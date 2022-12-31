2022 was a huge year for TV and cinema, with many projects delivering thrills, laughs, and scares for global audiences. It was a great year for actors, too, with many talented, hard-working stars delivering performances that will be remembered for years to come.

There are many ways to define an actor's success, be that critical acclaim or box-office appeal, but mostly the quality of a performance is best assessed by how it makes you (the audience) feel. And for the actors on this list, it's safe to say they certainly made us feel a whole host of emotions this year.

Jenna Ortega

2022 was a breakout year for Jenna Ortega. Not only did she show herself to be one of the best examples of a modern-day scream queen with her exceptional performances in both X and Scream, but she also showed that she has the ability to carry an entire series of TV with her memorable performance as the titular character in the mini-series Wednesday.

Having mostly starred in ensemble casts, Wednesday gave the actor her first experience in a leading role. Although, based on the quality of her zany performance, you'd think she's been carrying films and TV series single-handedly for a decade. With Scream IV and a second series of Wednesday likely on the way, too, Ortega will be dominating both the big and small screen for many years to come.

Mia Goth

Given that we're on the subject of modern-day scream queens, we simply have to mention Mia Goth, who starred in two of the most interesting and unique horror films of the last decade in a single year, X and Pearl. After playing the final girl in X, Goth went on to play a younger version of X's antagonistic old lady Pearl in the unexpected prequel.

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell has always balanced his blockbuster movies with smaller, independent projects, and 2022 was no different for the talented Irish actor. He appeared in both The Batman and reunited with his In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Though he may have been unrecognizable in Matt Reeves' superhero film, the menacing quality of his performance was enough to reassure audiences that it really was Farrell under the makeup. As for his performance in Martin McDonagh's newest film, well, let's just say there's a reason he's considered a major front-runner for the upcoming awards season.

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright had one of the most difficult jobs in acting this year; she had to take on the mantle of the Black Panther after the tragic passing of the beloved and iconic Chadwick Boseman. For most actors, this would have been an impossible task, but Letitia's vulnerability and courage led to the most impressive superhero movie performance of 2022.

David Harbour

Given its record-breaking arrival on Netflix and the critical and commercial praise that accompanied it, almost any of the cast of Stranger Things season four could have made it onto this list. But nobody else in that cast could bring such a fresh take to a character as important as Santa Claus.

Violent Night showed audiences David Harbour at his gory best, wise-cracking and eyeball-stabbing his way through an instant Christmas classic. It may not be fun for all the family, but the new Christmas flick cemented Harbour's status as a tremendous leading man.

Tom Cruise

He may have only starred in one film in 2022, but in typical Tom Cruise fashion, one movie was more than enough for him to remind the world why many consider him to be the last great movie star. Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel three decades in the making, became the first Cruise movie to gross over a billion dollars.

Aubrey Plaza

As was the case with the first season, The White Lotus season two wowed audiences with its fraught relationships and well-developed character arcs. While many actors shone in their roles, none made quite as large an impression on the landscape of film and TV in 2022 as Aubrey Plaza.

In addition to The White Lotus, Plaza also starred in the under-appreciated animated comedy The Little Demon in addition to appearing in and producing Emily The Criminal, a film that truly highlighted her exceptional range.

Brendan Fraser

With awards season just around the corner, audiences should get used to seeing Brendan Fraser because he's going to be a major contender for the Best Actor award at just about every awards ceremony in the industry,

Zoe Saldaña

She may feel stuck working on major franchises, but audiences just can't seem to get enough of Zoe Saldaña and her beloved returning characters. None of these characters made as big an impact on 2022's pop culture as the return of Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she delivered one of the best mo-cap performances of all time.

Beyond just the mouthwatering success of the long-awaited Avatar sequel, Saldaña also made a huge impression with her performances in both The Adam Project and the much-loved yet underseen mini-series From Scratch.

Michelle Yeoh

Many consider the mind-bending Everything Everywhere All At Once to be the best film of 2022, and most of those people also consider Michelle Yeoh's remarkable performance to the best thing about the movie. Her performance as Evelyn Wang manages to be, across the film's runtime, hopeless, hopeful, vulnerable, strong, hilarious and, most impressively, absolutely kick ass.

Yeoh made a similarly impressive impression on the small screen too, starring in the lead role in the spin-off series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The series may not be loved by fans, but there's no debate about the quality of Yeoh's performance.

