from the shadows and made viewers take her into account as an actor.

Russell's Maren Yearly was a truly inspired character. Not only did Russellplay Yearly with heartbreaking vulnerability, but she also tipped gracefully into a dark portrayal of the character's all-consuming hunger.

7 Margot Robbie Nails It as Valerie in Amsterdam

Margot Robbie's many awards for acting might as well be stacked like a wall in front of her, protecting the actor from any accusations that her talent is anything less than formidable. However, in Amsterdam, Robbie showed audiences something new.

Robbie'scharacter, Valerie, was initially introduced as a sparkling, witty nurse who wins the heart of lawyer Harold Woodman. However, illness subdues Valerie, and Robbie plays this change beautifully, giving us a complex portrayal of the character's diminishment.

8 Harry Melling Ventures Into the Mind of Edgar Allen Poe

Image via Netflix

Harry Melling has come a long way from the time when he was most recognizable as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise. The actor has sallied forth with a number of dramatic roles, and has now impressed critics with his portrayal of Edgar Allen Poe in The Pale Blue Eye.

Melling'stake on Poe breathes fresh life into the famed author, giving him an endearing eagerness that sets this version of Poe apart from those that came before.

9 Nicolas Cage's Unbearably Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage has churned out action comedies for a long time now, providing fans with countless ways to satisfy their cravings for a crunchy, robust bit of entertainment. However, while The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent seems like yet another one of those action comedies, it's actually a breathing-space that allows Cage to reflect on his legacy and accomplishments.

The film has Cage play himself, which naturally provides a plethora of hijinks and fourth-wall breaks. However, in playing this satirical fictionalization of his own identity, Cage reveals a canny knowledge of how the world sees him, and an admirable ability to step in and out of this persona as it suits his purposes.

10 Stephanie Hsu Juggles Joy and Jobu Tupaki

Stephanie Hsu's past acting credits don't necessarily suggest an actor destined to walk into a sci-fi comedy and turn it into a two-hours-plus contemplation on the adult self, the childhood self, and the trauma that stems from the gap between these two places. Yet that's exactly what Hsu does in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hsu's performance is a high-frequency wave, alternating between Joy, the beat-down daughter coming to terms with her own flaws, and Jobu Tupaki, the cheerfully radiant destroyer of the universe. Hsueffortlessly translates all of Joy's heartbreak and hope into an on-screen melody, and gives us one of the best characters of 2022.

