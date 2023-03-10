The 95th Academy Awards will air on March 12th, honoring the best artists, creators, and performers in the film industry. This year's impressive list of nominees features a wide range of talent, especially in the performance categories. Some actresses (Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams) have been nominated multiple times, while others (like Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis) have their very first shot at Oscars glory.

Throughout the history of the ceremony, categories have always been comprised of both veterans and newcomers. While sometimes the competition leans towards seasoned fan-favorites, it is not uncommon for first-time nominees to walk away with a win. From established actors finally getting recognition, like JK Simmons, to novices in their first film role, like Anna Paquin, some performers particularly stand out in the collection of winners.

10 JK Simmons

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Prior to his win in 2015 for Damien Chazelle's Whiplash, Simmons already had a prominent and respected career in Hollywood. Most notably, he appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies as J. Jonah Jameson, a role which he has now since reprised in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

In Whiplash, Simmons plays Terence Fletcher, a vicious and unforgiving jazz teacher at an elite music conservatory who is a controversial figure due to the physical and mental abuse he puts his students through. Simmons' performance is a brutally honest portrayal of the merciless musician, made all the more impressive by the surprising sense of empathy he can evoke from viewers.

9 Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o has made name for herself by starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of the decade, including Us and Black Panther. Her breakout role in 2013's 12 Years a Slave earned her her first and only Oscar nomination - a devastating film that might even be qualified as too heartbreaking to watch more than once.

Based on the real-life memoir of Solomon Northup, the story follows the horrific journey of an innocent African American who spent 12 years enslaved on a Louisiana plantation. Nyong'o's poignant performance resulted in a Best Supporting Actress well-earned win.

8 Ariana DeBose

Image from West Side Story via 20th Century Studios

Stephen Spielberg undertook the challenge of breathing life into West Side Story, an old classic that demanded to be reimagined with a modern lens. The end result was a fresh take on one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time that featured plenty of up-and-coming talent, like Ariana DeBose.

The film is a retelling of Romeo and Juliet set in New York in the late 1950s. After spending years on the Broadway stage, DeBose's transition to Hollywood earned her an Oscar for her captivating performance as Anita, a role that won Rita Moreno the same award back in 1962.

7 Daniel Day-Lewis

Image via Palace Pictures

Before retiring from acting in 2017, Daniel Day-Lewis gave some of the most memorable and breathtaking performances in film. From There Will Be Blood to Lincoln, Day-Lewis' style of method acting earned him widespread acclaim for his unbelievable commitment to the roles he inhabited.

My Left Foot tells the story of Christy Brown, an artist with cerebral palsy who is paralyzed aside from his ability to control his left foot. Day-Lewis' performance remains one of his best and remains a prime example of how his sheer dedication to the craft made him one of Hollywood's finest and most decorated actors.

6 Eddie Redmayne

Image via Working Title Films

Eddie Redmayne is a multi-talented actor of both film and stage, whose impressive resume boasts everything from movie musicals, like Les Miserables, to blockbuster franchises, like Fantastic Beasts. His first Oscar nomination led to a win for his dignified and compassionate portrayal of Stephen Hawking.

The Theory of Everything tells the story of the renowned theoretical physicist and his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and subsequent rise to scientific success. Although it's accuracy regarding Hawking's real story is questionable, Redmayne's performance remains an unforgettable depiction of perseverance and forgiveness.

5 Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews received a nomination and a win for her first-ever film role as the titular character in Disney's 1964 classic, Mary Poppins. As one of the most memorable movie musicals of the Golden Age, Mary Poppins remains so unforgettable mainly in thanks to Andrews' performance.

Based on the book series by P.L. Travers, the film follows a magical nanny who arrives to help unite a dysfunctional family who seems to have lost the spark of what makes life wonderful. Andrews' acting and musical chops allowed her to deliver a stoic yet heartwarming portrayal of an iconic character.

4 Mahershala Ali

Image via A24

Although the 2016 Oscars may often be remembered for one of the most awkward mix-ups in awards show history, it still celebrated some truly spectacular cinematic achievements. One of those achievements being Moonlight, a gripping coming-of-age film written and directed by Barry Jenkins.

The film follows three chapters in the life of Chiron, a Black boy coming to terms with difficult aspects of his sexuality and identity. Mahershala Ali only appears in the first section of the film, with only 20 minutes of screen time in the near 2 hours movie. Nonetheless, his performance earned him a Best Supporting Actor win and status as one of the industry's most illustrious actors.

3 Jennifer Hudson

After participating in Season Three of American Idol, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame as a recording artist and, eventually, a movie star, as well. She has since been crowned the youngest woman to become an EGOT winner, having won all four major entertainment awards (an Emmy, an Oscar, a Grammy, and a Tony).

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, Dreamgirls tells the story of a rising Motown music group and the tribulations and manipulations they encounter during their rise and fall from grace. Hudson's showstopping number, "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", undoubtedly secured her win, earning her a coveted "O" in her EGOT.

2 F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham earned his first and only Oscar for his performance as Antonio Salieri in the 1984 adaptations of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus. He most recently starred in Season Two of The White Lotus, as a key member of one of TV's greatest ensemble casts.

Although the film is named after the legendary composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the story is, surprisingly, told through the perspective of his rival, Salieri. Abraham is the driving force of the film, as he guides audiences through the epic story. The power and poise in his performance led to a well-deserved Best Actor win.

1 Anna Paquin

Nowadays, Paquin is most known for her Golden Globe-winning turn as Sookie Stackhouse on True Blood. However, back in 1993, she gained critical acclaim for her performance in Jane Campion's The Piano. After winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at merely 11 years, Paquin's career has only continued to grow since.

Paquin's role in The Piano made her the second youngest Oscar winner in history - an impressive feat for her first major acting gig. The movie follows a mute woman who exclusively expresses herself through music and sign language and her daughter who serves as her interpreter. Paquin's memorable performance demonstrates a gravitas and maturity that is beyond her years.

