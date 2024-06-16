There are many talented, respected, and famous actors in the film world. These actors receive praise and recognition through awards such as the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, and many more. But for some, there is no greater honor than the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Having one's name enshrined is a big deal, as it highlights the talent and significance of said actor.

With so many actors, deciding who deserves to be immortalized on the Walk of Fame and who doesn't can be difficult. However, no matter how challenging the decision may be, some actors absolutely deserve to be inducted and, for some reason, still aren't. It wasn't until May 4, 2023, that the late Carrie Fisher was inducted, even though her Star Wars co-stars were already previously on. The reasons range from being too young to not wanting to be on it, or for no reason at all. These legends deserve to be remembered on the most important sidewalks in the world.

10 Oprah Winfrey

Years Active in the Industry: 1973-present

Born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, Oprah Winfrey is one of the most well-regarded talk show hosts of all time, at a time when talk shows are on the decline. According to Forbes, Winfrey earned an estimated 3 billion dollars as of 2024, making her one of the wealthiest TV stars in America. Her work has also earned her many awards, such as the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, making it only a matter of time before she gets her name on the Walk of Fame.

While most know Winfrey from The Oprah Winfrey Show, where she interviews guests like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she has also starred in her fair share of television and movies. Her talk show's groundbreaking work and importance are enough to earn her a spot on the Walk of Fame, but her Oscar-worthy performances in The Color Purple and A Wrinkle in Time prove her acting talents.

9 Jim Carrey

Years Active in the Industry: 1977-present

When thinking of some of the most iconic comedy actors, Jim Carrey should be at the top of the list. He starred in some of the biggest comedy movies in the mid-90s and early 2000s with his trademark goofy acting style. Carrey has no shortage of comedy movies and has even made a resurgence with his role as Doctor Robotnic in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise.

The characters portrayed by Carrey are some of the most well-known to this day, including The Grinch, The Mask, and Ace Ventura. There is no modern-day actor with the same style and impact that Carrey did, making him a no-brainer to be on the Walk of Fame. Carrey was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2004, making his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction long overdue.

8 Al Pacino

Years Active in the Industry: 1967-present