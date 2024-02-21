The Academy Awards have been running for almost a century. Nonetheless, believe it or not, some Oscar wins and nominations are still unexpected and groundbreaking. Lily Gladstone was deservedly recognized for her talents in Martin Scorsese's The Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned her a well-deserved nom for Best Actress just this year. With that said, Gladstone is the first Native American actor born in the United States and only the second Indigenous person to ever receive an Oscar nomination.

Although the future is looking bright and more diverse, we look back at the Oscar trailblazers who paved the way for many actors in the industry, whether this means being the oldest or youngest actor to ever win an Academy Award or being the first deaf person to take the grand prize home. From Meryl Streep to Hattie McDaniel, these are 10 of the talented actors that have helped shape Oscars history.

Meryl Streep

The most Oscar-nominated actor

Close

At this point, it's impossible not to have at least heard about the iconic Meryl Streep. Known for her work in acclaimed films like Sophie's Choice and lighthearted comedies such as Mamma Mia, Streep has conquered the hearts of many with her undeniable talents over the years.

The actor's versatility and adaptability make this tour de force star one of the most talented of her generation. The fact that Streep is the most Oscar-nominated actor in history highlights that. Throughout Streep's incredible career, which has spanned almost fifty years and seventy-five films, the chameleon actor has been honored with Oscar nods an impressive 21 times. Streep's record is followed by JackNicholson, who has received the most nominations for a male actor, with 12 noms under his belt.

Katherine Hepburn

The actor with the most Oscars

Close

While Streep holds the record for the actor with the most Oscar noms, Katharine Hepburn takes home the crown for the most Oscar wins in history. An iconic role model who is an inspiration for women all around the globe — particularly in the film biz — all these years later, Hepburn has surely helped shape cinema and paved the way for other talented actresses.

Like Nicholson, Hepburn was nominated 12 times. She ultimately went on to win four of those nominations (all in the Best Leading Actress category, which is quite impressive) for her work in Morning Glory, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, and On Golden Pond. The Oscar-winning Golden Age star was an iconic personality in the industry, presenting herself as an independent and educated woman almost every time she was on-screen.

Anthony Hopkins

The oldest actor to win an Oscar

Image via Embankment Films

Age is just a number on many occasions, and when it comes to showcasing your triumphant acting skills, it is no different; the classically trained actor SirAnthony Hopkins, who had previously earned an Academy Award in 1992 for his superb acting in The Silence of the Lambs (one of his most iconic roles), is a great example of this. His determination and preparation for roles are unmatched.

While several older actors have been distinguished with Academy Awards thanks to their amazing efforts and expertise in movies, Anthony Hopkins is, at the age of 83, the oldest actor to win an Oscar, thanks to his distinguished performance in The Father. This record was once set by Christopher Plummer, who was recognized for his work in Beginners at 82.

Rent on Apple TV

Tatum O'Neal

The youngest person to win an Oscar

Image via Paramount Pictures

And just like Hopkins was the oldest star to ever get the award (so far), Tatum O'Neal broke ground by being the youngest Oscar winner at 10 years old (she was 8 when the film was shot). Her Best Supporting Actress win — it is worth noting that some critics and audiences believe that she should have competed in the Lead Actress category instead — came a year after she starred in Paper Moon alongside her father, Ryan O'Neal.

Among many incredible child actor performances is O'Neal's natural and heartfelt acting in Peter Bogdanovich's feature, an American road drama in which the real-life father and daughter depict an unlikely paternal bond through characters Moses and Addie. Still, later in her memoir, Tatum admitted that it was more of a traumatic event than a triumphant one.

Paper Moon Release Date April 9, 1973 Director Peter Bogdanovich Cast Ryan O'Neal , Tatum O'Neal , Madeline Kahn , John Hillerman Runtime 102 minutes

Watch on Max

Mahershala Ali

The first Muslim actor to win an Oscar

Image via Universal Studios

Known for his work in the acclaimed dark crime series True Detective and Oscar-winning film Moonlight, Mahershala Ali is an impressive actor often praised for his versatility across film and television. What's more, the incredible American star is also passionate about social justice, activism, and is a properly trained martial artist and professional rapper.

Ali was honored with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the affecting Green Book, which centers on the bond that blossoms between a working-class driver (Virgo Mortensen) and an African-American classical pianist. Ali was the first actor of the Muslim faith to ever win the award, though Omar Sharif was also nominated in 1962 for his work in Lawrence of Arabia. "I went through a process of digging through different religions and ways of connecting to God. And that ended up being Islam for me," the star told The Guardian.

Green Book Release Date November 16, 2018 Director Peter Farrelly Cast Linda Cardellini , Viggo Mortensen , Mahershala Ali , Don Stark , Sebastian Maniscalco , P.J. Byrne Runtime 130

Watch on DirecTV

José Ferrer

The first Latino actor to win an Oscar

Image via UGC

Although four actors Benicio del Toro, Anthony Quinn, Rita Moreno and Lupita Nyong'o have earned Academy Awards for their performances so far, the first Latino actor to do it was José Ferrer. The star took home the Best Actor Oscar for his efforts in Cyrano de Bergarc in 1950. At the time, the only Latino person to win an Academy Award was Emile Kuri, who was celebrated for Best Production Design just the year before.

In addition to being the first Latino actor holder of the iconic award, the talented Ferrer was also the first Puerto Rican to be honored with the prize. On another news, a fun fact about the star is how he is related to a beloved movie star still working today — Ferrer was actually George Clooney's uncle.

Buy on Amazon

Yalitza Aparicio

The first Indigenous person nominated for an Oscar

Image via Netflix

While Lily Gladstone's Oscar nomination has everyone rightfully celebrating (she is, nonetheless, the first Native American woman born in the U.S.A. to be nominated), Yalitza Aparicio broke major ground by being the first Indigenous person to earn acclaim from the Academy Awards. Though the actor's work in Alfonso Cuarón's heart-wrenching Roma was deserving of the award, Olivia Colman ended up taking it home.

Through Cuarón's film, it is evident that a first-time Mexican actress whose parents are of Indigenous origin — her father is Mixtec, and her mother is Triqui — is a natural in her field. Still, she has admitted she doesn't see herself as an actor. On top of her incredible performing talents, Aparicio is an activist and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Indigenous Peoples.

Watch on Netflix

Miyoshi Umeki

The first East Asian actor to win an Oscar

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While Michelle Yeoh's win last year for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once marked the first time ever in the span of the Academy Award's 93-year-long history that an Asian woman earned the Best Leading Actress Oscar, Miyoshi Umeki paved the way for all Asian actors in 1958 when she earned the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Sayonara. Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn was the second Asian actress (and the first Korean one) to win the award in 2021.

In addition to her role in the 1957 film, Umeki, a post-1945 immigrant from Japan, was also celebrated for her work in the Broadway musical and 1961 film Flower Drum Song, as well as her participation in the TV show The Courtship of Eddie's Father.

Watch on Tubi

Hattie McDaniel

The first black person to win an Oscar

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

Believe it or not, Gone With the Wind's Hattie McDaniel was not only the first black actor to win an Academy Award but also the first black person in the entire film industry to do so. A trailblazer in cinema and black history, McDaniel has become a symbol of racial progression in an era where she wasn't allowed to attend the premiere of her own film in Atlanta because it was held at a "whites-only" theater.

The sad thing about McDaniel's Oscar win, although her award went missing (the Academy is finally replacing it after 50 years), is that it didn't happen sooner. It took more than a decade for a black person's work to be recognized by the Academy, and although many black women have been nominated since, Halle Berry remains the only black actor with a Best Leading Actress Academy Award.

Gone With the Wind Release Date January 17, 1940 Director Victor Fleming , George Cukor , Sam Wood Cast Thomas Mitchell , Barbara O'Neil , Vivien Leigh , Evelyn Keyes , Ann Rutherford , George Reeves , Hattie McDaniel Runtime 238 minutes

Watch on Max

Marlee Matlin

The first deaf person to win an Oscar

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Marlee Matlin's CODA co-star Troy Kotsura was deservedly praised for his performance in the empowering movie, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, Matlin had already broken barriers by being the first deaf actor to ever win an Oscar in 1987 for her performance in the romantic drama following a speech teacher in Children of a Lesser God.

Known for her work in television shows like Against Her Will: The Carrie Buck Story on top of acclaimed films, Matlin, who lost all her hearing in her right ear and a large percentage of the hearing in her left ear at the age of 18 months, has proven to be quite a talent. The fact that she gracefully stepped onto the Academy Awards ceremony stage to grab her well-earned Oscar just further proves her undeniable acting talents that endured despite challenges and skepticism.

Watch on Hoopla

NEXT: The Year 55 Oscars Were Stolen Before the Ceremony