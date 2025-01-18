Everyone loves a good thriller, and for Netflix subscribers, it doesn't seem like it matters from what part of the globe they come from. Subtitles couldn't keep viewers away from Ad Vitam, a new French movie that debuted on the platform at the top position of the most-watched non-English movies from the catalog. In just one week, the movie accumulated 17.1 million views, and its debut managed to outperform huge titles like Carry-On and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Ad Vitam is led by French star Guillaume Canet, who previously starred in Tell No One and Joyeux Noel. He plays Franck, an ex-elite agent that is forced back into action when his pregnant wife is kidnapped. Little by little, he starts to peel the layers that led to the crime and realizes that there's a conspiracy behind it, and that Léo (Stephanie Caillard) wasn't randomly selected.

As much as a good mystery can keep us intrigued, critics weren't all that taken with Ad Vitam. The movie scored a pretty low 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Variety's Dennis Harvey wrote that even though the movie is "not dull," it's "increasingly hard to take seriously." Critics also seem to agree that an overlong flashback that takes over the movie decreases its potential. Monica Castillo from RogerEbert.com wrote that the details of Ad Vitam "feel more thrown together than carefully constructed."

What Does 'Ad Vitam' Mean?

There's a clear reason for Ad Vitam Latin title. The title of Ad Vitam references the police badge that agents wear. For Franck, it's even more significant because the badge is an heirloom from his father, who left it to him when he died. So, when Franck picks up the badge and decides to join the French police, it's like he's taking on the duty started by his father. This also echoes the literal translation of "ad vitam," which means "for life" or "forever."

More often than not, French movies dominate the Netflix charts. Last year, monster thriller Under Paris was able to stay among the most-watched titles on the platform for more than ten weeks, and it recently resurfaced as new audiences are discovering it. French comedies are also a popular draw for Netflix subscribers. Last year, fantasy adventure Family Pack also took the top spot among the most-watched non-English titles in the streamer's catalog.

Ad Vitam is available to stream now on Netflix.

Ad Vitam Release Date January 10, 2025 Director Rodolphe Lauga Cast Guillaume Canet , Alexis Manenti , Stéphane Caillard , Nassim Lyes , Zita Hanrot , Johan Heldenbergh , Etienne Guillou-Kervern Runtime 97 minutes Writers Rodolphe Lauga , Guillaume Canet

