Saying no to the right role has implications beyond potential Oscar recognition. Opting out of a role could be a financial blunder that will plague an actor with a lifetime of regret.

Matt Damon’s discomfort while calculating his losses for past opportunities during every press run is enough to make a fan forfeit their empathy. A small measure of amnesia is crucial for total happiness, but it’s hard to forget mistakes when they’re attached to multimillion receipts.

Brad Pitt ($20 million)

Brad Pitt signed on to play Cal McAffrey in State of Play, and The Washington Post shared in an article that the actor stopped by their newsroom to research the part. A month before production, Pitt dropped out of the project, citing issues with the script.

Russell Crowe signed on as the lead once Pitt exited. Crowe was paid a hefty $20 million replacement fee for substituting for Pitt. The 2007 writer’s strike is the main culprit in this crime of currency as there were limited opportunities for script rewrites forcing Pitt to forfeit his potential wages.

John Lithgow ($50 million)

50,000 hate mail letters were mailed to Warner Bros. after Tim Burton cast Michael Keaton as the World’s Greatest Detective. The postcards make it understandable why an actor would be hesitant about accepting the part of Batman’s nemesis, Joker, in 1989’s Batman. John Lithgow was a leading candidate until he persuaded Burton not to select him during his audition.

Jack Nicholson was the perfect casting choice, and the price tag for perfection was $50 million. Nicholson received $6 million upfront and an additional $42 million due to the first-dollar gross deal agreement he had with Warner Bros. Lithgow has gone on record about passing on the part and stated, “I didn’t realize it was such a big deal.” Ignorance is a friendly acquaintance of guilt, and the $50 million “big deal” is a regret the actor will have to live with for the rest of his career.

John Travolta ($60 million)

When Robert Zemeckis needed an actor to play the slow-witted, lovable, and lucky lead in his feature film Forrest Gump, the first choice was John Travolta. Travolta, who had already mastered an awkward southern accent as Bud in 1980’s Urban Cowboy, surprisingly passed on the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us chronicles the expensive production process for Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump. The leading actor Tom Hanks made concessions by forfeiting his normal salary and shaking hands with the studio for first-dollar gross points. Entertainment Weekly reveals that the arrangement ballooned to Hanks's $60 million payday. John Travolta has admitted to regretting the decision. However, he passed up the profitable part of Gump to portray Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction: all in all, a fair trade.

Josh Hartnett ($54 million)

When Christopher Nolan was tasked with rebooting WB’s most lucrative franchise, finding an actor to dawn the cowl was the hardest job. Jake Gyllenhall, Joshua Jackson, Heath Ledger, and Cillian Murphy were all considered, but Nolan met with Josh Hartnett to offer him the role: but he ultimately declined.

Christian Bale amassed close to $54 million in base salary and bonuses for playing the caped crusader in The Dark Knight trilogy. In an interview with Variety, Hartnett shared his regret for turning down Nolan. The critically acclaimed series would’ve added gravitas to the actor’s career, and it would’ve also added a couple of extra bi to his bank account.

Karl Urban ($83 million)

Karl Urban emerged as the front-runner for James Bond after Pierce Brosnan stepped down from the James Bond franchise. During a 2009 interview with Cumberland Courier, the busy actor divulged he couldn’t make the final screen test because he was tied up with his shooting schedule.

Parade estimates Daniel Craig’s earnings in the James Bond franchise are close to $83 million. Karl Urban’s name is frequently tossed into the mix for fan casting for the next Bond movie. Even if he gets the part, there’s deep regret for the $83 million he let slip through his fingers the after his first audition.

Chris O’Donnell ($125 million)

At the time of pre-production on Men in Black, Chris O’Donnell was projected to be one of Hollywood’s future leading men. Sony desperately wanted to cast the young actor off the heels of his portrayal as Robin in Batman Forever.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, O’Donnell revealed that, after a dinner with the director Barry Sonnenfeld, the green filmmaker mistakenly convinced Chris to turn down the role because of the weak script and Sonnenfeld’s inexperience in the director’s seat. According to Parade, the opportunity cost for passing on the Agent J character from the Men in Black series tallied $125 million. O’Donnell probably wishes he had a neuralyzer to erase the memory of this missed opportunity.

Angela Jolie and Natalie Portman ($70 million)

2013’s Gravity had garnered a buzz during pre-production. In a 2010 Deadline article, it was reported that the film was in turmoil after Angelina Jolie passed on the role after the script was swapped between studios. Warner Bros. was prepared to offer the leading role to recent Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, but she turned down the offer due to scheduling conflicts.

The role and an Oscar nomination ultimately fell into Sandra Bullock’s lap after she accepted the part of Ryan Stone in Gravity. The Hollywood Reporter estimated Bullock’s earnings for the film hovered around $70 million. The $70 million figure is more than Natalie Portman’s current estimated net worth and is twice the amount as Jolie’s highest-paid role as Thena in the MCU’s Eternals.

Russell Crowe ($100 million)

Following his performance in Gladiator, Russell Crowe became a highly touted commodity for Hollywood blockbusters. It’s no surprise that Peter Jackson gave the Academy Award winner a phone call to court him for the role of Aragon in The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings.

In a Howard Stern interview, Crowe mentioned he felt skeptical that Jackson truly wanted him for the part because of Jackson’s subtle inflections during his recruitment pitch. Crowe trusted his gut and declined the role. Guts lie, but numbers do not, and in the same interview, Crowe confirms that he turned down 10% of the film’s backend ticket sales, netting a loss close to $100 million.

Will Smith ($250 million)

Matrix is regarded as an iconic film that revolutionized the action genre and filmmaking as a whole. Will Smith posted an explanation on why he turned down the role of Neo to pursue Wild Wild West and credited the lapse in judgment to confusion surrounding the directors’ bullet time special effects description.

The silver lining is that Will Smith’s wife would go on to secure a role in the Matrix sequels, but sadly, the Smith family is still short of the $250 million Keanu Reeves made from the first three Matrix films. The Academy Award-winning Will Smith dodges paydays just as well as Neo dodges bullets.

Matt Damon ($250 million)

The multi-million dollar mistake by Matt Damon with Avatar has become a legend and is the topic of every press junket he participates in. When Damon was approached by James Cameron to star in his upcoming film with blue aliens, Cameron offered the actor 10% of the box office profits. Damon declined to focus on his portrayal as Jason Bourne in the Bourne franchise.

After Avatar’s release, it went on to top the charts as the highest-grossing film of all time, with $2.9 billion in ticket sales. GQ estimates Damon’s moral obligation to the Bourne series cost him $250 million.

