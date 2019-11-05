‘Ad Astra’ 4K and Blu-ray Arrives in December with a Deleted Epilogue Scene

0

20th Century Fox has announced the 4K and Blu-ray details for Ad Astra. The Brad Pitt sci-fi film will arrive on digital on December 3rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 17th. The film follows astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) who is sent on a mission to Mars to try and contact his astronaut father (Tommy Lee Jones) who disappeared decades ago in an attempt to contact intelligent life outside of our solar system.

The Blu-ray and 4K will contain two deleted scenes with optional audio commentary from director James Gray. Interestingly, one of the deleted scenes is the epilogue, and I’m curious to see how Gray had an alternate ending to his movie. The current epilogue is fine, but it feels a bit pat for such an emotionally complex film. It feels like the kind of scene that test audiences demanded, and while it doesn’t wreck the movie, I’m curious to see this alternate ending. The disc will also contain five featurettes as well as an audio commentary from Gray.

Here’s the full list of special features:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by James Gray “The Void” “Epilogue”

To the Stars

A Man Named Roy

The Crew of the Cepheus

The Art of Ad Astra

Reach for the Stars

Audio Commentary by Director James Gray*

Space Age: The VFX**

And here’s the official synopsis for Ad Astra: