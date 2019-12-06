Watch: ‘Ad Astra’ Alternate Ending Delivers a Slightly Happier Epilogue

0

Ad Astra, the existential sci-fi drama from director James Gray, stars Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride, tasked with locating his missing father, Commander H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). Clifford disappeared on a mission to the edge of the solar system to search for intelligent alien life 16 years earlier, and surges from his supposedly abandoned space station are threatening human life on Earth with no less than total annihilation. So, no pressure, Roy.

Despite the urgency of the premise, the film itself is slow-paced and almost meditative, exploring Roy’s increased detachment as he continues to follow in his father’s footsteps both literally and figuratively. Ultimately, Roy learns that his father wasn’t much of a hero, and that his life has meaning and value beyond his duty as an astronaut.

In the original ending of the film, Roy returns to Earth and reconciles with his estranged wife Eve (Liv Tyler). However, in a deleted epilogue now available in Ad Astra’s digital release, we’re given an even rosier depiction of their repaired bond. In the brief scene, Roy and Eve are lying in bed, discussing Eve’s upcoming trip to the Moon. Their conversation is interrupted by their young daughter walking into their room, indicating that some time has passed since they absolutely did not have any children earlier in the film.

The deleted ending isn’t exactly a revelation, since we already know Roy and Eve got back together, but it’s a nice little cherry on top of the film’s theatrical ending. You can watch the scene via The Hollywood Reporter below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–