A great Hollywood name leaves a lasting impression; a catchy name is a big part of the actor's brand. Most fans know big stars like Marilyn Monroe and John Wayne but don't know that their given names are Norma Jean Baker and Marion Robert Morrison, respectively. These are two of the most iconic performers in entertainment history, and both decided that their titles needed to be spiffed up a bit if they were going to be sprawled across the big screen in films. Some have to change their names because there is someone in the business who already claims the moniker—sorry, Michael Keaton, but there's already a Michael Douglas. Others simply add an initial that makes the sound and sight of the name much more memorable and easy to roll off the tongue.

Some of the biggest A-listers of today and eras gone by have changed their names for a variety of reasons. Top performers like Jennifer Aniston, Audrey Hepburn, and Joaquin Phoenix are just a few of the current and former stars who ditched their birth names and went with something more Tinseltown-friendly and made for a prettier marquee. Here are some of the most surprising name changes going all the way back to the Golden Age of the industry to the movie stars of today.

10 Jennifer Anniston

Real Name: Jennifer Anastassakis

One of everyone's favorite "Friends" definitely made the right call to shorten her somewhat lengthy name. Jennifer Aniston rose to prominence with the hit NBC show and has gone on to have a spectacular career post Friends with memorable performances in comedies like We're the Millers and a triumphant return to the small screen as anchor Alex Levy in the current AppleTV+ hit The Morning Show.

Of proud Greek ancestry and the daughter of daytime soap legend John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston was born Jennifer Anastassakis. It's a lovely name with a lot of 'S's, but it would have been problematic to pronounce for her throngs of fans that will remember the illustrious actor as Rachel Green, the young professional who worked and then hung out at Central Perk. Three syllables are much easier to tackle than the five in her birth name.

9 Winona Ryder

Real name: Winona Horowitz

The star of Edward Scissorhands, Heathers, and Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder is among the greatest stars of the 80s and 90s. A two-time Oscar nominee, Ryder starred in numerous box office hits, cementing her legacy as a defining Gen X star. Her career took a downturn in the late 90s and early 2000s, but Ryder returned to the peak of success with Netflix's sci-fi hit Stranger Things.

The actress ditched her real last name, Winona Horowitz, for something far cooler and more memorable. It's hard to blame her, as Winona Ryder just sounds like the name of one of the most successful actors of the last 35 years. Nothing against Horowitz, but Ryder just slides off the tongue—especially when it follows a slick, instantly striking moniker like Winona. Audiences are waiting with bated breath for Season 5 of Stranger Things, Winona!

8 Natalie Portman

Real Name: Natalie Hershlag

Oscar winner Natalie Portman is in the prime of her career after having killed it in films like Black Swan, The Professional, Thor, and the Star Wars trilogy sequel. A major movie star with an enviable resumé, Portman has been working for three decades, collecting numerous awards and starring in many box-office hits. Recently, she was seen in Todd Haynes' May December, which she also produced.

Portman's real name is Natalie Hershlag. While there is undoubtedly a line of proud Hershlags that came before Portman and may very well continue after her, it just isn't the glitzy name that matches the beautiful and intelligent star. Neta-Lee may have actually been a very cool outlier of a first name, so it's a little disappointing that she changed it up a little for the more recognizable Natalie.

7 Jamie Foxx

Real Name: Eric Marlon Bishop

Jamie Foxx's dynamic blend of believability as an action player with his comedic background and timing make the actor a sought-after talent who will always have roles coming his way. A native of Tyler, Texas, the In Living Color grad, star of Baby Driver, and Oscar winner for Ray went all in on a name upgrade. Because when you've got his pizzazz, you, too, would want that marquee to shine as brightly as possible.

Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop, a name that would have been okay on a movie poster. Heck, Marlon Bishop, Eric Marlon, and Eric Bishop would have worked fine, too. While his given name is fine and could've certainly worked as a stage name, Jamie Foxx with two Xs is hard to beat. Indeed, "Foxx" sounds cool, almost as much as the man carrying the name.

6 Olivia Wilde

Real Name: Olivia Cockburn

Olivia Wilde has gone from an apprentice to the brilliant but egotistical diagnostician Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) in House to acting, writing, directing, and producing her own motion pictures. The actress' directorial debut, 2019's Booksmart, was a spectacular coming-of-age movie, and while her follow-up, Don't Worry Darling, was less acclaimed, her credentials remain noteworthy.

This is a case where the name change was probably due to practical reasons. Olivia Wilde was born Olivia Cockburn, an unforgiving surname that would've probably led to some trouble in the long run. "Wilde" has a much better ring to it, especially tied to a soft name like "Olivia." The contrast between both makes it a distinct stage name that's hard to forget.

5 Vin Diesel

Real Name: Mark Sinclair

One of the best action stars of the new millennium, Vin Diesel is best known as the face of the immensely rewatchable Fast saga. He also shouldered the load on another successful franchise with his turn in the Riddick movies and a voice-acting stint in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Diesel continues to bring a physicality and tough guy mentality to his roles, becoming one of the most recognizable names in the action genre.

Here is a case study with a name just being too simple. Nobody would have a problem being named Mark Sinclair, would they? However, "Mark Sinclair" is not the name of a huge action star, but Vin Diesel? That sure is! And while the name sounds completely made up, there's nothing wrong with that. He went from an unremarkable name to one that's too theatrical, but his gamble paid off.

4 Meg Ryan

Real Name: Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra

The rom-com queen who established her bona fides in When Harry Met Sally and the notable 90s collaborations with Tom Hanks, Sleepless in Seattle, and You've Got Mail, Meg Ryan ruled the 20th century's last two decades. Ryan started to branch out more with roles in gritty noir westerns like Flesh and Bone as her career started to flourish, but she'll always be remembered as the girl next door.

Ryan has a real name so long that she would've needed to chop off part of it just to fit on the promotional posters, much less the limited marquee sign. Thus, she went from Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra to Meg Ryan, two short and sweet names that are incredibly easy to remember. Meg Ryan is the name of the girl next door, the approachable sweetheart everyone can fall in love with—and they did. Her birth name is lovely, but in Hollywood, brevity is the soul of wit.

3 Kirk Douglas

Real Name: Issur Danielovich

Kirk Douglas is true Hollywood royalty. He starred in over 100 films and TV shows, including unforgettable turns in Spartacus, Paths of Glory, 20,00 Leagues Under the Sea, and The Last Sunset. His purposeful swagger and rugged on-screen presence was truly one of a kind. He was among the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age before his passing in 2020.

He is the father of another legendary actor, Michael Douglas, who may be thanking his pops for switching out the less-than-glitzy name of Issur Danielovich for the much more rugged and sexy Kirk Douglas. The late actor was immensely talented and would have been a great actor with any name, but Kirk Douglas is synonymous with cinematic royalty. It's also the perfect name for the time, as he fit right in with the Stewarts and Bogarts of 1950s Hollywood.

2 Audrey Hepburn

Real Name: Audrey Ruston

The quintessential example of Hollywood glitz and unadulterated glamour,Audrey Hepburn is what most people think of when the term "Hollywood royalty" comes into the conversation. The star of classics like Breakfast at Tiffany's, who won an Oscar for Roman Holiday, is among classic Hollywood's greatest icons, thanks to her enduring beauty, poise, and talent.

Audrey Hepburn is not related to Katherine Hepburn, but she liked the name enough to snatch it. Can anyone imagine the elegant movie star going under the moniker Audrey Ruston? Hepburn is an elegant, upper-class-sounding surname, perfect for the image of sophisticated beauty Audrey cultivated with her films. Ms. Hepburn has had a lasting effect not only on the film industry but on current fashion trends as well, cementing her enduring legacy in pop culture.

1 Joaquin Phoenix

Real Name: Rafael Bottom

Arguably the biggest A-list actor in Hollywood these days, Joaquin Phoenix's star has never burned brighter. The protagonist of films like Joker, Napoleon, Beau Is Afraid, Her, and an eagerly anticipated DC Universe sequel, Joker Folie à Deux, Phoenix has one of the catchiest and "Hollywoodiest" names in the world. As many might've guessed it, it's quite on purpose.

Phoenix's given name was Joaquin Rafael Bottom. However, his family changed their last name to "Phoenix" when he was a child to honor the mythical bird that symbolizes rebirth and reinvention. Joaquin Phoenix is an incredible name, cool and remarkably potent. It certainly helped with Phoenix's meteoric rise to the top of Mount Tinseltown, although his talent is undeniable. The actor has made his hay in a variety of genres and proved his versatility over the last decade.

