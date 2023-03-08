Scream premiered in 1996, and in 25 years with five sequels, the franchise has had a lot of roles to cast. Each new film expands its cast with fresh faces only to kill them off, leaving room for a slew of new characters in subsequent sequels.

The Scream franchise has a history of excellent casting. Not only does the film cast well-known actors for misdirection, like Drew Barrymore, but they have been the launching point of many actors' careers, like Timothy Olyphant and Portia de Rossi. With such a large roster, it's easy to forget roles played by actors that still hold weight today.

Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant was cast in Scream 2 as the "freaky Tarantino film student" Mickey Altieri. In the original version of the film, it was Sidney's (Neve Campbell) boyfriend Derek (Jerry O'Connell) and roommate Hallie (Elise Neal) who were revealed to be the Ghostface killers, however after a script leak during production, it was rewritten, and Mickey became one-half of the killer duo.

Olyphant has gone on to a staggering career in both film and television. He is known for playing stoic lawmen in series like Deadwood,Justified, and The Mandalorian and for hit films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Despite his dramatic offerings, his stand-up background has helped him produce great comedic performances in The Santa Clarita Diet and The Office.

Patrick Dempsey

In Scream 3, Patrick Dempsey stars as Mark Kincaid, a grizzled, film-obsessed homicide detective assigned to solve the murder of Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber). Kincaid's interest in the history surrounding the Stab 3 murders reads suspicious, but he proves loyal to Sidney, taking a knife for her in the film's final act.

In 2000, Dempsey's career had seemingly already peaked from his stint as a teen star in films like Can't Buy Me Love and Loverboy; however, five years later, he was cast in Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepard, a role that relaunched his career. Since Scream 3, he has starred in hits like Sweet Home Alabama and Enchanted; he also is a professional race car driver when he is not acting.

Anthony Anderson and Adam Brody

Anthony Anderson and Adam Brody play Deputies Perkins, and Hoss, respectively, who assist Sheriff Dewey (David Arquette) in navigating the carnage in Scream 4. However, the duo doesn't make it far, as Hoss hilariously points out, "the cops on security detail always get it."

Both Anderson and Brody were relatively known actors at the time of the film. Anderson had starred in the Scary Movie franchise, and Brody was known for playing Seth Cohen on the teen drama The O.C. Since Scream 4, Anderson has starred in the critically acclaimed hit show Black-ish, while Brody has starred in films like Shazam!, Promising Young Woman and Ready or Not.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Omar Epps

Scream 2 opens with Omar Epps and Jada Pinkett Smith as a couple on a date to see a sneak preview of Stab. The pair don't make it past the opening sequence either in the film they are watching or the one they are a part of. In true Scream tradition, like Drew Barrymore, Pinkett Smith was a popular actor that was promoted as being part of the main cast, only to be killed off in the first scene.

Epps, known for his roles on ER and the film Juice, went on to star in Love and Basketball and The Wood. Pinkett Smith was known for her breakout role in A Different World and films like Menace II Society and Set it Off. She has since starred in The Matrixand Madagascar franchises and hosts her own talk show Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.

Patrick Warburton

In Scream 3 Patrick Warburton is a bodyguard to actress Jennifer Jolie (Parker Posey). Stone is repeatedly irked by Dewey, who has been dating Jennifer, as he tries to take over running her security detail.

Until Scream 3, Warburton was mostly known for his stint on Seinfeld and for voicing Joe Swanson on Family Guy. After performing as the ill-fated bodyguard, he starred in The Tickand The Rules of Engagement. He famously voiced Kronk in Disney's The Emperor's New Groove and its sequels and remains one of the most recognizable voices in film and television.

Jenny McCarthy

In Scream 3 Jenny McCarthy plays actress Sarah Darling, who has been cast in the fictional Stab 3. She is called to the set to run lines before she gets the iconic Ghostface phone call, and she is forced to hide on set before she ultimately meets her demise.

McCarthy was an MTV staple in the mid-to-late 90s, bringing her flirtatious and goofy style of humor to host Singled Out and The Jenny McCarthyShow, and had dipped her toes into acting a few years before Scream 3. Since then, she has returned to hosting with a stint on The View and is currently a judge on The Masked Singer.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie plays Sidney's eager publicist who schedules a book signing for her memoir in Woodsboro on the anniversary of the original murders in Scream 4. She is one of the most spineless characters in the franchise, urging Sidney to exploit her trauma before ultimately falling victim to Ghostface.

When Scream 4 hit theaters, Brie was known for her roles as Trudy Campbell on Mad Men and Annie Edison on Community. She has since gained more prominence for her performance in GLOW and for voicing Unikitty in The Lego Movie franchise.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Cici Cooper (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is a sorority sister at Omega Beta Zeta who has stayed behind to fill the "sober sister" role in Scream 2. She is the first person in the film to get a call from the killer, who she believes to be her drunk boyfriend, Ted; she ends up being the fourth victim of Ghostface's sequel rampage.

1997 was a big year for Geller. Buffy The Vampire Slayerpremiered in March of that year, followed by I Know What You Did Last Summerin October and Scream 2 only months later. Buffy went on for seven seasons and developed a devout following; Gellar has since starred in hits like Cruel Intentions, The Grudge, and Scooby-Doo.

Rebecca Gayheart and Portia de Rossi

Rebecca Gayheart and Portia de Rossi play Lois and Murphy, sorority sisters in Delta Lambda Zeta trying to recruit Sidney into their fold. The pair appear to have little empathy or tact as they are seen rushing over to Omega Beta Zeta to gawk at Cici's dead body before police arrive and are openly dismissive of Sidney's roommate Hallie who is eagerly trying to pledge.

Both actresses were relative unknowns when Scream 3 was released, Gayheart had a recurring role on Beverly Hills 90210, and de Rossi had very few roles on her resume. Gayheart when on to star in Urban Legend and Jawbreaker before taking an acting hiatus and returning with a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. De Rossi went on to star in the hit series Ally McBeal before landing the role of Lindsey Funke in Arrested Development. She has since retired from acting but specified she would only come out of retirement for subsequent Arrested Development projects.

