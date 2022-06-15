Producing dozens of films a year, Hallmark Channel is known for keeping its movies within its own circle of stars — which is why you can find the Queen of Hallmark Lacey Chabert in over 30 romance and Countdown to Christmas flicks. But often, the actors you see in these romcoms were once known for sitcoms.

From Full House favorites to Nickelodeonstars to some of Ted's many ex-girlfriends on How I Met Your Mother, these actors made the career switch from comedy shows to Hallmark movies.

Candace Cameron Bure

Actress Candace Cameron Bure has always been best remembered as the eldest of the Tanner daughters on Full House, reprising her role of DJ Tanner 30 years later on the show's Netflix reboot Fuller House.

In between her two memorable stints as DJ, Bure went from sitcom star to romcom star when she began starring in several Hallmark Channel romance and Christmas films. Bure later led the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries series Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, starring in a total of 18 films as the titular character Aurora Teagarden.

Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar rose to fame as a teenager for her role as Kevin Arnold's love interest Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years and later appeared on popular sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and The Big Bang Theory.

The actress didn't just stick to comedy. McKellar began her Hallmark career in 2015, starring in over a dozen films for the network, including eight Christmas movies such as Christmas at Dollywood alongside country music icon Dolly Parton.

Andrew Walker

Although Andrew Walker has starred in over 20 Hallmark films with several of the channel's leading ladies since his debut on the network in 2012, the actor has been no stranger to sitcoms in his career.

Not only did Walker appear in episodes of The Big Bang Theory and Reba, but he had a recurring role on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch opposite Melissa Joan Hart's famous character as her co-worker Cole Harper for 10 episodes.

Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin got her big break at just 5 years old as Stephanie Tanner on Full House for eight successful seasons and later reprised her beloved role for the show's reboot Fuller House on Netflix.

The actress followed in her on-screen older sister Candance Cameron Bure's footsteps in 2017 when she made her Hallmark Channel debut in Finding Santa, going on to star in two more Christmas films and a romcom.

Carlos PenaVega

Triple threat performer Carlos PenaVega — known then as Carlos Pena — got his big break on Nickelodeon's hit comedy Big Time Rush that followed the fictional-turned-real-life boy band of the same name.

After the series came to an end in 2013 and the actor married actress Alexa Vega, the two joined forces on Hallmark Channel and began starring in movies together like Enchanted Christmas and the Picture Perfect Mysteries film series.

Alexa PenaVega

Back when she was known as Alexa Vega, the actress made memorable appearances on comedies like The Middle and Big Time Rush, as well as held the leading role in Ruby and the Rockits alongside Austin Butler and the late David Cassidy.

The actress jumped from sitcoms to Hallmark Channel in 2017, starring both solo and with her real-life husband Carlos Penavega in several romcoms and mystery films.

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams may be remembered for her recurring role on How I Met Your Mother as Victoria, the girlfriend of Ted, which she played for 15 episodes over the show's nine seasons.

You can catch Williams a lot more on Hallmark Channel, starring in a dozen movies since 2015, including eight Christmas films, two of which she co-starred in with her real-life actress sister Kimberly Williams of Father of the Bride fame.

Trevor Donovan

After his days of drama as Jeremy Horton on Days of Our Lives and Teddy Montgomery on 90210, Trevor Donovan switched over to sitcoms with a recurring role on Melissa and Joey in 2013 as Mel's love interest Austin.

After his Hallmark Channel debut in 2012, Donovan's next appearance on the network came in 2016, and he went on to star in seven more autumn, winter, and Christmas films.

Luke Macfarlane

While Luke Macfarlane has starred in over a dozen Hallmark films with leading ladies like Erin Krakow, Alexa Penavega and Candace Cameron Bure, the actor held a main role in a 2013 sitcom, with plans of doing it again soon on Apple TV+.

Macfarlane starred as Jason Howell in the one and only season of Canadian sitcom Satisfaction, and is set to star as Charlie in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Platonic alongside Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Autumn Reeser

Autumn Reeser has become a memorable name on Hallmark Channel for her roles in over a dozen films with the network, including the three-part film series The Wedding Veil with fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and soap opera star Alison Sweeney.

The actress once held a recurring role on FOXsitcom Grounded For Life as Alison, the best friend of Lily who her brother Jimmy has a crush on.

