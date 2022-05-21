With just a single promotional image of Margot Robbie and a whole lot of word of mouth, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Barbie is becoming one of the most buzzed-about movies on the way. Starring Robbie as Barbie, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken, and an impressive ensemble featuring Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell, moviegoers have put the film on their radars. Save for Robbie’s comments that the film will “give you something totally different,” there is very little known about its direction. The project evolved from Diablo Cody and Amy Schumer to Anne Hathaway and Patty Jenkins before finally settling on its current iteration in production.

RELATED:

Why Ryan Gosling’s Best Performance Is 'The Nice Guys'

The highly-coveted role of Barbie in flashback or in her youth was recently announced as Emma Mackey, the beloved actress behind Maeve from Sex Education, and she ticks off more than a few boxes, namely her likeness to Robbie. Which begs the question, what do you need as an actress to play young Barbie? Albeit controversially and perhaps unrealistically, the doll is known for her physical identity, but Barbie’s persona has become more important as body standards have shifted and become less rigorous in our culture. Perhaps most importantly, with the brilliantly progressive Gerwig and Baumbach in the creative chair creating IP for a 2022 audience, who plays Barbie should be able to signal power and independence since the character will surely become a self-starter capable of a variety of roles.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is 24 years old and has already starred in three of the biggest shows of the last five years: Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Handmaid’s Tale. Though just cutting her teeth in film, she is an actress of considerable range able to draw sympathy, empathy, and based on the Twitter discourse, severe hatred as Cassie Howard.

She looks the part and holds a side career in modeling, plus Sweeney who has been antagonized and at the center of marginalization and controversies accredited to the directors she’s worked with would provide a meta-angle since Barbie as a toy has faced similar backlash due to the decisions of Mattel. Sweeney would hold the acting chops necessary to depict what Gerwig may portray as a difficult transformation as Barbie enters adulthood since she is skillful at commanding an audience’s attention with heartbreak and humiliation.

Florence Pugh

One of the most talked-about emerging actresses of the past five years, Florence Pugh is Shakespearean trained, broke out in the iconic horror film Midsommar, and is in the running to play Madonna in her self-mounted biopic.

RELATED:

Red (Taylor's Version): What Movie to Watch With Every Song

Pugh holds comfortable territory with Gerwig, starring as Amy March in Little Women in 2019. Frankly, audiences should be happy to watch Pugh fold laundry at this point since even at the age of 26, her placement as the lead in things from Marvel IP to quiet dramas creates enough of a sensation for audiences to create theories about her character and garner attention. With Noah Baumbach and Gerwig in the front seat and Margot Robie and Ryan Gosling in the leads, Barbie is being filled with big talent and prestige names, which is an environment Pugh would thrive in.

Sky Ferreira

The indie alternative choice. For how considerably interesting her legacy is as an indie-pop star, Sky Ferreira’s acting career is another reflection of her persona consisting of 15 memorable performances from dark horror (The Green Inferno, the Twin Peaks revival) to indie dramas (Rosy, Elvis & Nixon) to commercial fare (Baby Driver).

Gerwig’s films often feature close examinations of coming-of-age female youth and Ferreira’s subjects already holds a deep relation to those themes. Picture the first act or flashbacks of Barbie as a darker brooding character and Ferreira would make sense. It would be part of the singer’s comeback after stepping away from music in 2015 with her new album due out this year.

Julia Garner

With Ozark, Inventing Anna, and The Assistant, Julia Garner has been one to watch for years now and her visibility has been steadily increasing. She already holds two Emmys and is barely 28 years old.

Garner can play cruel, but most importantly she can play tough which would be a pertinent skill especially if the filmmakers make the decision to depict Barbie as an independent. One may forget that the toy has taken on a variety of roles as a doctor, an astronaut, and an athlete who owned giraffes and lions and hosted news programs most likely in male-dominated environments. Garner’s performance as Anna Delvey also places her character work in socialite circles and as a materialist, two things Barbie considers as well. She considers both sides of the coin when spectating the history of the doll: objectification and influence.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz, though just in her mid-20s, has had a career of almost two decades. While many films cast actresses older than their parts who may be more adept at taking direction, Moretz has had the rare journey of growing up along with the roles she takes as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass at the age of 13, Carrie at the age of 16, and a sorority sister at the age of 19 in Neighbors 2.

RELATED:

Every Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, Ranked

With a natural radiance and some off-Broadway stage experience, Moretz holds the high drama, the intensity, and the comedic range to be able to take on anything the Barbie film would require. She has an eternally youthful quality which makes her a natural to play the teenaged Barbie, but most importantly Moretz’s ethos in real life plays into Barbie’s morality. She is a staunch advocate of LGBTQ rights and identifies as a feminist, turning down roles she considers to be oversexualized.

Saoirse Ronan

Watching Saoirse Ronan transform from a 23-year-old Irish woman into a 17-year-old Pasadena theatre kid in Lady Bird was one of the great pleasures of cinema performance in recent memory. Her repertoire has also considered Broadway and West End renditions of classic productions, the quirky rhythm of Wes Anderson, and effects-driven work with Peter Jackson.

Saoirse Ronan would bring substantial depth to a Barbie film, since playing a young version of an incredibly famous American archetype could benefit from her sincerity. Ronan also holds familiarity with Gerwig’s work as the star of her previous two projects and the pair have gone on to mention how much they enjoy working with each other.

NEXT:

The 25 Best 90s Romantic Comedies, Ranked

'Last Voyage of the Demeter' Sets 2023 Release Date

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Aaron Chan (10 Articles Published) Aaron Chan is a freelance writer and the principal owner and operator of SMACK Media, a Toronto pop culture blog. Aaron’s op-eds and news coverage is informed by his experience as a musician, cinephile, and entrepreneur. He holds a Business Management Diploma achieved in the pandemic, a wide intake of sacred journalism texts, and above all a key interest in and respect for popular art and culture. More From Aaron Chan

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe