While Netflix announced not long ago that one of Brad Pitt's most famous movies, World War Z, would be exiting the platform at the end of the month, another of his biggest films has officially secured a new streaming home. Ad Astra, which Pitt stars in alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga, will begin streaming on Hulu on November 1 after currently only being available on Tubi. Ad Astra tells the story of Astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) who goes on a mission across the solar system searching for the truth about his father, who went on a mission doomed to fail from the start. However, on his journey he discovers a terrifying truth that threatens the earth 30 years later. Ad Astra sits at an 83% score from critics and a 40% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad Astra was written by James Gray and Ethan Gross, with Gray also directing the film. Ad Astra is among Gray's most famous works in his career, along with The Immigrant, the 2013 period drama starring Marion Cotillard and Joaquin Phoenix. He's also known for writing and directing The Lost City of Z, a docudrama about British explorer Major Percival Fawcett starring Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam. Most recently, Gray wrote and directed Armageddon Time, the coming-of-age period drama featuring Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, which was the first film he has directed since helming Ad Astra in 2019. Gray has also been tapped to direct at least one episode of Mailer, an upcoming TV series based on the novel by J. Michael Lennon.

Why Did General Audiences Not Like ‘Ad Astra’?

It's not entirely uncommon for general audiences to be more lenient of a film than critics, but it's certainly rare for a movie with a high approval rating from reviewers to then be panned by general audiences. One of the biggest complaints about Ad Astra is that it's, simply put, boring. Sometimes the emptiness of space isn't enough to draw the average movie-goer in, and others also criticized the plot for being remarkably thin, the pacing for dropping in the right scenes at the wrong times, and also the science for being inaccurate in some spots.

Ad Astra stars Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones and was written and directed by James Gray.