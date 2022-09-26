Whether it's a mad person stalking a small town with a knife, a man made entirely of sand or even an animated character, audiences love a good villain.

They may be entirely evil or maybe just a little misunderstood, but the best villains captivate audiences in a way that few other characters can. Certain actors embody villains in a way that few others can. Simply put, they are bad to the bone.

Alan Rickman

Few actors can be as iconically sinister as the late Alan Rickman. The actor is best remembered for his villainous roles, be that facing off against John McClane (Bruce Willis) or spending years undercover as a member of Voldermort's (Ralph Fiennes) death eaters.

Rickman was an immensely talented actor, and it seems obvious now that the reason no Die Hard sequel ever lived up to the original was that they couldn't find a villain as brilliant and dangerous as Rickman's Hans Gruber. Though Snape was - for the most part - seen as a villain in the Harry Potter franchise, he will always be remembered for the heartbreaking scene in which he finally admitted his true feelings for Lily Potter.

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving is an actor who often disappears into his roles. As such, the less committed cinephiles might not recognize his name, but would surely recognize his face (even if it is covered in bright red prosthetics).

Across the last few decades, Weaving has squared off against some of the most famous heroes pop culture has to offer. He's exchanged punches with Captain America (Chris Evans) and gone toe-to-toe with Neo (Keanu Reeves) in The Matrix. It is sad, however, that the actor did not return to either the role of Red Skull or Agent Smith in the sequels that followed.

Christopher Lee

The fact that Christopher Lee faced off against Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Gandalf (Ian McKellan) is a testament to the villainous quality the actor carried.

Lee's presence demanded the attention of the audience whenever he graced the scene, and his subtle menace made him a threat to whoever opposed him (even Yoda). Though fans will likely always be divided on the Star Wars prequel trilogy, many would agree that they could have benefited from more Count Dooku and even more Lee.

Javier Bardem

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Javier Bardem has played so many unforgettable villains that it's difficult to pick a favorite. His extraordinary chemistry with Daniel Craig's 007 made Silva one of the greatest Bond villains. His expressionless demeanor in No Country For Old Men made Anton Chigurh one of the most iconic villains of recent times.

And, if we're being honest, he was wasted in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. That does not detract from the actor's string of incredible antagonists, and based on The Good Boss, Bardem hasn't grown tired of playing the bad guy just yet.

Christoph Waltz

The opening scene of Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Bastards is a masterclass in filmmaking. It's unbearably tense, beautifully shot, and introduces audiences to a villain they will never forget in the form of Christoph Waltz's Col. Hans Landa.

Unlike many villains, Landa isn't feared because of his strength or bravery; he's feared because of his intelligence. It came as a surprise to absolutely no one that Waltz won an Academy Award for his unbelievable performance. It's just a shame that he wasn't given a villain with a similar level of depth for his role in the James Bond franchise.

Mads Mikkelsen

Image via MGM Pictures

On the subject of Bond villains, it's about time to mention Mads Mikkelsen's cold and calculated Le Chiffre. As is often the case with Bond villains, Casino Royale opted to give Le Chiffre a physical impairment to identify him as the villain. This being that he often wept blood.

This added to the character's mystery and menace while also reminding audiences that he is just a human, and should he lose the poker game, he will likely lose his life too. Mikkelsen has gone on to play a number of other villains throughout his decorated career, including squaring off against Doctor Strange in his first solo film.

Kathy Bates

Villains just don't come scarier than Annie Wilkes. Kathy Bates' portrayal of an obsessive, unhinged, and incredibly dangerous super-fan is one of the most original and terrifying villains to ever grace the screen.

Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, Misery gave Bates a chance to showcase her acting range, jumping from loving and caring to hostile and sadistic from moment to moment. The film never quite managed to capture the novel's sense of claustrophobia, but Bates certainly captured what makes Annie Wilkes tick. She has since played several villains in various seasons of American Horror Story.

Lena Headey

Portraying a villainous character for the better part of a decade is no mean feat. You have to walk a fine line between despicable and relatable, ensuring that the audience constantly understands why the character is behaving as they are. Lena Headey effortlessly walked this line during her eight-year tenure on Game Of Thrones, often showing vulnerability and desperation to allow the audience to better understand her character's motives.

Though the final season of the show tainted the series for a lot of fans, Headey's incredible performances throughout should not be forgotten. Neither should her antagonistic turn as Ma-Ma in the criminally underrated Dredd.

John Malkovich

Image via Saban Films

John Malkovich has played the bad guy more times than we can count. What's most impressive about his villainous turns, however, is that his characters are often entirely different from one another. This isn't an example of typecasting. Instead, it's a testament to the energy and subtle threat Malkovich can exude at any moment.

He's lent his voice to an animated octopus squaring off against the Penguins Of Madagascar. He's hatched an evil plot to become the King of England in Johnny English. And in Con Air, well, let's just say that if you haven't seen Con Air, you're making a huge mistake.

Gary Oldman

Image via Columbia Pictures

When audiences think of Gary Oldman, they don't automatically picture a villain, as is the case with many actors who portray villains. More likely, we think of Commissioner Gordon in The Dark Knight or Sirius Black in Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban. But if you look closely at his filmography, you'll see that Oldman loves playing the villain, particularly if they're cruel, unredeemable characters.

He's almost unrecognizable in his role as Dracula, and the same can be said for his turn as Drexl Spivey in True Romance. One thing's for sure when it comes to a Gary Oldman villain; they're all horrific characters that will likely make it difficult for you to fall asleep afterward.

