DreamWorks has presented itself as a more adult alternative to the Walt Disney Corporation for almost thirty years. Using more adult-oriented jokes and stories touching on strong themes relatable to all ages, they have established numerous successful franchises. Sometimes when they write a fairy-tale film of their own, it even manages to out-Disney Disney, like with their most recent film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

DreamWorks and Disney have also shared a good number of voice actors and celebrity stars between their two companies. While it's likely just a case of the right person being hired for the job, it sometimes results in fun comparisons between characters they voice between the two companies.

1 Jim Cummings

With a nearly forty-year career, Jim Cummings is one of the most well-known and prolific voice actors of all time. He has voiced over four hundred characters, many of whom have been in Disney films and shows. His most famous is Winnie the Pooh, which he inherited from the legendary Sterling Holloway.

In order to cement themselves as anti-Disney, DreamWorks was sure to get Cummings to voice several characters in their early productions. In The Road to El Dorado, he played a terrifying adaptation of the Spanish conquistador, Hernán Cortés. A year later, he voiced Lord Farquaad's captain in Shrek, where his main job was to round up fairy tale creatures for re-location.

2 Susanne Blakeslee

Though her name might not be as familiar with audiences as some others on the list, Susanne Blakeslee has voiced a number of familiar characters from the 90s and 2000s. Her most recognizable come from The Fairly Odd Parents, where she voices both Wanda and Mrs. Turner. With Disney, she has taken over voicing many of their female villains, including Maleficent, the Evil Queen, and Lady Tremaine.

Blakeslee appears in Shrek the Third, where she once again voices Snow White's evil stepmother. She teams up with Prince Charming (Rupert Everette) to take over Far Far Away, and helps imprison her stepdaughter with other princesses. It's a nice Easter Egg for those who recognize Blakeslee for her Disney work.

3 Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson is one of the most multi-faceted people to appear on this list. Before moving to the United States of America, Ferguson was a drummer in several punk rock bands, did standup comedy in Glasgow, and had a successful career in musical theater. In America, he found success as a talk show host and actor in films.

Ferguson's career with Disney includes television roles such as NOS-4-A2 on Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and voicing Owl in 2011's Winny the Pooh. However, his most recognizable role in animation comes from DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon franchise. There, he plays Gobber the Belch, the friendly if at times crass blacksmith who serves as Hiccup's mentor and best friend to his father, Stoick.

4 John Goodman

Called one of the finest actors by Vanity Fair in 2014, John Goodman has had a long and successful career in television and film. His largest television success was on Rosanne, where he won a Golden Globe Award and seven Emmy Award Nominations for Best Actor. In the 1990s, he transitioned into film and has had several successful roles working with the Coen Brothers.

Goodman has voiced several characters for Disney, including Pacha in The Emperor's New Groove, and Big Daddy LaBouff in The Princess and The Frog. For DreamWorks, he voiced the southern lawyer, Layton T. Montgomery, in The Bee Movie. While not a major role, Goodman does a wonderful job, which helps the film achieve its status as an internet meme.

5 Eddie Murphy

After helping to revitalize Saturday Night Live in the 80s, Eddie Murphy went on to have a prolific career in entertainment. He released three albums between 1985 and 1993 and his standup comedy of this era is still regarded as some of the best standup of all time. His film career has been a bit up and down, particularly in the 2000s.

Two of Murphy's most iconic roles came from Disney and DreamWorks. For the former, he voiced the wise-cracking Chinese dragon, Mushu, in 1998s Mulan. For the latter, he voiced Donkey in 2001's Shrek, and won audiences for his funny jokes and genuine friendship with the titular ogre.

6 Mel Gibson

Image via Saban Films

Originally from Australia, Mel Gibson saw a successful film career both in his birth country and America. He has starred in a number of hit films, including Gallipoli, Braveheart, and the Lethal Weapon and Mad Max franchises. Though he had a time of controversy following The Passion of the Christ, recent years have seen him make a small comeback.

Gibson's time with Disney saw him play John Smith in Pocahontas. Due to his attractive design and portrayal as a good-hearted explorer, the character was another example of the film altering historical events that resulted in its status as one of Disney's worst received films. His time at DreamWorks was better, where he played Rocky the rooster in their collaboration with Aardman Animation, Chicken Run.

7 Awkwafina

Image via Marvel Studios

Nora Lum, known professionally as Awkwafina, is recent rising star among entertainers. In 2012, her song "My Vag" became a viral hit, which paved the way for an album released in 2014. Following some work on MTV, she transitioned into acting in films such as Neighbors 2: Sorority's Rising, Crazy Rich Asians, and Jumaji 2: The Next Level.

Awkwafina lent her voice to Disney as Sisu in Raya and the Last Dragon. A year later, she appeared as Ms. Tarantula in DreamWorks' The Bad Guys. Of the two, her style of comedy worked better for Tarantula, as it fit the tone of a buddy-heist film better than an epic quest to safe the world.

8 Eddie Izzard

Image via Prime

Eddie Izzard has been called a lost Python by a surviving member of Monty Python's Flying Circus, John Cleese. When not showcasing her diverse acting range in film, she is either running in politics or performing stand-up. In recent years, Izzard refers to herself as gender-fluid.

Izzard has had a successful career as a voice actor in recent decades. For Disney, she voiced Reepicheep, the brave and chivalrous mouse in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and Nigel the koala in The Wild. For DreamWorks, he played the elderly explorer turned philanthropist, Burnish, is Abominable.

9 Patrick Warburton

Image via Columbia Pictures Television

Thanks to his deep voice and comedic delivery, Patrick Warburton is easily recognized and beloved by most audiences. His comedic talent could be seen in shows like Seinfeld, The Tick, and Less Than Perfect. He has also lent his voice to several animated projects, including The Venture Bros and Family Guy.

Warburton lent his voice to Disney in television shows like Buzz Lightyear of Star Commandand Kim Possible. His most famous Dinsey roll is Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove and it's sequels. He'd team up with Jerry Seinfeld again in Bee Movie where he plays Ken, the only person baffled and enraged by a bee dating his fiancé.

10 Matthew Broderick

Image via Amazon Studios

Well known for his film roles like War Games and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Matthew Broderick has had a long and successful career in theater. In 1983, he became the youngest actor to win a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Brighton. His Broadway and Hollywood careers would merge when he starred alongside Nathan Lane in Mel Brook's play and remake of his 1967 classic, The Producers.

Disney fans will recognize Broderick as the voice of adult Simba in The Lion King. It was yet another chance to work alongside Lane, who played Timone, and the film became the highest grossing traditionally animated film. For DreamWorks, he voiced Adam Flayman, the best friend to Jerry Seinfeld's character in Bee Movie, who is internet-famous for taking up a human-sized hospital bed when he is hurt.

