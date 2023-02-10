Award season is in full swing and actors know a good way to get a nomination is to diversify their resume. There has been a long line of actors turned directors that have won Oscars. The likes of Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood and Kevin Costner have set the bar for auteur filmmaking.

RELATED: 10 Great Actors With Multiple Oscar Nominations, But No Wins

In addition to directing, many A-listers have turned to producing and writing in hopes to snag the coveted award. Musicians who make the transition from musical artist to actor often have the opportunity to bring their musical talents to film, which has led to many nominations as well.

1 Taika Waititi

Before becoming a household name, this New Zealander started out as an actor and comedian.Taika Waititi wrote and directed the 2007 comedy Eagle Vs. Shark, and continued to churn out consistent indies for a decade. In 2017, he hit the mainstream with Thor: Ragnorak.

Waititi wrote, directed, produced and starred in Jojo Rabbit, which won him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Recently, he's won acclaim for his role as Blackbeard in HBO's Our Flag Means Death. Next he will be writing and directing an adaptation of Time Bandits for Apple+, and an untitled Star Wars project.

2 Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele started out as a performer on MadTV, which lead to the sketch comedy series Key & Peele. He was featured in comedic projects from Drunk History to Workaholics. The success of Key & Peele allowed both Peele and Keegan-Michael Key to co-star in Keanu in 2016 which he co-wrote and produced.

In 2018 Peele turned to horror, he wrote, directed and produced the critically acclaimed Get Out, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Screen Play. Since his horror films Us and Nope have developed a wide following. He has expanded his producing portfolio to include shows like Hunters andLovecraft Country.

3 Emma Thompson

Image via Amazon Studios

Emma Thompson is one of those legendary actresses who instantly adds credibility to any of her projects. She is mostly known for her roles in the Harry Potter franchise, Love, Actually, and Nanny McPhee. She won her first Oscar in 1992 for her performance in Howard's End.

RELATED: The Top 10 'Best Picture' Oscar Winners of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

In 1995 Thompson starred in and wrote Sense and Sensibility, based on the book by Jane Austen and directed by Ang Lee. She was nominated in the Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay categories, she won the latter. She continues to win acclaim for her performances in Late Nightand Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

4 Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed is an actor, rapper and activist best known for his roles in Nightcrawler and Rogue One. His performance in HBO's The Night Of won him an Emmy in 2016. He was nominated for Best Actor in 2021 for his performance in The Sound of Metal, in which he plays a drummer who is losing his hearing.

As a rapper, Ahmed has earned critical acclaim and success on his own and with the hip-hop group Swet Shop Boys. Ahmed's second studio album, The Long Goodbye was accompanied by a short that won him the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film in 2022. This year he will lend his voice to the upcoming Nimona and star in the sci-fi romance Fingernails.

5 Common

NEVER HAVE I EVER (L to R) COMMON as DR. JACKSON in episode 206 of NEVER HAVE I EVER Cr. ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX © 2021

Is there anything Common can't do? The rapper, actor, producer, writer and activist started his acting well into his music career. He has starred in films like Smokin Aces, Suicide Squad, and John Wick: Chapter 2.

In 2015, he starred as James Bevel in the Ava DuVernay film Selma and teamed up with John Legend to write "Glory" which won them an Oscar for Best Original Song. He was nominated in the same category three years later for "Stand Up For Something" from the film Marshall. Next, he will star in the Apple+ series Wool, Charlie Day'sFool's Paradise and the action thriller Breathe.

6 Lady Gaga

Grammy winner and pop music icon Lady Gaga dove headfirst into dramatic roles starting with 2015's American Horror Story: Hotel. In 2018, she starred in A Star Is Born alongside director Bradley Cooper. Not only did she receive a nomination for Best Actress, but she won Best Original Song for the hit "Shallow."

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Have Appeared in the Most Best Picture Winners

In 2021 Gaga starred as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's crime biopic House of Gucci. She was nominated again in 2023 for Best Original Song, Top Gun: Maverick's "Hold My Hand." Next, Gaga will take on the role of Harley Quinn in Todd Phillip's Joker: Folie a' Deuxopposite Joaquin Phoenix.

7 Bret McKenzie

Image via HBO

Bret McKenzie is known for being one half of the duo Flight of the Conchords. From 2007 to 2009 he and Jermaine Clement starred in their own HBO series, which featured the pair's comedic songs. McKenzie appears periodically as an actor, most notably in The Lord of The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit.

McKenzie's talent for songwriting won him an Oscar in 2011 for the song "Man or Muppet" from the film The Muppets. He continues to write songs for films like the upcoming Bob The Musical, Moonland and Emmet The Otter's Jug-Band Christmas.

8 Billy Bob Thornton

Image via Miramax Films

Known for starring in films like Armageddon, A Simple Plan and Bad Santa, Billy Bob Thornton is also a writer and director. In 1996, he wrote, directed and starred in Sling Blade. That year he was nominated for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay winning the latter category.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Directors Who Have Never Won an Oscar For Best Director

Thornton has gone on to co-write and direct many feature films including, Daddy and Them and Jayne Mansfield's Car. From 2016 to 2021 he starred in Amazon Studio's Goliath, followed by Paramount+'s 1883. In 2022, he co-starred in Netflix's The Grey Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

9 George Clooney

Image via Paramount Pictures

There's no question about George Clooney's Oscar status. He won Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for his role in Syriana. He's a household name starring in films like Batman and Robin, O Brother Where Art Thou and Ocean's Eleven.

Clooney won a second Oscar in 2012 for producing Argo, alongside Ben Affleck. As a filmmaker, he has written and directed critically acclaimed films like Good Night, and Good Luckand The Monuments Men. Next, he will co-produce and star alongside Brad Pitt in Wolves for Apple+.

10 Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand is most well known for her portrayal of pregnant police chief, Marge Gunderson, in the dark comedy Fargo. Her performance earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in 1997. She was also nominated in 2001 for her role in Almost Famous, and in 2006 for North Country.

In 2018, she won her second Oscar for Best Actress in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She won Best Actress for a third time in 2021 for Nomadland, the film also won Best Picture, earning her first award as a producer. She is up for a second Oscar for producing the film Women Talking at the 2023 Academy Awards.

NEXT: 10 Best Picture Wins At The Oscars That Impacted Movie History