The French crime thriller Ad Vitam, which currently sits atop the Netflix movie charts, takes us on an action-packed journey through Paris complete with exciting chase scenes, government conspiracies, and a satisfying twist. Directed by Rodolphe Lauga, Ad Vitam follows Franck (Guillaume Canet), a disgraced government agent who's forced to reckon with his past after his apartment is ransacked and his pregnant wife Léo (Stéphane Caillard) is kidnapped. Both Franck and Léo were part of the GIGN—an elite tactical unit within France's National Gendarmerie—but when Franck inadvertently intervenes in a covert government operation, the consequences are deadlier than he could have imagined. And the film's title, which translates to "for life" in Latin, is significant in more ways than one.

Franck, Léo, and Ben Barely Escape With Their Lives in ‘Ad Vitam'